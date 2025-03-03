Back in 2022, Noam Chomsky pointed out a fundamental contradiction in rhetoric around what NATO’s response should be to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The following two arguments were made to endorse large-scale NATO support for Ukraine:

‘Russia is a powerful threat to all of Europe and if succeeds in Ukraine it will invade other European countries’ ‘Ukraine is on the verge of defeating Russia, which is clearly a paper tiger, and European military support can help it achieve that victory.

These are evidently contradictory, since if Russia struggled to defeat Ukraine, it cannot be a threat to the better-equipped European countries that are protected by NATO and nuclear treaties.

At this pivotal moment as European leaders (who I just argued are effectively still serving as proxies for the ‘deep state’ in the US) push for further military support for Ukraine, both arguments continue to play a major rhetorical role.

Almost three years later, Chomsky’s challenge remains entirely unaddressed.

And, as he also suggested then, the fact that two such obviously contradictory positions can remain simultaneously influential — even being used unchallenged by the very same people — is a sign of the effectiveness of propaganda and the failure of democratic institutions.