[Warning: this post contains screenshots of racist language and comments]

The most recent political firestorm in South Africa involves ‘former’ gangster and criminal Gayton McKenzie who was shockingly appointed as Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture after the 2024 elections.

His appointment itself should have been extremely controversial given McKenzie’s personal track record and that his party only had 2% of the vote - so it was not needed for the ‘Government of National Unity’ coalition. But McKenzie has powerful people behind him, including apartheid ‘nepobaby’ Rob Hersov and the last US ambassador Reuben Brigety. That powerful backing clearly influenced the media which, without exception, produced puff pieces on McKenzie’s appointment. Here’s just one screenshot of an interaction between an ‘investigative journalist’ and the head of one of South Africa’s television newsrooms.

Bear in mind they were talking about a man who was a hardened criminal when he was jailed and became a prison gang leader in jail, then got rich from dubious empowerment deals and even shortly before the election was the subject of reports that his party might be funded by drug money.

The very short summary of the recent controversy is that:

Some young Black podcasters made a podcast where they made racist remarks about Coloured people [for Americans reading this: unlike in the United States, ‘Coloured’ is not generally considered an offensive term in South Africa at present]

The podcast was roundly condemned by many and even the South African Human Rights Commission released a statement doing the same and promising an investigation

Gayton McKenzie, drawing on his identity as a Coloured person, called for the podcasters to be punished

There was a swift backlash against McKenzie on social media which had two parts. First, people pointed out that McKenzie had advocated forgiveness for a white DA politician (Renaldo Gouws) who had used very racist language about Black people in a video that surfaced after he was made a Member of Parliament. Second, social media users dug up tweets by McKenzie where he repeatedly used hate speech also against Black South Africans.

Interestingly, the SAHRC has been slow to condemn McKenzie. I suspect the institution is compromised and will try to wriggle out of condemning or prosecuting him. But its very forceful language about the teenage podcasters has set a high bar and it would be impossible to apply a lower standard to a Cabinet minister without exposing itself: the handsomely paid SAHRC commissioners are in a pickle…

The media have also shown their biases by immediately jumping on the podcast controversy but adopting a very different tone in their reporting on McKenzie. Even more notably: most large media houses only started substantively reporting on the issue after McKenzie launched his PR strategy in response.

I may have to write about the SAHRC in later posts, but this controversy is not actually what the current article is about.

Is Gayton McKenzie buying politicians?

This article is about the fact that a month ago the journalist (Ashraf Garda) hosting the prime time slot on the largest publicly-funded English language radio station in the country (SAFM) effectively succeeded in covering up another major controversy relating to McKenzie.

Garda was interviewing the chairperson of the DA Helen Zille, who many consider to be the de facto leader of the party rather than John Steenhuisen. When he asked her about the recent departure of the DA MP Liam Jacobs for Gayton McKenzie’s Patriotic Alliance, Zille said the following:

We all know about how [Gayton McKenzie] gets people to cross to him…he waits until our candidates are in…then somehow he goes to them, speaks to them, and they evaporate. I know exactly what he does, although it's very difficult to prove...but I know exactly where the cash goes and how it goes: we know how it works

Now this is an explosive statement for one coalition partner to make about another. It raises questions about the integrity of Jacobs and McKenzie. It raises the question of how a small party like the PA can ‘outbid’ a larger party with billionaire funders like the DA. And so forth.

Any unbiased journalist worth their salt would have seized on the revelation and dug further. Any credible media outlet would immediately have featured it on news broadcasts, and other credible media outlets would have begun reporting on it. Then investigative journalists would have started asking around, finding out about funding sources, who else had been ‘bought’, and so forth.

But none of that happened. Here is what the interviewer said:

Yet you're part of the GNU, so you are effectively, you're friends, you're colleagues-so let's move on…what would it take for the DA to move from GNU partners to govern the country with a 50+1% majority?

Except Zille never called McKenzie her friend or colleague, so the journalist just made that up.

It’s one striking example of how shamelessly biased the South African media is.

That kind of bias is not just limited to South African media of course, and it’s one of the main reasons I created this Substack: watching the public being misled and deceived on a daily basis is infuriating. Wherever I can, I will show you what the media tries to hide.

Note: this article was slightly edited after publication to correct a spelling error and to note that SAFM is the largest publicly-funded English language radio station in the country but may not be larger than its main private competitor 702.