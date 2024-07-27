The Political Economist
Were the 2024 South African elections 'rigged'?
The MK Party's case is a distraction, there are are at least 14 more nuanced reasons to be concerned and few have been mentioned in public discussion…
Jul 27
Political Economy
Initial thoughts on the UK election results
The real story behind the misleading claims of a 'landslide for Starmer'
Jul 12
Political Economy
Is South Africa's transport policy 'on the right track'?
(And how the media continues to omit relevant conflicts of interest)
Jul 5
Political Economy
June 2024
There is no 'GNU'
Initial thoughts about the ANC-DA coalition
Jun 30
Political Economy
How South Africa's intelligence agencies were decapitated before the 2024 elections
Politics these days is a whirlwind of information and intrigue, whether locally or internationally. It is easy to lose sight of crucial issues unless…
Jun 22
Political Economy
May 2024
The major holes in the political funding framework revealed by the Brenthurst Foundation's apparent funding of Rivonia Circle and RiseMzansi
Pre-registration funders can be concealed, independent candidates will not disclose before the 2024 election (and individuals can bypass maximum…
May 27
Political Economy
Does the Brenthurst Foundation's funding of Rivonia Circle unravel a broader scheme behind the 2024 elections?
In my last article I revealed that the Brenthurst Foundation is apparently, according to a well-informed and reliable source, the main funder of Rivonia…
May 24
Political Economy
Who is funding Rivonia Circle?
And why it matters for the future of South Africa's democracy.
May 23
Political Economy
The appointment of David Unterhalter as a stain on post-apartheid South Africa
Today (20 May 2024) it was announced that the Judicial Service Commission had decided to appoint David Unterhalter as a Judge of the Supreme Court of…
May 20
Political Economy
Using social grant beneficiaries as political footballs? (Part 2)
In Part 1 of this series of articles I discussed the closure of grant payment points immediately before the 2024 election and the striking coincidence…
May 18
Political Economy
Using social grant beneficiaries as political footballs? (Part 1)
A popular argument in some right-wing circles in the post-apartheid era is that the governing ANC has deliberately impeded job creation in order to keep…
May 15
Political Economy
Rob Hersov: Puppeteer or Puppet? [Part 2]
In my last piece on Rob Hersov, I noted that he had close links to the founder of an organisation promoting xenophobic sentiments, to a convicted…
May 8
Political Economy
