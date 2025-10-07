South African president Cyril Ramaphosa recently intervened in a political disagreement in the City of Johannesburg, the country’s largest city in population and economic production, to insist on the reappointment of a councillor who was found by police at the home of a man accused of a wide range of serious crimes when they arrived to arrest him.

The councillor in question, Kenny Kunene, is not even from Ramaphosa’s own party the African National Congress (ANC). Kunene, a ‘former’ criminal, is from the Patriotic Alliance which is led by another ‘former’ criminal and gangster Gayton McKenzie who now serves as the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture.

The rationale provided in the media for Ramaphosa’s intervention was that McKenzie had threatened to resign from Cabinet and withdraw the Patriotic Alliance (PA) from all its coalitions with the ANC.

The problem with this reasoning is that the PA is numerically irrelevant to the most crucial national coalition (the so-called ‘Government of National Unity’). Indeed, it was a mystery at the outset why Ramaphosa appointed McKenzie to Cabinet in the first place - since the PA was neither necessary for the ‘GNU’ coalition nor did it provide the ANC with any additional strategic options in disagreements with its main coalition partner the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Moreover, it is clear that the PA gets special treatment from Ramaphosa. When another party with far more votes (ActionSA) withdrew from the Johannesburg coalition, Ramaphosa did not intervene even though there was a real risk that it would collapse the coalition. When a deputy minister from the DA (Andrew Whitfield) went on a foreign trip to Washington without permission, Ramaphosa fired him. Despite the fact that the DA withdrawing from the ‘GNU’ would have left the ANC with insufficient support to pass any legislation and at serious risk of having Ramaphosa removed in a vote of no confidence.

Ramaphosa, and the entire ANC, have also remained completely silent on revelations that McKenzie used racist language about Black South Africans and is likely to be charged by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC). To have a Cabinet minister using such language, not least one responsible for supposed nation-building sectors like sports, arts and culture, would be untenable in many political contexts. Yet despite the PA’s numerical irrelevance, Ramaphosa has neither spoken about the matter nor taken any action against McKenzie - despite having full discretion to do so.

None of the available facts support a strategic or political explanation for Ramaphosa’s behaviour. Instead, I suggest, the available facts point to much more disturbing possibilities. Both involve potential leverage over the President - either by the PA’s leaders, or by external actors.

Before getting into the details of those possibilities, it is worth briefly revisiting McKenzie’s background before the 2024 elections.

Part 2 will analyse the appointment of McKenzie to Cabinet and show how the PA is numerically and strategically irrelevant. Part 3 will lay out two possible theories as to why, despite their strategic irrelevance or even liability for the ANC, Ramaphosa has promoted and protected McKenzie and his party. Both involve some kind of leverage over Ramaphosa personally, and one involves a pivotal, covert role for the United States.

A reformed criminal and gangster?

It is a matter of fact that Gayton McKenzie was a criminal, convicted for bank robbery. On his own account, he had worked his way up from more petty crime to being a relatively hardened criminal (bank robber) even before he entered jail. Thereafter, he worked his way up within the prison gangs to become, again in his own account, a leader of one of the notorious ‘Numbers’ gangs. In McKenzie’s case, he reportedly became a leader (‘general’) of the 26s. In various statements, McKenzie has suggested that he ran Grootvlei prison like his personal fiefdom.

His supposed redemption arc is that along with a few fellow prisoners he exposed corruption in that same prison, and was then pardoned by the Commission of Inquiry to which he submitted that evidence. The details of how that played out remain uninterrogated, and McKenzie has actively sought to ensure that his version is the one that dominates the public narrative.

This is not the place to get into all the details, but suffice to say that quite a few aspects of the story do not accord with the notion that McKenzie ‘saw the light’ and became reformed.

First of all, when McKenzie participated in gathering evidence on corruption in the prison he was clearly not running it like his personal fiefdom. So it appears that he only decided to expose corruption of prison warders when it became so extensive that they deposed him. Second, an often omitted fact is that McKenzie married the state attorney who was investigating Grootvlei prison and advising the Commission. As far as I can ascertain, no-one has ever investigated whether she may have been conflicted in the advice she gave to the Commission that ultimately led to his acquittal, before recusing herself. Third, there is little evidence that McKenzie extracted himself from the criminal and gang networks in which he operated. As recently as 2024 there were reports that the PA might be partially funded by drug money.

McKenzie has regularly made remarks on social media and in interviews where he appears to boast about his (illegal) exploits before and during imprisonment.

Recent political career

McKenzie and his friend from jail, Kenny Kunene, started their own political party in 2013. The party performed poorly in the 2014 elections, not winning a single seat. In the 2016 local government elections it one a very small number of seats: it only won a single seat in both Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Its 2021 local government election results were significantly better, winning 8 seats in Johannesburg (although out of 270) and 4 seats in Cape Town (out of 231).

For a brief period McKenzie managed to secure himself the position of mayor in the Karoo town of Beaufort West. While he claimed many successes, few (if any) could be verified and there were also concerns that he had diverted money that was supposed to serve the municipality.

In the 2024 national elections, it won approximately 2% of the national vote, giving it 9 seats in Parliament.

What improved the party’s performance?