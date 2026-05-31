The UK local government election results were finalised last week and, as expected, confirmed a dramatic shift in British politics. For most of the last century the UK, like the US, has had a two-party system: Labour and the Conservatives. But the election results show a fracturing of this system, with voters shifting to the Reform Party (on the Right) and Green Party (supposedly on the Left).

Reform won the most seats (1,454) in the recent elections but the most important aspect was that Reform and the Greens increased their seats by 1,890 while seats held by Labour and the Conservatives decreased by 2,061.

The overall implications are shown in estimates of how this would translate into national elections:

Extrapolating the local results to the national level suggests that Reform would be the largest party, followed by the Green Party: upending the system in which the Labour and Conservative parties once dominated.

Unlike the US, in the UK the Labour Party was responsible for implementing policies that were meaningfully different from its Conservative counterparts: the National Health Service is an iconic example. So that division was not just a matter of branding, as has often been the case with the Republicans and Democrats. At least that was the case, until Keir Starmer became leader of the Labour Party in 2018 and shifted Labour dramatically to the Right.

The dominant narrative, in the mainstream and ‘alternative’ media, at the moment is that these voter shifts reflect actual democratic dynamics: dissatisfied with the two traditional alternatives (Conservatives and Labour) voters have moved further towards the ‘extremes’ of the spectrum. The winners are the right-wing Reform party and the supposedly ‘progressive’ Green Party.

It’s one of those arguments that creates a persuasive narrative but, as with many others that I write about here, it is deeply misleading. It frames what is likely a carefully coordinated strategy as simply organic: the inevitable outcome of a series of natural, unmanipulated events.

The question that arises is: if the destruction of the two-party system in the UK is a deliberate, coordinated effort, why is this being done?

Before answering that question directly, it’s useful to take a closer look at the leaders of the two key parties attracting voters away from the traditional options.

In my previous article I explained that the leader of the supposedly now left-wing Green Party is quite clearly a fake, manufactured progressive. His own personal and professional history shows that. It is only his recent ‘branding’ in the last two years that has framed him as a principled, anti-establishment progressive (or even radical).

Thanks for reading The Political Economist! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

The other leader, of Reform UK, is Nigel Farage — who has already played a pivotal role in destabilising British politics by leading the UK’s exit from the European Union.

Nigel Farage: a usefully unremarkable man

The last time Nigel Farage had a significant impact on British politics was when he successfully led the movement towards ‘Brexit’: the UK leaving the European Union. The UK formally left in 2020 following a referendum in 2016 in which 51.89% of voters supported the proposal to leave with a turnout of 72% of eligible voters. Farage and his collaborators achieved this despite winning little support in actual national elections: Farage’s party won no seats in the 2019 national elections and 1 in the 2024 elections. It was a single issue victory, but one with huge ramifications not just for the UK but for Europe as a whole.

Initially, Farage advocated for Brexit (as it became known) as leader of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) — then subsequently under the banner of the Brexit Party, which was renamed Reform UK in 2021. The Brexit decision has had few discernible benefits for the UK, but many discernible costs.

I have my own theory about what was really behind the movement, which had the effect of splitting the UK off from Europe in order to secure its status and usefulness as a cross-Atlantic ally of the United States. It is important to remember that the UK is the second-most important member of the Five Eyes international mass surveillance network, besides the United States, exposed by Edward Snowden.

For the moment it is just interesting to note that Farage has been a useful figurehead, for the second time now, to structurally weaken the United Kingdom as a country and upend its politics.

Through Brexit, the UK was split off from its European allies. And now through the disruption of the established parties by the Reform-Green combination, Farage is playing a key role in also weakening the UK’s ability to elect a party that can determine and pursue its national interests and principles in a consistent, cohesive and genuinely independent way.

Unlike Polanski, Farage himself has been very consistent in his political and social views. Various accounts suggest he was right-wing from his school days, likely taking after his stockbroker father. Farage himself also became a stockbroker and was initially a member of the Conservative Party for almost a decade. He appears to have become preoccupied with opposition to Britain’s membership of the EU as part of fringe, right-wing political groups in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

An objective assessment of Farage is that he is a remarkably unremarkable man: uncharismatic, shallow, and elitist. In that sense, comparing him to someone like the boorish former prime minister Boris Johnson, he would have fitted in well in the Conservative Party. Like many Conservative leaders, his complete lack of charisma or genuine vision have been compensated for by extensive support from right-wing and centrist media. A notable aspect of this has been turning Farage’s apparent enjoyment of a ‘pint’ (of beer) into an ‘ordinary man’s man’ brand.

One study, which did not adopt a particularly critical lens, found that even the public broadcaster (British Broadcasting Corporation) had featured Reform on up to 25% of its news broadcasts in 2025 leading up to the local elections in that year. While the study focuses on similarities and differences in coverage to another opposition party (the Liberal Democrats) and the apparent scrutiny of Reform, it fails to address an obvious question: why should 25% of news broadcasts feature a party that in three national elections won at most 5 seats out of a possible 650?

A similar dynamic occurred with Brexit, with major media outlets in the UK giving extensive coverage to Farage and the proposal, which ultimately served to facilitate it happening. Analyses of that reveal a similar theme to one that I find recurring in my own analysis: the ‘dramatic’ rise of unremarkable individuals with dubious backgrounds who are positioned as anti-establishment — whether from the ‘Left’ or from the ‘Right’ of the political spectrum.

In other words, Farage is arguably less a ‘leader’ than a useful figurehead or placeholder whose political successes are determined by those that determine media coverage. I have already described how Polanski’s dramatic political success of the last year has been similarly determined. So the real question is: what is the bigger strategy, if any, behind this shift?

Thanks for reading The Political Economist! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Why it became necessary to upend UK democracy

Here is a brief theory of why this is happening.

Recent developments in British politics are driven by a backlash against ‘Corbynism’: the genuinely organic rise in popularity of a genuinely progressive leader (Jeremy Corbyn) who for a brief period was leading contender for the position of UK prime minister. This amplified the pre-existing fear in North America about the direction that the European Union was taking the UK, its most important international ally. That, in my view, is what was really behind Brexit.

The level of hysteria that Corbyn then generated in the UK establishment shortly after Brexit had been ‘secured’ cannot be exaggerated: it reached an apogee with various UK media outlets publishing implied threats from military and intelligence sources that they would ‘not allow’ Corbyn to be prime minister. In essence, they directly implied that Corbyn might be killed or that there might be some form of coup. This has been systematically documented by, and noted in, multiple analyses.

There are many reasons the Anglo-American establishment feared a Corbyn victory: too many to even list here. Historical evidence of UK and US intelligence services suggests it is very likely Corbyn has been under surveillance by Western intelligence agencies for much of his career: as prime minister he would get access to those files and discover who in his inner circle were actually working for those agencies. At a larger, related scale, Corbyn was opposed to the excess expenditure on militarism and surveillance: a direct threat to the mini-empires of those at the top of these institutions, the companies that profit from them, and of course the broader web of interests and geopolitical control that they serve. In the economic realm, Corbyn wanted to move the UK back towards a more traditional Labour, social democratic model with higher taxes on the rich and large corporations, an expansion of the state and provision of public services. That was a threat to the billionaire class and the cliques it sustained.

Although Corbyn was ultimately defeated by the massive propaganda campaign mobilised against him, in combination with various kinds of sabotage from inside his own party, he demonstrated that the British public could be mobilised to back a genuinely progressive candidate. That was a ‘threat’ to the cross-Atlantic establishment that it would have felt needed to be neutralised more thoroughly than simply by blocking Corbyn once. The Conservative Party and the neoliberal wing of the Labour Party (often referred to as the ‘Blairites’) had already shown they were incapable of doing the job by ‘letting’ Corbyn get so close to victory and fielding a series of uninspiring opponents.

The alternative to relying on those long-standing institutions was, instead, to:

Shift the political spectrum to the right by shifting Labour to the right and promoting a candidate to the right of the Conservatives — this has been implemented with Keir Starmer and Nigel Farage Draw support away from Corbyn to ‘safer’ leaders — this has been implemented by manufacturing and amplifying a fake progressive (Zack Polanski) and through again sabotaging Corbyn internally (in the newly formed Your Party) Fracture the system to make it harder to get voters to coalesce around a genuinely progressive alternative — this has been achieved by amplifying and promoting Polanski and Farage.

The 2026 local election results in the UK are the fruits of this strategy.

Its implications, however, reach far beyond the UK. It shows how and why democracy is manipulated by deeper interests within and across societies, along with the pivotal role played by the media and social media. It is a sobering case study, but a crucial one for anyone who still believes in pursuing real democracy.

or buy me a coffee

Share