South Africa should be basking in the glow of getting through to the second round of the FIFA World Cup for the first time, but the country is on edge as the end of the month approaches.

A vigilante group has given ‘illegal foreign nationals’ a deadline of 30 June to leave the country. That brings back recent memories of the outbreak of nationwide violence and looting in 2021, ostensibly in response to the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma, and the outbreak of xenophobic violence in 2008.

The group, that calls itself ‘March and March’, has been organising marches around the country since last year. As with earlier outbreaks of xenophobia, the targets are almost always black people from other African countries – even though there are many other categories of foreign nationals in the country illegally and involved in crime. Aside from Nigerian crime syndicates, none of the other major criminal syndicates appear to be run by Africans: Serbians, Colombians, Israelis, Italians, Lebanese and others but not Africans. And of course South Africans themselves are the vast majority of those found to commit crimes, as well as running some major syndicates in Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg. As I noted previously, the current South African Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture (Gayton McKenzie) is linked to many gangsters and criminals. Yet not only has March and March never raised concerns about McKenzie, despite its supposed concern with organised crime, its leader has been pictured with him.

Leader of March and March, Jacinta Ngobese, pictured with ‘former’ gangster Gayton McKenzie now Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture. (Leader of the breakaway South African Federation of Trade Unions, Zwelinzima Vavi, can be seen eating in the background).

March and March, and its erstwhile leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, have rapidly acquired a national profile – thanks to social media amplification and extensive, uncritical airtime from the mainstream media. Only in recent weeks have the media adopted a slightly critical stance, as the looming bloodshed and their potential role in facilitating the incitement of violence becomes more apparent.

Although the situation is framed by many players as the natural emergence of frustration of ‘ordinary South Africans’, as I wrote before the evidence shows that the popular support for such movements is actually the outcome of a decade of sowing and cultivating Afrophobic sentiment among black South Africans.

Given the demonstrable, active support of an apartheid billionaire family with connections to powerful individuals and governments in the West, it does not take much insight to discern what the likely motive might be: control through division. Destabilising and dividing South Africa internally in way that directs the legitimate frustrations of the black majority away from the conservative white billionaires who control the private sector economy, and drives a wedge between South Africa and other African countries. But in addition to that, xenophobia has been used as a vote-winning tool by a gangster publicly endorsed as a ‘friend’ by the last US ambassador (Reuben Brigety) and a politician (Herman Mashaba) whose party is funded by a Zionist online gambling billionaire linked to the Israeli government (Martin Moshal).

Cabinet minister and ‘former’ gangster Gayton McKenzie, whose party based its initial success on xenophobia, with the last US Ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety.

In my previous articles I noted suggestive links between the man connected to the predecessor movements (Rob Hersov) and powerful figures in the Western establishment like Rupert Murdoch and Jeffrey Epstein. Are there similar links to the new initiative and its leader? Yes there are, and this time the evidence points directly at the United States.

Jacinta Ngobese’s ‘Life Changing’ US State Department Training

Not long ago, the public face of March and March was a small-time regional radio host with no qualifications or achievements to speak of other than a few of those awards that companies create as a form of cheap advertising for themselves. How did she get from there to being a full-time ‘activist’ leading an organisation threatening the stability of the wealthiest country on the African continent, appearing on all the country’s media channels, and forcing even the President into making a special address to the nation about illegal immigration?

The answer is in the public domain: in August 2023 Jacinta Ngobese was selected by the US Embassy to participate in the International Visitor Leadership Programme (IVLP). In September she jetted off to Washington to begin the programme.

Source: Facebook

The official title of the programme Ngobese was on, was Media Responsibility in an Age of AI Disinformation. Given her subsequent trajectory it seems more likely she was being trained in how to promulgate disinformation. Just like programmes to develop defensive weapons capabilities are often used as a way of developing offensive capabilities.

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Ngobese described the trip as ‘life changing’. By March 2024, merely a few months after completing the programme, she had started ‘March and March’: the latest movement promoting xenophobia, or more accurately ‘Afrophobia’, in South Africa. Nothing else notable happened during this period that explains Ngobese’s sudden, dramatic pivot and rise to national prominence.

The function of initiatives like IVLP is well-known though rarely discussed in mainstream outlets. There are dozens of ‘leadership’, ‘exchange’ and ‘capacity building’ initiatives that serve as mechanisms for identifying and/or recruiting people from other countries in service of the interests of the United States. (Or more specifically the ‘deep state’ in the US, since historical evidence suggests that those interests do not coincide with those of US citizens and many of them would not support such activities). That does not mean that every person participating in these initiatives goes on to be a US proxy, but it is likely that a large proportion of them do.

In 2024, completely independent of March and March, one Nigerian journalist described the IVLP process and decision as follows:

the State Department decides whether you could one day be useful to them and it invites you to an IVLP

It seems the State Department decided to put Ngobese to use quickly. Indeed, given the decade-long strategy already in place, the likelihood is that the plan was already in place and Ngobese’s invitation was essentially for an audition for the role - though she likely did not realise that at the outset. It is hardly surprising, then, that US-based and controlled social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter (X) and TikTok have been amplifying Ngobese and her movement instigating violence despite regularly censoring legitimate critical speech on other issues.

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Whether Ngobese is a witting or unwitting puppet might be relevant for whether she should face treason charges in addition to incitement, but is not particularly important for our understanding of what is really behind these events. This latest evidence points to Afrophobia being driven by a confluence of interests of US, UK and Israel, along with white South African billionaires. The public faces of these movements are merely puppets who have been chosen to play pre-determined roles.

Diversionary narratives

As is often the case, the likely truth stares us in the face. Those behind these machinations, and those who cover for them, have to manufacture alternative explanations in order to distract people from such evidence. Mapping that is almost as useful as discovering the truth itself, because it helps us understand why these kinds of projects succeed and can be repeated. Of course, not every producer of these narratives is deliberately doing this: many just regurgitate dinner table and corridor narratives sown by more active servants of power, steer away from explanations their editors or employers would disapprove of.

There are three main diversionary narratives:

1. Afrophobia is an organic phenomenon arising from discontent relating to socioeconomic circumstances – that illegal immigrants may or may not contribute to

2. Afrophobia is the fault of prior African National Congress (ANC) governments – either for failing to improve people’s circumstances or failing to improve their social consciousness, or both

3. There is a hidden hand behind the Afrophobia but it is linked to former ANC president Jacob Zuma and his associates in KwaZulu Natal.

As you can see, there is a clear pattern in these narratives. First, they completely avoid any and all evidence of links between the xenophobic movements and the apartheid or colonial billionaire networks. Second, they studiously avoid any consideration of the involvement of foreign governments or foreign intelligence agencies. This kind of obvious bias in the South African media and commentariat has dominated the post-apartheid era. While almost any kind of malevolent influence can be speculated about when it comes to countries like Russia, or black businesspeople without links to the white establishment, the opposite is true when it comes to Western governments and white business people in colonial, apartheid, or Zionist networks: no mention of their involvement is allowed even when it is the most likely explanation.

The perversity of this dishonesty is on full display when self-righteous newspaper editors condemn the ANC for these developments, when in fact it is white billionaire-funded opposition politicians who have been the primary instigators for over a decade. This is to be expected from media conglomerates like Naspers, which is controlled by the son of an apartheid intelligence officer and the daughter of a man who was a turncoat in the anti-apartheid movement secretly working for the apartheid intelligence services (and likely the US intelligence services as well). But the fact that the public broadcaster, the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), actively promotes the likes of Ngobese while peddling diversionary narratives points to a much bigger problem: that South African public institutions may be increasingly serving the interests of foreign influence operations.

That in turn points a finger at the country’s intelligence agencies and those overseeing them, since they would have to knowingly look away from the true explanations and choose not to counter the real causes of these developments. That is no surprise, given that back in 2024 I argued that the intelligence agencies had been deliberately decapitated before the pivotal election in that year - elections that were likely manipulated. The two individuals to whom the agencies report, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshaveni, both appear to be compromised.

What will happen on 30 June

The ultimatum to ‘illegal immigrants’ to leave South Africa on 30 June is clearly an incitement to violence. Prior marches have shown that organisers and their mobs are unable to distinguish between Africans from other countries and illegal immigrants - leaving aside the fact that they have no legal authority to do so. This means that there is a very real risk of serious violence and bloodshed, with mobs hunting people down on the basis of a mere whiff of suspicion. We have seen how that ends.

The only good news is that because this is being driven by white billionaires dovetailing with Western governments and their covert agencies, it is less likely to get ‘out of hand’ than one might otherwise expect. Those billionaires will quickly suffer significant losses if widespread violence or instability occurs. Successfully promoting divisive views and attitudes among black South Africans, and between Africans on the continent, is enough for them to secure their private interests.

Things are a little more complicated when it comes to the interests of the UK and US intelligence agencies, that have little to lose directly from serious violence. Except that these agencies appear to have a fairly firm grip on South Africa’s current coalition government, and an interest in it performing better than previous ANC governments, which also makes it unlikely that they would want things to go too far. One caveat to this is that Western-linked parties like the Democratic Alliance, ActionSA and Patriotic Alliance are being positioned to take over the leadership of Africa’s wealthiest city, Johannesburg, and 30 June could be used to purge [a horrible but unfortunately apt word] black Africans from other countries who currently live in the city centre before the elections in November 2026. That would make it easier for them to perform a dramatic ‘rejuvenation’ afterwards, with connected private companies swooping in to take ownership of the land and properties that remain afterwards.

But social dynamics are complex and once you have opened the Pandora’s box of manipulating people into hatred of others for nothing more than their identity, there is always a risk of terrible consequences. Regardless, once again the evidence points to interests meddling in democracy and social stability that have no business doing so. It follows that real democracy that serves the interests of the majority of the populace requires exposing those interests and their nefarious activities.

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