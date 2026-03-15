Tucker Carlson recently released a video on X in which he describes an attempt by the Central Intelligence Agency of the United States (CIA) to manufacture a criminal case against him. The reason: corresponding with people in Iran before the war.

On the face of it, the story seems plausible. It would be par for the course for the CIA to manufacture a smear campaign against someone influential who does not serve its interests - although the basis in this particular case sounds impossibly thin. In fact, we know from its history of dirty tricks and assassinations of ‘inconvenient’ people, that what Carlson describes would be quite mild by comparison. And in recent years Carlson has presented himself as an anti-establishment radical - an about turn from his Fox News years that no-one has really critically interrogated.

The problem is that Carlson’s overall performance is completely implausible and at odds with his own background: those facts suggest that he probably works for the CIA. As I wrote previously, the very first place Carlson applied to work was the CIA. And in doing so he was following in the footsteps of his father, who was a propagandist entrenched in the post-JFK deep state that at the time, and subsequently, has been destroying democracy in the United States from within, leaving only the facade. The story is that Carlson was rejected and decided to become a journalist instead: the more likely truth is that he was accepted but deployed as a deep cover asset into the journalism community.

Fake persecution provides cover: an example from apartheid South Africa

So what is really going on? This is very important to understand beyond individual examples like Carlson, because it is a tactic that has been used for many decades, perhaps centuries or even millenia, that is ubiquitous now. In particular, at present it is widely used by police and intelligence agencies to provide cover for their operatives, in ‘real-world’ operations and now in the context of social media.

Let me give an example from a completely different context: apartheid South Africa and one of the apartheid government’s most infamous operatives, Craig Williamson.

Student movements were an important part of the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa. The National Union of Students (NUSAS) was the largest formation, an umbrella body for student unions. Craig Williamson infiltrated NUSAS, becoming its finance officer and then vice president. He then used that as a stepping stone to infiltrate a key international funder of the anti-apartheid movement, before his cover was blown and became an open operative of the apartheid state who was later responsible for murdering multiple activists.

Although various activists voiced suspicions of Williamson at the time, his credibility was enhanced by being arrested by the apartheid police on multiple occasions and being included in a ‘secret’ album of people the apartheid security police classified as terrorists. In other words, the apartheid state provided cover for their own operative by pretending to persecute him.

The apartheid government learned many of its tactics from existing intelligence agencies, including the CIA. But this is not even ‘cutting edge’: if you’ve ever watched a police drama you’ll be familiar with the plot line where the police arrest one of their undercover officers or informants in order to debrief them. It is standard practice.

The key is to understand that it is not limited to police informants in real-world operations, but is a very valuable way of providing cover for fake progressives or fake anti-establishment commentators.

Another possible example: Yanis Varoufakis’s prosecution for drug use

I suspect that another recent example of this is the possible prosecution of Yanis Varoufakis for an old admission to a decades-old experiment with an illegal substance. Varoufakis’s Twitter post on the matter garnered over 2 million views:

This has predictably generated much sympathy for Varoufakis’s apparent persecution by the right-wing political establishment.

Coincidentally, this happened at the same time many people on social media were starting to question Varoufakis’s radical posturing. The reason was that he had repeatedly parroted ‘regime change’ propaganda prior to Syria being taken over by US-backed ISIS leader Jolani/al-Sharaa and the recent attacks on Iran. Varoufakis effectively endorses the idea that al-Sharaa’s religious extremist forces taking over Syria would somehow be an improvement on the secular Bashar al-Assad.

That was never likely and al-Sharaa, who himself was personally involved in atrocities (murders, decapitations) prior to this, has overseen multiple massacres of other religious groups: a fact Varoufakis has largely been silent about. Varoufakis previously parroted pseudo-feminist narratives about ‘liberating the women of Iran’ that had been peddled by the likes of Hilary Clinton:

And before the looming attacks on Iran that recently took place he continued this narrative, endorsing the ‘uprising’ that later turned out to be Mossad-incited violence that took advantage of genuine protests at the rising cost of living.

The contradiction is notable: Varoufakis endorsed celebrating the coming to power in Syria of a violent extremist Islamic group that historically assigned women no rights at all, while in parallel endorsing the removal of a less violent, less extreme Islamic leadership in Iran which has one of the highest ratios of women scientists in the world.

In short, in both cases, the dynamic appears to be exactly the same as with Williamson: when Williamson was starting to be the subject of too much suspicion, he arranged for his own arrest. When CIA assets like Carlson need to enhance perceptions of their independence or anti-establishment positioning they arrange for fake persecution. When fake leftwing radicals like Varoufakis start coming under suspicion, those behind them arrange for a fake persecution that can be relied on to elicit sympathy, outrage and bolster their left-wing credentials. Meanwhile, real activists are having their lives destroyed on a daily basis by these agencies and yet unless you scour the internet you will hardly find any information on that.

Carlson’s charade

Back to Tucker Carlson.

It is notable that the Newsweek article that reported the alleged charges against him did not start with his video where he ‘announced’ those allegations, but instead one in which he suggests Jeffrey Epstein was created and funded by Israel. I argued in my own analysis that it is quite obvious that Epstein was created by US intelligence agencies, which would primarily have been the CIA. All the evidence points in that direction, even the links Epstein had influential Israeli figures that developed only in the last decade of his life after more than two decades of child trafficking and abuse to obtain compromising material on powerful individuals.

So now we see how these dots connect: Carlson works for the CIA, uses a false story of persecution to provide cover for that, and in parallel uses his influence to misdirect the populace away from the CIA’s role in the creation and funding of Epstein.

What is striking is that the truth is often right in front of people’s faces. Listen to what Carlson actually says in his video:

his only loyalty is to the United States and he only cares about its interests [a jingoistic and psychopathic stance if taken literally]

the United States ‘fights wars on behalf of freedom’ [he does not frame this as a propaganda narrative but states it as fact]

he does not condemn the actions he describes, he simply ‘warns’ that they will become more common

not everyone in the CIA ‘building’ is against him only some of them

there are decent, hardworking Americans in the intelligence agencies and he attributes the kind of action he discusses to individual grudges and ideological agendas - i.e. not implicating the apparatus as a whole

he never actually criticises or condemns the CIA as an organisation.

All of that framing is, unsurprisingly, entirely consistent with Carlson himself being a CIA operative. It is disturbing that he has so easily managed to deceive so many people into believing the opposite, but that is the nature of our era and the purpose of many of my articles is to expose such deceptions.

or buy me a coffee

Postcript:

After this post was published a correspondent drew to my attention this article by Mint Press’s Alan McLeod from 2022. McLeod uncovers some additional details about Tucker Carlson’s dubious background, including a sojourn to Nicaragua and horsing around with military contractors in Iraq. As you can see from the headline, McLeod comes to similar conclusions.

McLeod consistently produces some of the most interesting and insightful articles on these kinds of topics, so I highly recommend reading his work - some of which I have cited in previous articles.