The Political Economist

The Political Economist

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Arham Ali's avatar
Arham Ali
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Excellent story on Khan, who is arguably the most famous Pakistani alive. His foreign policy stances were quite controversial, and while most people cite his refusal to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there is a much bigger part closer to home: Afghanistan. The country was taken over by the Taliban while Khan was in power in 2021. Khan’s response was his complex stance of negotiating with the government in order to remove “isolation” and his categorical refusal to host US bases to strike the neighboring Taliban. Imran Khan’s stance is very complex, some call him “Taliban Khan,” a label which I believe is oversimplifying his multi-decade opposition to the Bush and Obama administration’s use of drones and military in Pakistan’s tribal regions. Anyone interested, you can check my new article which uses visuals and a timeline of his stance on the War on Terror.

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