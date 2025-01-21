Unravelling the 'conventional wisdom' and exposing its creators

I was recently invited to do a ‘Twitter space’, which is something in-between a podcast and talk radio. There was no specific brief or topic, so I decided to use it as an opportunity to discuss the political economy analysis I am publishing around the theme of the ‘conventional wisdom’. As I say in the introduction, this is a concept that was popularised by the US economist JK Galbraith and refers, essentially, to a dominant narrative that is often constructed by power to serve its own interests. Most of the issues I discuss are things I have already published here, but I think even regular readers may find it interesting to listen to.

The audio I have uploaded here is my first 40min ‘opening statement’ and then a couple of answers to initial questions. The original recording, including the questions, which runs to 2.5 hours (!), is available on Twitter here.

In future I will be exploring ways of replicating my Substack content in other forms, because many people - especially younger people - rely on single social media platforms (YouTube, Twitter, TikTok) and those spaces are currently being dominated by some of the same individuals and interests I criticise here.