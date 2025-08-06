A few weeks ago I wrote about the closure of the Oppenheimer family’s Brenthurst Foundation and its meddling in South African democracy and in countries across the African continent. I had previously noted the apparently pivotal role of former president and senior ANC leader, Kgalema Motlanthe, in machinations behind South Africa’s 2024 elections and emphasised that his position on the board of the Brenthurst Foundation was particularly suspect.

Fast forward a little: this past weekend an article appeared about the closure of the Foundation in an online publication called The Continent. Prior to that the South African media had only produced a couple of completely vacuous reports on the subject, uncritically regurgitating a press release from the Foundation.

The Continent markets itself as a ‘pan-African weekly newspaper’, so it was always going to have to do a little better than the usual mainstream press. A look at its website suggests a well-funded operation despite having limited reach and in an environment where African media are struggling for funds. Yet it is strangely coy about its funding sources. That combination - of a well-funded organisation in a resource-scarce environment that hides its funders - is always a red flag. But more on that shortly.

The article about the Brenthurst Foundation appears to confirm one of the three reasons I provided in my own post. That was:

The Foundation’s director, Greg Mills, may have been (for some time) more of a liability than an asset in how he ran the organisation.

According to the article by The Continent’s editor Simon Allison:

The decision to close it came after Jonathan Oppenheimer and Mills had a screaming match at the foundation’s office in Johannesburg. Oppenheimer allegedly told Mills that the foundation had failed to deliver on his investment.

From what I know of the organisation and Mills, that sounds very plausible.

In the article, Allison describes two different soirees he attended arranged by the Brenthurst Foundation:

It was among my most surreal reporting experiences. I had lunch one day sitting next to former South African president Kgalema Motlanthe. On the next day, it was Nick Carter, the then-head of the British army. I made small-talk with former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo over drinks. The other guests were ambassadors, ministers or mining bosses, with at least one arms dealer in the mix, and a few attachés who looked suspiciously like intelligence officers.

This chimes perfectly with the picture I painted in my own article. Strangely, while Allison calls it a ‘reporting experience’, he never actually reported it or the later soiree in 2019 that he mentions…until now. In fact, it sounds like Allison was a very embedded journalist who was invited precisely because he could be relied on to serve the Brenthurst Foundation’s agendas.

So why disclose this compromising information that makes Allison look like a Brenthurst patsy now, just when the organisation that wined and dined him has closed? To answer that we need to look a little more closely at his employer, The Continent.

The NED’s pan-African newspaper

People who call themselves investigative journalists love to use the phrase ‘follow the money’. Those who are actually proxies for vested interests don’t like it when you apply that principle to them. The editorial team of The Continent are one such group of people.

As I mentioned above, The Continent website is coy about its funding sources. However, a while ago I stumbled on the fact that it was funded by the National Endowment for Democracy (NED): that information was on the NED website but has now been removed.

NED is one of those organisations that does the opposite of what its name suggests: it sponsors efforts to remove democratic governments that don’t serve the interests or agendas of the US deep state and/or neoconservatives, and it happily ignores authoritarianism that serves those same interests.

As I noted in a previous article, a founder of NED himself described its mandate as replacing activities that previously were carried out by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). While the US is happily propping up dictators in Egypt, Turkey, Rwanda, Syria and other countries, NED is ‘promoting democracy’ by manipulating various dimensions of actual democracies.

The original information appears to have been scrubbed from the NED website, but there are other public sources if you know how and where to look. Here’s a screenshot from 2024 from the website of the Adamela Trust that owns The Continent:

The Adamela Trust also owns the Mail & Guardian - supposedly South Africa’s most left-wing newspaper. These links were first publicly exposed in an article published in 2022.

A case study of propaganda

So what was the purpose, then, of the recent article in The Continent?

Allison could have written about these dynamics any time in the last decade when he was Africa editor of the Mail and Guardian, but instead he wined and dined with probable foreign intelligence operatives, listened to offensive jokes from his host Jonathan Oppenheimer, and kept his mouth firmly shut. Indeed, I would argue it is probably for that reason he was ultimately appointed editor of The Continent.

The real purpose of his article is to try and control the narrative around the Foundation. It is, in short, a case study of deliberate propaganda. Here are some examples using extracts from the article.

Propaganda tactic #1: downplay influence

even at its peak, the foundation’s actual influence was always in question

Propaganda tactic #2: disparage critics

The conspiracy theorists on YouTube – with their takes on the “$10-Billion Family That Secretly Controls Africa” – are wrong.