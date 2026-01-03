The Political Economist

The Political Economist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
6d

"Worse than traitors-in-arms are the men who, pretending loyalty to the Flag, feast and fatten on the misfortunes of the Nation."

Abraham Lincoln.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
dojero's avatar
dojero
4d

This is the fatal flaw in this piece: ' US military and intelligence apparatus has never been more powerful'

The truth is that China is more powerful militarily, and Russia probably is too. And the truth is that the US has lost far more often than it has won militarily. Russia's careful, incremental, but inevitable victory in Ukraine is yet over more example. There are few military experts anymore who will say that the US has the weaponry that can rival China's.

The Empire is dying and defeating little Venezuela is no indication of military power.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 SM Muller · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture