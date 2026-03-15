The Political Economist

The Political Economist

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Political Economist's avatar
Political Economist
2d

A few minutes after I published this article, Glenn Greenwald published a post amplifying Tucker Carlson's story:

https://greenwald.substack.com/p/cia-prepares-criminal-referral-of

With over 2 million followers on X alone, Greenwald plays a major role in amplifying Carlson to a non-right wing audience.

Unfortunately, that is consistent with concerns about Greenwald himself:

https://politicaleconomist.substack.com/p/glenn-greenwalds-new-links-to-the

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Michael Ginsburg's avatar
Michael Ginsburg
1d

Carlson IS CIA. His dad was a senior Mockingbird.

This whole persecution by the CIA is utter nonsense.

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