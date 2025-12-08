What is the real purpose of Starlink?

Elon Musk has been making a lot of noise claiming that Starlink cannot operate in South Africa because he’s white. This gets a lot of headlines even though it’s quite misleading.

What I am really interested in though is: what is the real purpose of Starlink? Sure, there’s a consumer niche for it but why the extensive and rapid investment from Musk and US agencies?

Part of this has already been answered in the Russia-Ukraine war, with Ukraine relying heavily on Starlink for military purposes including drone operations. The sheer number of Starlink satellites makes it hard for even the most sophisticated adversaries (i.e. Russia and China) to counter.

But my theory is that Starlink serves, or is intended to serve, another possibly even more important purpose: to solve the ‘last mile’ problem in foreign intelligence gathering.

A crucial problem in foreign intelligence work is: how does a foreign asset communicate intelligence back to its intelligence agency without being detected?

One possible solution to that is to use customised communications devices. Organisations like the CIA (and NSA) undoubtedly have the capacity to produce those. The problem is that the mere existence of such a device or communication channel can be enough to identify a foreign operative. Apparently this is how China detected a large number of CIA assets around 2010-2012.

Starlink provides a seemingly perfect solution to this problem. The infrastructure is controlled by an unlisted US-based company with close ties to the military and intelligence agencies (SpaceX). As importantly, its commercial activities mean that there is nothing inherently suspicious about using Starlink as a communication channel. So the commercial side provides cover (‘noise’) for secure intelligence communications.

Of course, it will also slot in nicely to the existing Five Eyes global surveillance system that was exposed by Edward Snowden, which hoovers up most global communications by tapping into fibreoptic cables.

Whether you find this theory plausible will depend in part on what you think of Elon Musk. If you have bought the hype (propaganda) that Musk is an anti-establishment and anti-deep state figure, you will be more sceptical. But I have argued previously that a sobre assessment of the evidence suggests Musk is very much an extension of the ‘deep state’ - and this role for Starlink fits into that perfectly.

What is Elon Musk? Part 1 Political Economist · Jul 2 Elon Musk is one of the most prominent figures in the global news cycle. That was already the case prior to his involvement in Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign and subsequent proximity to the US president. Yet the publicly available analysis of Musk is remarkably homogenous, very predictable, and a lot of it is misleading. As the richest person on the plane… Read full story

And I even managed to persuade Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok, that this is a very plausible theory…read for yourself.