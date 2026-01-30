When Donald Trump announced a slew of tariffs against the United States’s trading partners, economists across the world almost unanimously decried the move as absurd and self-defeating. The main reason for that was the conventional wisdom in mainstream economics that trade is mutually beneficial and, conversely, protectionism is mutually harmful and increases prices for consumers. The second reason was that Trump’s tariffs seemed to have no credible basis: they looked like wild flailing against trade partners.

Even as an economist who understands that trade can be harmful and that there are good arguments for protectionism under certain circumstances, my instincts were similar: the scale and targeting of the tariffs just seemed bizarre.

Understanding Trump’s tenure

But my reading of the political economy made me decide to wait and see before passing comment, following my own advice on what to expect from Trump’s second term:

Controlling Trump is of course far from easy. But he is, potentially, a major asset to the US deep state in ways that are already becoming apparent at this early stage. In game theoretic terms, and the deep state loves game theory as the RAND corporation has demonstrated since the 1950s, Trump is an irrational player. And an irrational player is one who can make otherwise implausible threats plausible. That means the people who direct Trump’s actions can take advantage of this to promote their own strategic agendas.

At the time of writing that I mainly had in mind military and more overtly political actions, not economic policy. But the logic applies to anything Trump has the authority, or believes he has the authority, to do.

To see the extent of the contrast with the dominant narrative about Trump, a recent piece in the ‘esteemed’ magazine Foreign Affairs is entirely based around the idea that the actions Trump takes are merely personal: they call it ‘the personalist world order’. In that view, the United States military abducted the Venezuelan president because he sardonically imitated Trump’s dancing:

But Maduro kept on dancing. At rallies in Caracas, he jerked his arms back and forth in a slightly more acrobatic version of Trump’s own moves. And for the White House, that seems to have been too much. Maduro’s “regular public dancing and other displays of nonchalance in recent weeks helped persuade some on the Trump team that the Venezuelan president was mocking them,” The New York Times reported the day after the extraction. “So the White House decided to follow through on its military threats.” For scholars of American foreign policy, the idea that a U.S. president—even Trump—would decapitate a foreign government because he felt mocked may seem shocking. But Trump is a personalist leader: one that concentrates power around himself and his inner circle.

This is the ridiculousness even elite foreign policy publications want you to believe. My argument, on the other hand, is that while Trump may well have such inclinations, what he actually ends up doing is determined - in a very considered way - by the options presented by those around him, who nudge him toward actions that serve ‘deep state’ strategy.

The example of AGOA and trade with South Africa

When Trump and Elon Musk were launching rhetorical tirades against South Africa, it seemed inevitable that the United States would cancel South Africa’s participation in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA): a special trade dispensation for certain goods produced in African countries. However, while other economists and commentators suggested that South Africa was going to be hardest hit by Trump’s economic policies, I argued that:

I doubt this will happen either, because in addition to harming economic performance under the current compromised government, it will also harm US firms and white South African farmers.

This was completely countercurrent: the international and South African business press in particular was full of analysts and commentators asserting that South Africa was very likely to be expelled from AGOA if it did not change its foreign policy stance.

Well, in early December 2025 an AGOA renewal for 3 years passed through the relevant House of Representatives committee with South Africa’s inclusion.

A month later, it was passed by the full House.

The Bill still needs approval by the Senate, but the fundamental geopolitical and political points remain the same so I still expect that South Africa will be included in the extension. This is inexplicable if you believe the narratives about Trump’s actions being completely unhinged and South Africa-US relations being extremely bad.

The true purpose of Trump’s tariffs?

If the lens I have proposed to understand Trump is correct, his tariffs must have strategic value to the US deep state. And indeed, it is not hard to show that has been the case.