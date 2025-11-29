Shortly after I first started writing here, I wrote a post about how commentary can change the very things it analyses. And why it’s important to understand that when analysing its accuracy:

it is important to remember that analysis and social commentary is ‘endogenous’: it can influence the same systems and dynamics it seeks to describe or predict. As an obvious example: if a journalist discovers that a major bank robbery is planned for Saturday 9 March 2024 and publishes an expose on Friday the 8th of March, there is a significant probability that the bank robbery will not happen. That depends on how likely the robbers are to find out someone has been tipped off about their plans, how likely the authorities are to act on such information, and whether or not the robbery could be pulled off anyway.

I was reminded of that when I saw the shortlist for the next national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) in South Africa. The list excludes the man (Anton Du Plessis) who had previously been touted by many outlets as the frontrunner for the position.

Notably, he had been touted by publications that can always be relied on to serve the interests of apartheid billionaires and certain Western governments. As far as I know, I am the only commentator to have criticised that effort and noted that their promotion of him fits into a pattern of people being positioned across the criminal justice system:

So it was gratifying to see that du Plessis’s name has suddenly vanished from consideration. I think it’s reasonable to conclude that this blog can take some credit for that.

Does that mean the proverbial bank robbery is not going to happen now? Unfortunately not. The new shortlist looks designed to ensure that the same interest groups will get someone who serves them rather than independently serving the public and national interest: it will just be a different person to the one they originally had in mind.

The failure to publish the full list of 32 nominees prevents scrutiny of how the selection panel made its decisions.

Here’s a very quick assessment of the six candidates. I rank them from most likely to least likely to get the appointment:

Xolisile Jennifer Khanyile

Extensive experience in relation to financial crimes and asset forfeiture. Previously a Director of Public Prosecutions for 8 years.

Closely linked to a range of foreign organisations funded by Western governments. One example is her appointment as a senior fellow at the Royal United Services Institute that is heavily funded by the US State Department and UK Foreign Office. It is described by the World Economic Forum as “one of the UK’s leading defence and security think tanks”.

Another is Open Ownership which is based in Alexandria, Virginia (down the road from where the CIA is also based: for those who don’t know) and has similar funding sources. She also appears to have some links to the South African right-wing Zionist private security operator and investigator Chad Thomas.