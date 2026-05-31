The Political Economist

The Political Economist

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Mara's avatar
Mara
8h

You're probably right, and the Corbyn response is what gives it away. Because the reaction was too disproportionate, too coordinated across too many institutions simultaneously, to be explained by ordinary political opposition. And what it revealed was how thin the consensus actually was, that a mildly social democratic platform could generate that level of institutional panic. I mean it tells you more about the system's fragility than about Corbyn's radicalism.

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ib's avatar
ib
17h

Great article. Pretty eye opening as someone who lives here in the UK.

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