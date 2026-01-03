The single most important geopolitical issue of our time is the state of the US Empire. A recently popular narrative has been that the Empire is in decline and the world is moving towards ‘multipolarity’. I said previously in my controversial - but evidence-backed - analysis of BRICS that I think that is a case of wishful thinking and Sun Tzu-style deception (to make the Empire’s perceived enemies complacent). The US leverage over certain BRICS leaders may be so extensive that it got South Africa’s president to appoint a US-favoured gangster to his Cabinet.

As I write this, news is breaking of a US attack on Venezuela and the kidnapping of its president, Nicolás Maduro, and his wife. A week ago the US conducted strikes in northern Nigeria. Supposedly those were targeted at ‘Islamic militants’. And the claim was that they were coordinated with the Nigerian government, but freelance Nigerian journalist David Hundeyin has argued convincingly that the current president of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, is a US asset (and apparent former drug dealer) . So one could argue the US was just coordinating with itself. Moreover, a few months earlier Islamic militants led by a former Guantanamo inmate and backed by the US and allies like Turkey swept across Syria, deposing the Russian-backed Bashar al-Assad. So clearly the issue is not with Islamic extremists per se. Shortly thereafter another US ally/proxy took out key military infrastructure in Syria, thereby ensuring that the Islamic extremists could not deviate too much from what would serve the US’s strategic interests.

Those who favour the narrative of ‘decline of Empire’ argue that these are the dying kicks of a horse. I will argue, to the country, that they are the smallest flexing of muscle. The US military and intelligence apparatus has never been more powerful. It is important to state this thesis clearly because it explains many other issues. Trump’s apparent sowing of division with NATO’s European members has actually served to hasten a long-standing strategic objective endorsed by Henry Kissinger. Elon Musk appears to be an individual renegade, but a closer inspection of the evidence (like his ‘we coup who we want’ tweet) suggests he is a carefully composed product of the deep state. Glenn Greenwald appears to demonstrate that radical free speech can survive in the United States, yet closer inspection shows the ‘free speech’ platform he uses and promotes just provided two deputy directors for the CIA and FBI respectively. Francesca Albanese appears to demonstrate that multilateral organisations and the broader international community will still stand up to the US Empire, yet closer inspection of her affiliations shows that she is likely to also be a servant of Empire. And so it goes on: there are hundreds of examples and too little time to write about them.

The chaos that Trump threatened to bring to the Empire’s operations has been successfully rechanneled by finding ways in which Trump’s inclinations can be used to its best advantage. That is exactly what I predicted. And it was not a hard prediction to make, because the same thing happened in Trump’s first term. The assassination of the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in Iraq was not an anomaly but a key indication of what should be expected. The alleged attack on Vladimir Putin’s residence by a Ukrainian drone swarm was almost certainly given the green light by Trump himself. Having not learned from the betrayal of the US and Turkey in the failed 2022 peace talks with Ukraine, and again in Syria, Putin has been suckered again and again. That is the reward for Empire of successfully persuading its enemies that it has been weakened or is flailing.

China appears to be falling into similar traps at a smaller scale - I will provide some examples in future posts.

To return to the issue of Venezuela, which will likely dominate the news for at least a few days, it is salutary to remember that in 2002 Hugo Chavez was also deposed and captured by CIA-backed military officers. That happened under George Bush Jr. Chavez eventually died during the tenure of Barack Obama under suspicious circumstances. The strategic objectives of the US deep state have not changed: different actors take different approaches but ultimately they serve the same interests. I recommend watching this documentary, by Irish filmmakers who found themselves caught up in the 2002 coup, to see the historical continuity:

https://archive.org/details/the-revolution-will-not-be-televised-2003-the-venezuela-coup

All the indications are that the US is going to ratchet up its full-spectrum efforts, through the military and especially intelligence agencies, to expand its imperial influence across the globe. That will be the key determinant of global geopolitics for the foreseeable future and in many countries (allies or enemies) will, often covertly, determine more local dynamics as well. I will eventually share some thoughts on how that might be opposed, but one thing is clear: the first step is that the situation needs to be seen for what it is, not what one might want it to be.

