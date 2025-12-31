Edward Snowden is one of the most important whistleblowers of the 21st Century. In the unlikely event you haven’t heard of him, he was a contractor for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the National Security Agency (NSA) who in 2013 exposed global mass surveillance programmes and a range of more targeted, highly intrusive hacking and surveillance tools. There has been no sign of life from him since June 2025. His last tweet was on the 31st of January.

And his only other sign of life was from the 25th of February when he met Glenn Greenwald in a Moscow hotel.

Given that he was/is likely to be at or near the top of the CIA’s ‘kill or capture’ list, there seems to be good reason to be very concerned about his complete silence over the last 6-7 months.

At the top of the CIA’s ‘capture or kill’ list?

Snowden has been a fairly regular contributor to social media, primarily via Twitter, with an occasional one or two month hiatus. However, he has now not tweeted since the end of January 2025. Moreover, his last public appearance of any kind was when he met Glenn Greenwald in person somewhere in Russia (probably Moscow) in February 2025.

In attempting to get to Ecuador where he intended to apply for asylum, Snowden found himself trapped in limbo in Russia where he eventually stayed. Probably just as well, since the change in political administrations in Ecuador meant that he would not have been safe there for long as Wikileaks founder Julian Assange discovered when he was hauled out of the Ecuadorean embassy in London. It is very sobering to think that Snowden, a libertarian of the best kind committed to the freedoms that are espoused but not practiced by the State, has been much safer in a quasi-authoritarian society (Russia) then he would have been in any democracy.

Snowden has likely been at the top of the CIA’s hit list since he leaked the massive cache of CIA and NSA documents. Over many decades the CIA has shown how innovative it can be in tracking down, and often killing, people it perceives to be its enemies. It is likely that they have spared no effort, and no innovation, in trying to track down and kill Snowden.

For a brief period during Trump’s first term there was a (bizarre) optimism among some campaigners that Trump might grant pardons to Snowden and Julian Assange. This appears to have been based on an incredibly over-optimistic reading of Trump’s leanings. It later turned out that Trump had seriously discussed having Assange assassinated.

Wikileaks had also been instrumental in helping Snowden escape.

It’s reasonable to assume that if these were the lengths the CIA and US State would go to get an outsider like Assange, they would be willing to go to much more extreme lengths to get a perceived traitor like Snowden.

Disappearance and deception

After settling in Russia and presumably establishing his security protocols, Snowden began actively contributing to public debates.

What is also disturbing about this is that no-one appears to be questioning his long silence or checking on his well-being.

Compounding that are three patterns I have noticed on social media platforms:

When queried about Snowden’s last sign of life AI chatbots like Grok made up claims that Snowden had recently posted replies on X - when I checked these they turned out to not exist. Similarly, the systematically downplay Snowden’s silence suggesting that it’s consistent with his past behaviour, but when interrogated they admit that he had only ever been silent for a couple of months at a time. These chatbots appear to have been programmed in a way that would alleviate concern about Snowden’s disappearance. A sudden spike in posts from seemingly random accounts suggesting that Snowden may have been a ‘fake whistleblower’. The main such post leverages remarks made by John McAfee before his death in which he cast doubt on the story of how Snowden ended-up in Russia. (McAfee appears not to have been fully informed of the details of why Snowden took the route he did when he made those remarks and Snowden does not appear to have been given any access or proximity to Russian secrets that would have made such a complex ploy in any way worthwhile). The purpose of these posts appears to be to downplay Snowden’s status. A sudden spike in posts from other seemingly random, or very suspect, accounts [here and here] suggesting that the Trump administration is considering a pardon for Snowden under the influence of Tulsi Gabbard. (And in turn later posts smearing Snowden through this). This seems highly unlikely given that when Trump was lobbied to consider a pardon for Assange he instead planned to assassinate him and that Gabbard [who given her background in psychological operations warfare is likely just another ‘deep state’ asset] has publicly stated that she does not support a pardon for Snowden.

Putting this all together, what we see is a complete silence about Snowden’s mysterious disappearance combined with subtle attempts to sow stories that downplay concerns about it.

Thanks for reading The Political Economist! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

A worrying hypothesis (and the role of Glenn Greenwald)

If you know anything about the CIA and similar agencies like Mossad or MI6, you will be well aware of the extreme lengths they can and will go to in order to get at a target. While the number of assassination attempts against Fidel Castro may be exaggerated, there is no doubt that a large number of such attempts were made using all kinds of seemingly implausible strategies like poisoned cigars, contaminated diving suits and even exploding seashells.

Similarly, if you have read anything about the NSA or GCHQ in the UK, you will know the incredible ingenuity of these agencies in tracking and locating individuals and communications of interest. For example, using lasers to detect vibrations on windows from which conversations can be transcribed. Alex Karp of Palantir, which I previously described as the most evil company in the world, clearly takes such possibilities seriously enough to have installed devices that vibrate windows with white noise.

Of course, these agencies work closely together: one group (NSA and GCHQ) to track down and surveil a target, the others (MI6, Mossad and the CIA) to take action against the target.

My pessimistic hypothesis is that something happened at Snowden’s Moscow rendezvous with Glenn Greenwald which enabled these agencies to either track or harm Snowden. Tracking could have been facilitated by any kind of gift that Greenwald have Snowden, or even via any electronic devices that both had with them at the time. (Read here about ‘Brutal Kangaroo’ which over a decade ago was able to ‘hop’ from a contaminate device to air-gapped devices: while the vulnerabilities it used have been patched, others will no doubt have been found and used).

If Snowden was tracked, the CIA could have assassinated him using a drone strike even on Russian territory. We have sign in the Russia-Ukraine war how Ukraine has been able to assassinate senior military generals deep inside Russian territory, and it is fair to assume that the CIA would have access to those capabilities along with many more of its own. The Russian government would have no interest in reporting on any successful strike against Snowden because it would be an embarrassing failure on their part and without independent media there is no way of knowing for sure whether such an event may have transpired or not.

Tracking could have happened with or without Greenwald’s knowledge. In a previous article, however, I raised concerns about Greenwald’s new links to senior figures in the FBI and CIA via his close association with Rumble:

Glenn Greenwald's new links to the CIA and FBI Political Economist · August 8, 2025 There are not many journalists I still respect these days. The mainstream press has been co-opted to some degree for most of its existence, but in recent decades that process seems to have accelerated to a point that it’s hard to think of more than a handful of journalists under the age of 60 who one can trust to follow and tell the unvarnished truth wh… Read full story

If Greenwald has become enmeshed in the deep state he once bravely reported on, that would open up a range of much more nefarious possibilities. That could include even the use of targeted biological weapons. (Those deserve an article of their own, but based on the state of current publicly available biotech it seems safe to assume that the technology exists to create such weapons and agencies like the CIA and DARPA would be at the forefront of doing so).

At the end of 2025, I can’t think of many issues more important than finding out what has happened to Edward Snowden. It’s not as if he has been forgotten. In April, Amnesty UK posted an article arguing he should be pardoned. In June the Freedom of the Press Foundation noted that Snowden’s revelations had become more urgent.

I hope my pessimistic, and necessarily speculative, hypotheses turn out to be wrong. But it’s long past time that some of the many organisations and high-profile persons that previously supported Snowden find out. His life and well-being will be under severe threat for as long as he is alive and is not formally pardoned.

Happy New Year wherever you are in the world.