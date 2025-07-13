In Part I of this profile of Elon Musk I argued that Musk is really a vehicle (excuse the pun) for financing a range of ‘deep state’ projects, including SpaceX, Starlink and of course the control of Twitter/X. The basic model seems to be that the core finances of Tesla are propped up by subsidies and grants from the Department of Defence and other state agencies, while other actors ‘boost’ Tesla on social media and elsewhere to inflate the share price. The price of Tesla shares provides Musk with vastly more capital than the original subsidies, and that is used to implement (or buy: in the case of Twitter) various projects.

In this sense, Musk is very much just a means to an end.

In the last year, Musk’s personal motives and South African roots have been a major talking point, even more so in South Africa itself. Two notable controversies have been Musk’s apparent support for the ‘white genocide’ narrative and Musk’s push to establish Starlink in South Africa without complying with telecommunications regulations or black economic empowerment ownership requirements. These in turn have been compounded by Musk’s apparent white extremist sympathies, as apparently illustrated by his Nazi salute at Trump’s 2025 inauguration.

Despite being very critical of Musk, I nevertheless think that many of the extant narratives are simply unconvincing. And that raises the, perhaps more interesting, question as to why Musk has actively performed a role that arguably does not reflect his actual politics.

Musk and apartheid

A dominant narrative in the international press and on social media is that Musk is the exemplar of an ‘apartheid nepotism baby’ (‘nepo baby’) for short. The argument goes something like: Musk was born in apartheid South Africa, his father owned an emerald mine and therefore benefitted from apartheid exploitation, Musk left the country before the democratic transition, therefore he’s basically still a beneficiary and (unstated) supporter of apartheid.

Although I am entirely open to this theory, it does not really hold up when one examines the evidence closely. This is especially so when one contrasts Musk with far more obvious examples of apartheid nepo babies who, strangely, are never referred to as such.

For a start, by leaving South Africa when he did (1989), Musk avoided being conscripted into the apartheid military/South African Defence Force (SADF). That’s somewhat inconsistent with being a strident supporter of the system; even many members of the white elite who claimed to be against apartheid still did their military service. Others like nepo baby Rob Hersov (who I have written about here and here) enthusiastically signed up and served before later leaving the country to pursue their private interests. A New York Times profile in 2022 acknowledged this:

According to a biography of Mr. Musk, written by Ashlee Vance, Mr. Musk said he did not want to partake in South Africa’s mandatory military service because it would have forced him to participate in the apartheid regime — and that may have contributed to his decision to leave South Africa shortly after high school graduation.

Furthermore, this is consistent with the apparent political commitments of Musk’s father, Errol, who was apparently a candidate of the Progressive Party which notionally opposed apartheid (in a limply liberal way).

Then there’s the issue of his father’s apparent emerald mine. Musk’s father Errol has given many interviews on this and other matters, but he is also a very unreliable narrator, so the truth remains unclear. What Errol Musk has said is that he became part of an emerald trading business based in Zambia. So there is not any direct link between apartheid and Errol Musk’s wealth. (The fact that the mine wasn’t even in South Africa also diminishes the apartheid link). It’s not as if Musk’s father owned Anglo American gold and platinum mines and De Beers diamond mines as was the case with the (in)famous Oppenheimer Family. Nor was he like the Hersovs and Menells who had benefitted from colonial era mining exploitation via the mining company Anglovaal.

The most interesting point is that there’s really no clear link between Elon Musk’s wealth now and his father’s ‘emerald mine’ wealth. Of course, Musk Jr’s education and privilege enabled him to gain access to the networks - like the ‘PayPal mafia’ - from which he ultimately became rich. But of all the white billionaires in the world of South Africa origin, he is arguably the one who can be least described as an ‘apartheid nepotism baby’. In contrast, the wealth of the likes of the Oppenheimers, Hersovs, Menells and various others, can be almost entirely attributed to the colonial and apartheid wealth of their families.

Musk, Nazism and the ‘white right’

Another highly controversial issue that arose more recently was Musk’s use of a Nazi salute while participating in events for Donald Trump. While some have attempted to mystify the real meaning or significance of the salutes, I agree with those who say that the Nazi link was clear and intentional.

At the same time, however, I don’t think Musk is a Nazi or even has Nazi sympathies. I don’t think he even consciously has fascist sympathies, even though I believe he would happily endorse many fascist or proto-fascist policies. There’s credible reporting and evidence that Musk’s grandfather had fascist, anti-Semitic and racist beliefs. But no evidence that Musk himself was ever influenced by those since his grandfather died when Musk was 2. One possibility is that these views were transmitted through Musk’s mother, Mae, though he did not grow up under her influence and her own politics - to the extent she has any - are largely unknown.

I have also pointed out that Musk’s supposed support for Trump himself was unconvincing. I argued in a post after Trump's election that Musk - along with Rubio, Vance, Gabbard and others - was really among a group of people who despised Trump that had been strategically located among his ‘lieutenants’ in order to manage Trump as best as possible after his election. This view was based on statements Musk made after his fallout with Trump during Trump’s first term and rather scathing comments Trump made about Musk that the latter was unlikely to have forgotten. It is hardly surprising, then, that the Trump-Musk relationship has already begun to unravel as Trump continues to bulldoze forward with initiatives like the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ regardless of the concerns of the likes of Musk who called it an “abomination”.

The ‘white genocide’ narrative

Another issue raising concerns of a similar kind is Musk’s apparent influence on Trump’s remarks about South Africa, particularly that the black majority government has been overseeing, or doing nothing about, a ‘white genocide’ in the country. This narrative has been around for decades among white extremist and fringe right-wing groups, occasionally spilling over into more formal politics in South Africa via right-wing parties such as the Freedom Front Plus (a descendant of the apartheid National Party) and even the supposedly more liberal Democratic Alliance. Such claims have been comprehensively debunked repeatedly over the years, with the crux being that South Africa in general has a high crime rate and black people are actually the disproportionate victims.

The narrative, and Musk’s apparent support for it, certainly seem to have played a big role in Trump’s hostility to South Africa. This was on full display when South African president Cyril Ramaphosa met Trump in the Oval Office with a large, carefully selected delegation. Trump kept repeating talking points from the ‘white genocide’ narrative, in what CNN referred to as an ‘ambush’. The South African delegation strategically avoided disputing directly but did disagree with indirectly.

Another fact that simply doesn’t accord with the notion that Musk really believes these claims or has any sympathy for white right-wing South Africans, is that he has given no indication in preceding decades of political views about South Africa similar to these ones. Much of his dislike of the country appears to be associated with his personal, childhood experiences of bullying at school. And given the schools he attended, most/all of that bullying likely came from other white South Africans.

So what’s really going on?

So my take on all the above is: there are lots of reasons to dislike Elon Musk and, more importantly, to be very concerned about his true agenda and influence on the future of humanity, but him being a Nazi or fringe white right-wing extremist is not one of them. He’s much more obviously one of a group of sociopathic tech billionaires who think they’re inherently superior to the rest of society, have little interest in the environment or ecosystems we inhabit, and are planning a (destructive and dystopic) future on that basis.

The remaining question is: so why has Musk been behaving like a Nazi and white supremacist? I’m still unsure what the answer to that is. My best guess is that he needed to do that to successfully infiltrate Trump’s inner circle and gain Trump’s trust. And that he did, for a short, potentially important period of time.

As Trump paints himself further into a corner, with the help of his (un)trust(worth)y lieutenants, I expect that Musk will quickly return to more palatable political views. Arguably, we are seeing signs of that already.

The reality is, as I have said repeatedly, that Trump is a passing inconvenience for the US ‘deep state’. They will use him to the extent possible, contain his most inconvenient inclinations, and otherwise wait until they can get a more cooperative functionary in the Oval Office. Even as Trump lashes out, causing havoc and damage domestically and internationally, it’s important not to lose sight of that bigger picture.