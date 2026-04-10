Pakistan has been in the news recently because it supposedly facilitated the ceasefire in the US-Israeli war on Iran and is facilitating talks between the US and Iran today.

I have stated in a number of previous articles that Pakistan is now effectively a US ally or proxy, as are most other countries in the region. That the ceasefire statement on the current Pakistani prime minister’s Twitter (X) account appeared to have been written for him by a foreign country - presumably the Trump administration - has only provided further evidence for this view.

What many people do not know, in addition to this, is the role of the Biden administration in removing the extremely popular previous prime minister and having him jailed because it took exception to his foreign policy stance. In particular, that he met with Vladimir Putin at the time Russia invaded Ukraine, declined to condemn the invasion at the United Nations, and indicated his intention to proceed with plans for a ‘Pakistan Stream’ gas pipeline with Russia.

The US demanded the removal of a democratic leader for his stance on Ukraine - and got it

Until recently, any serious cricket fan would have heard of Imran Khan: the great Pakistani all-rounder who was at the forefront of a golden period of Pakistani cricket. In 2018 he became prime minister of Pakistan, after 20 years of a tumultuous political career matching that of the country itself. These days, however, commentators mention him less often. Khan has been in jail in Pakistan since 2023, after being removed from office in 2022.

The official story is that Khan was removed in a vote of no confidence due to a shift in political coalitions. Then he was jailed for corruption and disclosing state secrets. But in reality Khan faced hundreds of trumped-up charges, the Pakistani judiciary appears to be heavily politicised, and - most importantly - the official narrative ignores the role of the United States despite that being the origins of the state secrets charge.

The best illustration of the attempt to ‘memoryhole’ the role of the US in removing Khan, is a lengthy recent New York Times article published a few days ago - prompted by one of Khan’s son's addressing the United Nations and an open letter from other famous cricketers raising concerns about Khan’s imprisonment. The article provides good coverage of Khan’s case, except that it studiously fails to mention the role of the US State Department in his travails and the likely role of the CIA in Khan’s removal and imprisonment.

A clear timeline

The timeline of what occurred is remarkably clear.

On the 24th of February 2022 Khan met Putin in a pre-arranged meeting which turned out to be the same day Russia launched its ‘special operation’ in (invasion of)Ukraine.

On the 7th of March 2022 US State Department officials communicated to the Pakistani ambassador in Washington that if Khan was removed ‘all would be forgiven’.

The next day, on the 8th of March, a no-confidence motion was tabled in Pakistan’s parliament.

In subsequent weeks multiple MPs from Khan’s party unexpectedly defected to support the motion and Khan lost his majority on the 18th of March.

On the 27th of March 2022 Khan revealed to a large crowd that he was aware of the State Department’s position and waved evidence of the ‘cypher’ (encrypted message) that proved it.

Much drama followed, with Khan attempting to block his removal on the grounds of it being a foreign-backed conspiracy but ultimately failing in his attempts to do so. He was later convicted of revealing state secrets by presenting his proof, then later acquitted. A reasonable summary can be found here. He was barred from contesting the 2024 elections on the grounds of his prior dubious convictions.

On the 30th of May 2022, Khan made his views clear in an interview with Sky News and I would encourage you to watch it:

(Readers familiar with bias in mainstream media will notice how the presenter repeatedly tries to insist that Khan condemn the invasion of Ukraine - the kind of thing that they never ask in relation to illegal actions of Israel or the United States).

The next year, on the 9th of August 2023 The Intercept published the cypher, proving Khan’s version was true and that the State Department’s denials were false.

There is a great deal to be learned from the parliament- and judiciary-facilitated coup of Imran Khan by the United States, and it’s a case I will return to in future analysis. It also serves as another piece of evidence in support of my arguments that there is no decline in US hegemony and claims about rising Global South power (in the form of the BRICS, for instance) is incorrect.

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