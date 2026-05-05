Political sentiment in many of the world’s most powerful democracies appears to have shifted rightward. At the same time, with the economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the rapid development of artificial intelligence, wealth and power is becoming even more concentrated among a small elite. That leaves a vacuum on the left of the political spectrum, which could ultimately be a threat to that same elite. It is, after all, the Left that has the most intellectual and political substance to confront these developments and potentially achieve real structural change. To pre-empt that, these interests appear to have invested heavily in creating fake left-wing leaders and organisations.

Here is a list of some individuals in the United States and United Kingdom: Zohran Mamdani, Zack Polanski, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Hasan Piker, James Schneider, David Adler, and Jackson Hinkle. Some notable fake leftist organisations include Democratic Socialists of America, the Progressive International, Jacobin, and the American Communist Party. And of course fake progressive media outlets like Zeteo (US) and Novara Media (UK), along with their fake progressive founders like Mehdi Hasan and Aaron Bastani.

All of the individuals and institutions are likely the creation of a pre-emptive strategy by intelligence agencies, and associated elites, in these two countries to control the Left of the political spectrum. A crucial part of that is a very specific propaganda strategy that serves to promote many of these individuals to the general public while establishing their apparent radicalism or progressiveness. I refer to that as Propaganda 2.0.

Propaganda 1.0 is what most people understand propaganda to be: direct or subtle promotion of a particular position. Consider the case of propaganda on behalf of Israel. In some forms it involves newspaper articles claiming that Palestinians receive equal treatment in Israel, that Israel is fully democratic, and only uses violence in self-defence. In other cases it uses more subtle tactics, recruiting people to act as (seemingly) independent influencers, manipulating social media content, and so forth. Even in its most subtle form, these are still very basic tactics.

Propaganda 2.0 is much smarter and counter-intuitive, which is why it works so well and is so crucial to manufacturing fake progressives and fake radicals in the modern era.

In this article I briefly outline how Propaganda 2.0 works, and then I discuss how it has been used to manufacture the likes of Zack Polanski in the UK - who has moved from being almost unknown to being a leading political contender in less than a year. Over the last few months, the same kind of tactic has been used to promote the ‘Twitch streamer’ Hasan Piker in the USA. Last year it was Zohran Mamdani. Before him AOC. And flying a little more below the radar, the likes of James Schneider who is now at the Progressive International but previously infiltrated the political movement of Jeremy Corbyn which nearly toppled the British establishment.

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Unless there is more widespread awareness of this strategy, and who the fake leaders are, existing systems of power will be able to maintain themselves indefinitely. This is ‘controlled opposition’ in its realest form. Why fake left-wing leaders? Take a look at the graph below: 39% of Americans now have a positive view of socialism compared to 54% who have a positive view of capitalism.

All you would need, if the United States was democratic (its not), would be a high turnout of that 39% and a low turnout of the 54% and a revolution of sorts could happen tomorrow. Herein lies the motive for the US establishment and its ‘deep state’ counterparts to manufacture fake left-wing politicians: if such a scenario does materialise, they will remain in control through such proxies.