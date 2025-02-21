The dramatic postponement of South Africa's national Budget tabling

South Africa’s national Budget is tabled every year in February. As a public finance expert, I often attend the ‘lockup’ for economists and journalists where we get access to the embargoed documents before the Minister actually presents them to Parliament. Our communication devices are taken away and we are not allowed to communicate about the contents of the documents until the Minister starts speaking. Except this year, for the first time in the democratic era, he didn’t.

The official narrative is that the Budget was stopped by other parties in the coalition who were not in favour of the increase in value-added tax from 15% to 17%. Establishment media houses and journalists were keen to paint the Democratic Alliance as a ‘saviour of the poor’, even though historically the DA has been more in favour of conservative public finance policies and taxes like VAT than the African National Congress.

In a Twitter/X space on Wednesday night, I explained what happened and took some questions on that and related political economy issues. We had over a thousand listeners even though it was organised at very short notice. You can find the full two hour session on Twitter here. But I provided a summary of the issues in the first twenty five minutes and then elaborated in response to questions over the next half-an-hour. Take a listen to that shortened discussion if you’re interested.