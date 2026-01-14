The Political Economist

Phenominal analysis of the free speech contradictions! The African Stream case is especialy revealing - no evidence provided, yet immediate deplatforming across all Meta services shows how these "private" platforms are really just extensions of state power. Your Kafka comparison is spot-on: you can't disprove accusations that were never substantiated in the first place. I've watched this pattern accelerate over the past few years, and it's genuinly unsettling how quickly we've moved from "Je suis Charlie" to this current censorship regime.

Americans, Give up your free speech at your peril. Once they are able to silence you, the game is over. The loss of all of your other freedoms will fall like dominos after. Anyone that advocates to censor you, or to unmask your anonymity is your adversary. Treat them like one - no matter what else they say.

But why is it so vital and necessary for the combined monolithic apparatus of government, corporations, and NGOs, to brute force censor everyone while decimating the careers and reputations of the dissenters? Here is why:

The reason the First Amendment is prime directive order 1, is because it is the most important freedom we have for the same reason it is the first target an adversary subverts, disrupts, and destroys during a crime, a war, or a takeover—preventing a target from assembling, communicating, and organizing a response to an assault grants an enormous advantage to the aggressors.

"If freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent will be led, like sheep to the slaughter." -Washington

The Second Amendment is second because it is the remedy for anyone trying to subvert the First.

"The 1-A is first for a reason. The 2-A is it's twin. Together they make a bond of freedom." —S.P.H.

