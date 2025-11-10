After his party failed to win an outright majority, Cyril Ramaphosa secured his second term as president of South Africa as part of a coalition agreement. Numerically and strategically, Ramaphosa only needed to include members of one other party in his Cabinet: the Democratic Alliance (DA). The combination of the ANC’s 39.75% and the DA’s 21.75% of parliamentary seats gave the coalition an easy majority.

The other parties brought into the coalition were just window dressing to try and justify the narrative that the coalition was a ‘government of national unity’ (GNU). It clearly wasn’t, but all the major media outlets went along with that story - likely because they serve the same interests behind it.

Even then, there was no need to give the smallest parties Cabinet positions. For example, the former apartheid politician who leads the most right-wing party in the country - Pieter Groenewald of the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) - said he did not expect a Cabinet position and was surprised to be given the key position of minister of correctional services. [Having an apartheid politician overseeing the prison system is emblematic of the kind of pathologies that are normalised and praised by the South African media and commentariat - more on that in another post] It was only the Patriotic Alliance’s president - ‘former’ gangster and convicted criminal Gayton McKenzie - who behaved as if there was some kind of strategic pressure on Ramaphosa to do so. But as I showed in detail in Part 2 of this series, the PA was and is numerically and strategically irrelevant.

So the question is: why was McKenzie, a highly divisive individual recently exposed for having made racist remarks about Black South Africans [85% of the country and an even higher proportion of the supporter base for the ANC], appointed to the high profile position of Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture? And why did Ramaphosa personally intervene to ensure the re-appointment of McKenzie’s jail mate, Kenny Kunene, as MEC on the City of Johannesburg council? Despite the PA again not being strategically pivotal?

I have only come across two potential, plausible explanations for Ramaphosa’s otherwise inexplicable behaviour. The first involves potential ‘kompromat’ held or available to the leaders of the Patriotic Alliance (McKenzie and Kunene). The second involves leverage held by the United States government and deep state, due to what’s known as the ‘Phala Phala’ scandal. I explain both of these below. If either, or both, of these is true then it would mean that South Africa’s president has been fatally compromised and is himself a national security risk.

My own view is that may well be the case, but my aim here it to outline those concerns and let you decide for yourself. Ramaphosa’s strange behaviour described in this series is only one example pointing to such a conclusion. Other actions include decapitating the country’s intelligence agencies before the key 2024 elections - at a time when the elections were a very likely target of sophisticated domestic and foreign manipulation. Coincidentally, Gayton McKenzie appeared to know the key election result two-and-a-half years before it happened.

Does Kenny Kunene have ‘kompromat’ on Cyril Ramaphosa?

This theory was suggested to me by a number of followers on Twitter: I had actually missed the original story from 2021. And I think it is quite a good theory that deserves consideration.

In short, Kenny Kunene’s online ‘newspaper’ published a salacious story about one of Ramaphosa’s alleged mistresses [he appears to have had many]: she successfully sued to have the sexually explicit material she had allegedly sent the president removed from the story.

The website published graphic sexual videos‚ which a woman allegedly sent to Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ who is not in the videos. The website blurred out the woman in the videos‚ but published her name‚ age and where she lives.

It remains unclear how Kunene’s publication got hold of the material or what other material he may have obtained. It seems entirely possible that Kunene could have more such material relating to the same mistress, or different ones. Not least because he claimed that himself:

Kunene said he had “over a hundred videos and photos”

It was also not the first such revelation about Ramaphosa, with a larger media house publishing stories involving material sent to Ramaphosa’s personal email addresses suggesting up to eight different mistresses over a number of years. One of these was the source of Ramaphosa’s nickname, ‘cupcake’, which has turned his indiscretions into a politically beneficial joke.

The idea that such material could sway the decisions of even a president should not be controversial, given that multiple publications made such claims about Donald Trump. They alleged that Vladimir Putin had kompromat on Trump, which is why the latter has taken stances that are supposedly unduly favourable to Russia. Such claims have not just come from tabloids like the UK’s Daily Mail but also from supposedly respectable publications like the New York Times which has run multiple articles promoting this conspiracy theory.

The fact that such material was not enough to force Ramaphosa out of politics when it was published or prevent him becoming president or ANC president, raises the question of whether it would be enough leverage to compel the appointment of a Cabinet minister. It’s not implausible, but I am not sure it is a strong enough explanation. Especially because if anyone did just imply that they would use such information for leverage, it would be easy for Ramaphosa to have them arrested and convicted for a range of crimes. And he could have the material sealed - as he did with emails related to the funding of his campaign for ANC president, and as his alleged mistress did with the materials Kunene published.

It would be a very risky strategy for Kunene and/or McKenzie to pursue in isolation.

Which brings us to my second theory: that the United States government may have leverage over Ramaphosa and is using it to promote the political career of Gayton Mckenzie. There is some suggestive evidence in the public domain to support this theory. And this explanation is even more serious in its implications for national security than the ‘kompromat’ one.

Could the United States be using leverage over Cyril Ramaphosa to promote McKenzie?

There are two core components to this explanation.

First, that in 2022 Ramaphosa was implicated in a potential foreign exchange violation in US dollars that took place in 2020 and covering-up of a crime related to that. This is known as the ‘Phala Phala’ scandal after the farm where it took place. It has been the subject of multiple investigations and inquiries, and reportedly almost led to Ramaphosa’s resignation.

Second, that Gayton McKenzie appears to have had a strangely close relationship to the last US Ambassador to South Africa: Reuben Brigety.

The ambassador and the gangster

Let’s start with the more simple aspect first: apparent US support for Gayton McKenzie.

Within a few months of Gayton McKenzie being appointed as a minister he met with the then-US ambassador Reuben Brigety.

Many things about that meeting are suspicious.