The Political Economist

The Political Economist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rita's avatar
Rita
7d

Highly plausible, thanks

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Frances Leader's avatar
Frances Leader
7dEdited

I find this amusing. CIA have had global communications via satellites since the 80s.

I know, for certain. I worked as PA to the inventor of Inmarsat.

Read the latter half of this report:

https://francesleader.substack.com/p/origins-of-total-surveillance

and all of this one:

https://francesleader.substack.com/p/spacex-lets-look-at-starlink

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Political Economist and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 SM Muller · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture