Welcome to my new readers. Many of you subscribed after reading my post on Palantir as the world’s most evil company.

This is just a short note to let you know what kind of content you can expect in future.

If you take a look through my archive you will see that I post quite a wide range of analysis, but that it falls into two main categories:

content that relates to global geopolitics and political economy content that focuses on South African political economy.

The Palantir article falls in the first category. Unsurprisingly, the United States features regularly in both: it is still the global superpower, and it has much more influence (often covertly) in South Africa than is recognised. For example, last year I wrote about a concerning gathering in Johannesburg organised by the ‘CIA cut-out organisation’ the National Endowment for Democracy (NED) shortly after the formation of South Africa’s new government.

Another example of how these categories sometimes overlap, is the case of South Africa’s submission to the ICJ and the likelihood that the Biden administration endorsed that behind-the-scenes. Leading up to that, I was the first person to use public budget documents to comprehensively debunk the claim that Iran had been funding that ICJ application. (Strangely, not one mainstream media house had done this…).

These analyses have major implications for how South Africans understand the real positioning of their own politicians in relation to the United States, but also for how people worldwide understand South Africa’s position: it may not be quite as radical as it seems. And the USA under Biden may have been playing a more complicated game, despite its unequivocal rhetoric in support of Israel, accompanied by the continued supply of weapons and funding.

In the coming weeks I will be publishing posts on what is really happening with the Ukraine-Russia war and the apparent schism between the USA and Europe (not what it seems), as well as the recent drama around the postponed tabling of South Africa’s national Budget.

I hope to also start publishing more audio and video content for those who prefer to get their analysis that way.

Comments and feedback are always welcome.

It is going to be an unprecedented year for global geopolitics and for South African politics, and I will provide you with a perspective that you won’t get anywhere else.