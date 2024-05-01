In the first part of this article I discussed what I believe to be the key to understanding the 2024 elections. To my knowledge, it has not been mentioned by any other analyst or commentator even as a possibility, which in itself is quite remarkable. I suspect that reflects the fact that many analysts and commentators are either too invested in particular political narratives, or are too involved in actual political games to provide genuinely independent assessments.

In this second part of that analysis, I discuss a set of issues that have received more attention in general commentary: the coalition possibilities if the ANC loses and the magnitudes of defeat associated with those. Read on or subscribe to find out more.