In September 2024 a small organisation called African Stream was sanctioned by the US government. It had built-up over a million followers on social media, posting Pan Africanist content - a lot of which was based on uncontested historical fact. It also applied that lens to current affairs, like US military operations in the Horn of Africa. And that may have been what brought the weight of the most powerful country in the world, and its big tech proxies, down on its head.

Anthony Blinken announced in a press conference that African Stream was run by Russia Today [the Russian equivalent of CNN or Voice of America] and said that “the only voice it gives is to Kremlin propagandists”. No examples of such alleged propaganda were provided, either anecdotally or systematically. Nor was any evidence provided of Russian funding.

Despite that, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook (all under Mark Zuckerberg’s company Meta) immediately deleted African Stream’s accounts: cutting off most of its revenue and permanently deleting its content. African Stream eventually decided to completely shutdown its operations on other platforms in July 2025. Outlets like Reuters dutifully reported these claims, did not fact check them and made no subsequent attempt to verify them.

Recently, the European Union did something similar: they formally sanctioned the founder of another social media entity called RedStream, which posted anti-imperialist content and that Blinken had also mentioned in his speech. In the official explanation provided by the EU on its sanctions list, the only specific example was about a pro-Palestine protest in Germany.

A major irony is that the United States deep state covertly funds media around the world through a variety of proxies to promote its own propaganda. Key proxies include the National Endowment for Democracy, Open Society Foundation, Luminate, and others. USAID, the US State Department and other more obvious intermediaries also fund key initiatives, organisations or individuals. Social media giants such as Google and Meta have moved into the media funding space. Then there are organisations that receive funding from multiple Western governments to essentially manipulate the media space in other countries. One example is the deceptively named International Fund for Public Interest Media (IFPIM). In countries like South Africa, numerous media outlets take funding from German foundations. Yet for some reason none of this is supposed to be treated as evidence of foreign government control in order to peddle propaganda…

Another recent example of attempted censorship is the EU imposing sanctions on a former Swiss intelligence officer, Jacques Baud, for challenging the dominant propaganda narrative on Ukraine. Just as Blinken did, the EU uses the smear of claiming that Baud was ‘spreading pro-Russian propaganda’. The sanctions include asset freezes, travel bans, and have a range of other consequences. Yet just as with Blinken and African Stream, no proof is provided an none of the mainstream media outlets have made any serious effort to critically examine them. A quick examination of Baud’s statements do not reveal anything very different to what academics like John Mearsheimer, Jeffrey Sachs and Ivan Katchanovski have been saying.

It was not long ago that many of the politicians of these countries were posting ‘Je suis Charlie’ as they defended the right of the small French magazine Charlie Hebdo to publish cartoons insulting the Prophet Mohammad. Free speech, they argued, cannot be constrained simply because some people find it offensive.

A decade later, most of the same countries are finding new avenues to manipulate public dialogue and censor those who threaten the effectiveness or objectives of such manipulation.

Of course, these governments do not justify their own censorship actions on the basis of ‘offence’: they claim grander-sounding reasons like ‘combating disinformation’ and ‘protecting democracy from misinformation and propaganda’. But really, what it amounts to is censoring speech that is inconvenient for power. And that is characteristic of authoritarianism. So too is the profoundly Kafkaesque nature of the methods used. Those who have read Franz Kafka’s The Trial will remember all-too-vividly the nightmare labyrinth of trying to disprove false allegations that are unsubstantiated:

Someone must have been telling lies about Josef K., for one morning he was arrested, though he had done nothing wrong. “Provisionally, at least, your guilt is seen as proven,” said the priest.

All these actions are a crucial reminder that most (all?) the platforms we now rely on so heavily for information are controlled by large corporations that willingly, often enthusiastically, function as proxies for powerful states. This is true at every level, with US, UK and Israeli intelligence operatives having been hired en masse at major social media platforms. This was true of Twitter and includes TikTok: the suggestion that it is a Chinese propaganda platform was a convenient distraction from the extent to which it does the opposite.

The most high profile critical commentators - like Yanis Varoufakis - have misdirected these concerns by framing the threat of these platforms as being a technological extension of capitalism. Varoufakis coined the term ‘technofeudalism’, which might be accurate except that in his analysis the feudal overlords are the owners and managers of the tech companies. In reality, the US government and deep state are the ones at the top of the hierarchy of power that can dictate who to censor.

What is the solution? Some have advocated leaving such platforms, and there are dozens of understandable reasons to do so. However, many hundreds of millions of people are likely to stay on these platforms for the foreseeable future and critics leaving may simply mean ceding the space in a way that allows manipulation and censorship to go unchallenged.

In the long run it is clear that all large such platforms, whether the currents ones or new ones that are created in future, must be converted into some form of genuinely public space guided by multilateral conventions.

In other words, it is necessary to fight for genuinely free speech in these spaces on two fronts: against manipulation and censorship in the short run, and towards structural change in the long-run. It may seem like a gargantuan task, but platforms need users and manipulation and censorship ultimately undermine their own effectiveness.

Or buy me a coffee