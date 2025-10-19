In my last post, I discussed how South African President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed ‘former’ criminal and gangster Gayton McKenzie to his Cabinet and recently intervened to ensure the reappointment of the co-leader of McKenzie’s Patriotic Alliance as a Member of the Executive Council (MEC) in the City of Johannesburg, Kenny Kunene.

A reminder that Kunene is also a ‘former’ criminal who stepped down from that MEC post after he was found at the house of a man (KT Molefe) accused of arranging a hit on a local DJ. Police had swooped on the house to arrest Molefe and found Kunene there as well.

The question I posed was: why does Ramaphosa keep promoting and protecting these ‘former’ hardened criminals-turned-politicians?

The main explanation provided in the media, and by Gayton McKenzie himself, is that if Ramaphosa doesn’t do as they demand - and most of the time their public statements are in the form of demands - they will withdraw the Patriotic Alliance from all its coalitions with the ANC. The suggestion appears to be that this would either collapse the national coalition and the coalition in the City of Johannesburg (the country’s economic hub) or fundamentally undermine the ANC’s bargaining power. Except that neither of those claims is true…

The Patriotic Alliance is irrelevant to the ‘GNU’

First, let’s look at the situation at the national level in the so-called Government of National Unity. Here’s a representation of the largest parties in Parliament:

(The grey dots represent all other parties besides those shown)

The Patriotic Alliance doesn’t feature. It has 9 seats in Parliament. The ANC won 159 seats and needed an extra 42 for a majority coalition. The DA has 87 seats. So together the ANC and DA have 246: far more than needed, making the PA irrelevant in the GNU.

Some have argued that the PA gives the ANC bargaining power because the ANC could form a majority without the DA if it puts together enough other parties. This is also false, in the sense that to get a majority the ANC has to ally itself with one of these four parties: the DA, MKP, EFF or IFP. It is mathematically impossible for the ANC to form a majority coalition without one of these parties. A coalition with the MKP wouldn’t require any other party. A coalition with the EFF would only require 3 additional seats and there are many combinations of small parties that could provide that. So the only scenario where the PA could be really needed is if the ANC tried to form a coalition with the IFP and almost all the small parties. But the IFP is very close to the DA politically and in terms of its funders, as demonstrated by its participation in the right-of-centre ‘Moonshot Pact’, so this is a highly unlikely scenario.

In conclusion: without one of the four next biggest parties there is no mathematical way the ANC can reach a majority. And with the largest three of those it does not need the PA. So whichever way you look at it, the PA is mathematically irrelevant in three out of four scenarios and the fourth is highly improbable.

Once you understand this, you will understand how bizarre and absurd Gayton McKenzie’s behaviour was after the election results came out. McKenzie gave a widely-viewed interview where he dramatically threatened to leave the coalition if he did not get a Cabinet position and would ‘go to the ground’. He also used the memorable analogy of five people at a table and one of them not getting a plate of food.

The media carried such threats uncritically. And, more importantly, a few hours later Ramaphosa appointed McKenzie to Cabinet that same evening. The combination of which appears to have led to many people falsely believing that the PA did actually have bargaining power.

This leaves the question: if McKenzie had no actual bargaining power based on the PA’s seats in Parliament, why did Ramaphosa appoint someone to his Cabinet who had threatened him?

In Part 3 I will discuss two theories about other, potentially illegal, forms of leverage that someone may be exerting over Ramaphosa to get him to appoint McKenzie and protect him from well-founded allegations of unethical behaviour like racism and possible misuse of public funds.

But before that we also need to examine Ramaphosa’s recent interference in a local government coalition and how the numbers there also show the PA’s mathematical irrelevance.

The Patriotic Alliance is (currently) irrelevant to the City of Johannesburg coalition

Again, according to a dominant narrative on social media, Ramaphosa’s intervention was necessary to prevent the collapse of the coalition in the CoJ. That is also false. As things stand, the latest coalition information on parties involved is as follows: ANC (90 seats), ActionSA (44), EFF (29), PA (11), AIC (2) and Al- Jamah (3). The number required for a majority is 136 and the coalition has 179. [Note: these numbers keep changing as war by-elections happen: the PA increased its seats by 2 since the actual elections. And even the information provided by dedicated coalition tracking sites is not adequately updated. Other information I have seen suggests more smaller parties in the coalition but I can’t find confirmation of that]

There is more complexity here than at the national level though, because there has been serious division in the CoJ with ActionSA abstaining in a vote of no confidence against the incumbent ANC Mayor Dada Morero. In that case, the PA’s involvement did help push the pro-Morero vote above 50%. But if hypothetically the PA had voted against the mayor, that would not have been sufficient to push the motion for his removal above 50% with ActionSA’s abstention. So again, although it might seem otherwise, the PA’s involvement was mathematically irrelevant.

The IFP was part of the original coalition with 7 sets but left. It is striking that Ramaphosa did not intervene to prevent or remedy that, even though the IFP has been a more important partner in the national ‘GNU’. The PA now has 10 seats but previously had 8, so it was not significantly more relevant than the IFP.

There are more probable scenarios here in which the PA’s support could be important for maintaining the ANC’s control of Johannesburg, but again it is not the key player. With ActionSA the ANC only needs a few more seats. With the EFF and IFP it can piece together a coalition without the PA. So what is clear is that there are many other parties (DA, ActionSA, IFP, EFF ) that are more important than the PA. And Ramaphosa should have a direct line to two of those since they are also in the national coalition (DA, IFP).

So I have shown that contrary to a narrative prevalent on social media and allowed to flourish by the mainstream media, the PA and Gayton Mckenzie have no real bargaining power in these key coalitions. And that means this cannot be the reason Ramaphosa has been promoting and protecting Gayton McKenzie and his party.

In Part 3 I will discuss two possible explanations for Ramaphosa’s behaviour, both of which raise very serious concerns about the national security of South Africa.

