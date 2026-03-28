The ‘deep state’ in the United States appears to have almost perfected authoritarianism under the guise of democracy by the time the Internet and social media were invented.

It had obtained control over the vast majority of media and cultural institutions, in the United States in particular but also in many countries across the world. Operation Mockingbird, exposed by the Church Committee in a last gasp of democratic transparency in the 1970s, is the best-known instance of a large-scale project to control the US media. But the evidence suggests that the influence operations were far more extensive.

The innovation of the internet and social media has now created a means to expand, extend, and cement such systems of control across the globe.

At the core of this system is one very simple principle: you can say whatever you want, so long as it has no substantive negative effect on the interests of those in power.

The cunning ‘genius’ of this is that it creates an authoritarian society that is far more flexible and robust than one that tries to suppress and ban speech. The very act of direct suppression creates an environment that ultimately can destroy the overtly authoritarian system, either organically from within or by providing fertile soil for external manipulation. That is why countries like Russia and China, powerful as they are in other respects, are still so much more vulnerable to instability driven by instigated dissent than the United States. We are told this is because they are substantively less democratic, but in reality it is because their mechanisms of authoritarianism are more overtly based on power and control.

Those familiar with the movie The Matrix may remember the scene when the main protagonist Neo - faced with agents of the system who are trying to recruit him through coercion - demands the phone call to which he believes he is legally entitled. The response of the agent is chilling: “What use is a phone call, when you are unable to speak…?”

In China and Russia you are likely to be denied the proverbial phone call: certain social media platforms are blocked, certain statements may get you into trouble with the authorities. In the United States and on its social media platforms you can often say what you want, but if it is really a threat to power: no-one will hear you.

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