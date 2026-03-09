The Political Economist

The Political Economist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Azeem's avatar
Azeem
3dEdited

You are doing God's work. There is a lot that has been said about Mehdi and how he peddles propaganda. Refer to Palestine Will Be Free's substack on Aug 8th 2024 titled "Mehdi Hasan or: How to pose as an adversial journalist while laundering genocide"

Reply
Share
1 reply by Political Economist
D.K.'s avatar
D.K.
3d

This also fits in with his extremely hostile interview of #Matt Taibbi about the #Twitter Files.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 SM Muller · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture