There has been much drama and hysteria in the last few days since the angry press briefing at the White House involving Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, US president Donald Trump and his deputy JD Vance. The dominant narrative is that the ‘global order is fracturing’, the United States is breaking away from its alliance with the broader West into a Trump-driven isolationism, and internally Trump is wreaking havoc on the ‘deep state’ which was behind the use of Ukraine as a proxy to weaken Russia. This, so the narrative goes, reflects and reinforces a move towards a multi-polar world order alongside a rising Global South.

In this article I am going to argue that almost all of this is substantively wrong: in fact, it is likely to be the opposite of what is really playing out.

To understand what is actually happening we need to revisit the writings of Henry Kissinger: one of the most influential and infamous foreign policy figures of the 20th Century.

Kissinger’s forgotten warning

In 2023 I visited the basement of a museum in Santiago, Chile, and I was not surprised to find an exhibit dedicated to Henry Kissinger: the architect behind the coup against democratic socialist leader Salvador Allende and the imposition on the Chilean people of brutal dictator Augusto Pinochet. In one striking piece, Kissinger is anchored on the seabed — a watery grave like those of many victims of Kissinger-supported regimes. Kissinger died at the age of 100 in 2023, but his views and strategic positions continue to cast a long shadow over the 21st century; his influence in the United States was revitalised under the administration of George W Bush Jr and continued under the Obama and Biden administrations.

An artwork in the basement of a msueum in Santiago, Chile. Artist unknown. Copyright: politicaleconomist.

To understand what is really happening in the present moment, I suggest we need to look to Henry Kissinger.

In 2001, shortly before the 9/11 attacks, he wrote the following in a book chapter discussing the alliance between the US and Europe:

…what if the cooperative course [in the North Atlantic] suffers shipwreck because of apprehension that any emphasis on Atlantic partnership will dissolve the prospects for identity? Those who seek identity via confrontation with America must not delude themselves into believing that the United States will remain forever passive when its policies are being challenged as a matter of principle. Sooner or later, it will be driven to defend its interests.

The overall thrust of that chapter (‘America and Europe: The World of Democracies’) in Kissinger’s book is overt frustration and anger that European countries such as France and Germany were happily reaping the benefits of the US security guarantees, while also reaping benefits of compromising (as Kissinger saw it) that trans-Atlantic alliance by cosying up to Russia. Kissinger insisted that Russia must never be trusted and NATO will always be necessary as a hedge against Russian aggression. The quote above is a clear threat to Europe: do not think you can challenge US geopolitical strategy, whether on the basis of asserting your national identity or anything else — the US will defend its interests even against its notional allies.

He also calls for the European Union to be used as a soft expansion of NATO, arguing that even though it is not a military alliance EU members should protect each other in the event of military aggression. He goes on to say:

If Europe becomes serious about defense, the expansion of the European Union and of NATO merge to some extent. These steps are needed: the European Union must affirm its determination to safeguard its territorial integrity. NATO needs to affirm that that the territorial integrity of the European Union is a vital NATO interest. Then it will be possible to design security guarantees without forward deployments. An indispensable component of such a policy would be rapid membership of the Baltic states in the European Union even if they do not meet all the technical criteria…

After the 9/11 attacks, many of those sympathetic to his view would have seen his concerns validated. France and Germany famously opposed the UN resolution that would have paved the legal route to the invasion of Iraq, and refused to go to war with the United States. Those European countries were effectively painted as traitors in the US. As just one example, in unforgettable scenes French wine was poured down drains in an orgy of nationalist fervour.

I will write about this separately, but what I believe happened after that was that US intelligence agencies sought to cultivate and activate political assets in France, Germany and Europe more broadly to ensure that never again did its European ‘allies’ oppose its geopolitical strategy. The likes of Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron, Ursula Von Der Leyen (President of the European Commission), Annalena Baerbock (German Foreign Minister), Giorgia Meloni (Italian Prime Minister) and various other key European leaders and the sudden rise of right-wing parties are the fruits of that strategy. In 2021, the leaks by Edward Snowden revealed that the US was spying on a range of other leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, through Danish intelligence.

The current ‘deep state’ strategy for Europe

If you take what has happened in the past week in Trump’s interactions with Emmanuel Macron, Keir Starmer and Zelensky at face value, it represents a shattering of Kissinger’s ambitions for a unipolar world order dominated by the United States through a mix of alliances and vassal states. I will argue to the contrary, that what is happening is a culmination of Kissinger’s vision.

In a previous post about what to expect from Trump’s second term I predicted the following dynamic:

Controlling Trump is of course far from easy. But he is, potentially, a major asset to the US deep state in ways that are already becoming apparent at this early stage. In game theoretic terms, and the deep state loves game theory as the RAND corporation has demonstrated since the 1950s, Trump is an irrational player. And an irrational player is one who can make otherwise implausible threats plausible. That means the people who direct Trump’s actions can take advantage of this to promote their own strategic agendas.

Prior to 2024, Biden administration made substantial progress (in the Kissinger sense) in getting European countries to embrace a greater role in military confrontation with Russia via Ukraine. Towards the end of Biden’s term, the UK even controversially sent Ukraine ‘Storm Shadow’ missiles which have the range to strike deep inside Russia. Sweden gave up its long-standing neutrality to join NATO.

Now consider the facts about what is happening at this moment, not the rhetoric and propaganda. The fact is that European countries are proposing to dramatically increase their defence expenditure and step into the role played by the USA in Ukraine. Keir Starmer has just promised that the UK will raise defence spending to 3% of GDP, despite having previously said its budget situation was so bad that winter heating credits for pensioners had to be cut. They have dramatically increased their hostility to both Russia and China. Left-wing political parties have largely been neutralised in the UK, France, Germany, Italy and many of the Nordic states, so that the only anti-war arguments given a platform are largely on the more extreme right.

Share

This theory explains many other occurrences that seem otherwise almost inexplicable. Such as one of the most pro-US German politicians suddenly using the rhetoric of ‘independence from the United States’. It is simply implausible that such an about-face is merely explained by Trump’s position on Ukraine: pro-US European politicians have never shown the inclination to split that alliance on the basis of individual issues.

Donald Trump will be in power for at most another 4 years if he makes it to the end of his term. If the current trajectory continues, by the end of his term European countries will have taken on a role in NATO that exceeds even Kissinger’s hopes and demands. Then an establishment figure — whether Republican or Democrat — will take the presidency in the United States, there will be a rapid rapprochement between European countries and the United States, and Kissinger’s desired outcome will have been achieved.

The deep state strategy for the militarisation of Europe and the weakening of Russia through the Ukraine war is well on track. At the end, all going to plan as it is now, US hegemony will be even more entrenched than it is now — contrary to the current narrative about fracturing of historical alliances and multipolarity. Kissinger is not turning in his grave, he would be celebrating.

Note: after initial publication this article was edited to correct some minor grammatical errors and incomplete sentences.