One of the most important forms of societal manipulation I have stumbled across in studying societal dynamics is the strategic elevation of ‘fake heroes’. This happens across a range of high profile issues, from positioning establishment or intelligence agency stooges as figureheads of student protests, to elevating similar types of people in the context of long-standing moral issues like apartheid in Israel.

The most recent example of this, which is ongoing, are the people who have been strategically positioned in the media internationally as the establishment-selected figureheads of the campaign against the atrocities in Gaza and Palestine.

Greta Thunberg and the Gaza flotilla

Social media has been abuzz the last few days with the suggestion that Israel targeted Greta Thunberg, or at least the boat she was on, moored in Tunisia as part of the ‘Gaza flotilla’.

A sensational suggestion that Thunberg might have been killed got over 21 million views on Twitter/X.

Mainstream media have been slightly more cautious, but uncritically reported initial claims that a drone had attacked the boat carrying Thunberg.

The flotilla is a kind of activist initiative intended to challenge Israel’s blockade of Gaza, which extends to a maritime blockade as well as the more reported-on measures on land that have prevented sufficient aid entering the region. (It has been done multiple times before, so the description of it as ‘Greta Thunberg’s Gaza flotilla’ is also grossly misleading).

There is no doubt, as I described in a recent post, that Israel has the capacity to harm the flotilla. And in the past it has. Indeed, if Israel wanted to and had the green light from its allies, notably the United States, the entire Gaza flotilla could already be under water. Two days ago an Israeli missile struck a building in Qatar where a Hamas delegation had arrived to negotiate a ceasefire. Despite the loud denunciations by Qatar and the US, it is not improbable that both played a covert role in luring the Hamas representatives to a supposedly safe ‘neutral’ country where they could be targeted - but that’s a theory for another time.

Despite this capacity to attack and kill people across a wide region, I doubt any serious harm will come to Thunberg because, as I argued previously, there are reasons to think she may be allied with and protected by more powerful interests than Israel.

Where’s the evidence for that thesis? Well, Thunberg’s failure to say anything about the destruction of the Nordstream 2 pipeline - which reportedly produced the single-largest methane expulsion in human history - was the real smoking gun [excuse the pun]. Nevermind the politics, the environmental issue was surely important enough for a ‘climate activist’ to say something. But the politics can’t have been a factor, because Thunberg happily involved herself in the Russia-Ukraine conflict later (on the Ukrainian side). And her primary stated concern was ‘ecological damage’. Since the mainstream media initially pointed the finger at Russia for the Nordstream sabotage - albeit that was obviously illogical and implausible - there was no apparent obstacle to her speaking out about it.

It is reasonable to hypothesise that Thunberg is close enough to Western power brokers to know that one of them was behind the Nordstream sabotage, so that if she condemned it that criticism would later fall at their doorstep. There is really no other plausible explanation for her silence.

Now fast forward to her sudden epiphany last year about Palestine and the media attention to her involvement in the flotilla. The actual events appear far more more mundane than her being targeted by an Israeli assassination attempts. It appears that there was a drone above the boat [whose is unclear], a crew member attempted to fire a flare at it, the flare hit the top of the boat and bounced back causing a brief fire. The Tunisian authorities attributed the cause of the fire to an internal (on the boat) rather than external cause. Tunisia does not have good relations with Israel and no-one has provided an explanation why Tunisia would downplay a violation of its airspace and sovereignty. Despite all this, numerous ‘fact checking’ media sites have provided support for the notion that an Israeli drone targeted the boat Thunberg was on.

Thanks for reading The Political Economist! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Some fake heroes: Israel-Palestine edition

Thunberg may be the highest profile example of someone positioned to benefit from association with a cause gaining massive traction globally, but she is certainly not the only one. Here’s an incomplete list of individuals I’ve identified who appear to fall into this category - along with a few notes and hints towards a real explanation of the interests they serve.

Many, but not all, of these are latecomers to the Palestinian cause. And that is one very reliable indicator of the dynamic: many of those who have been campaigning against the occupation of Palestine for decades have been marginalised in order to give platforms to a very specific clique of people.

International examples

Greta Thunberg (Sweden) - already discussed here and in a previous post.

Ta-Nehisi Coates (US) - discussed in my previous post.

James Schneider (UK/US), Progressive International - for a hint at what Schneider’s orientation really is read this.

Mehdi Hassan (US/UK), Zeteo (formerly a host on many mainstream media outlets) - I suspect the deep story behind Hassan could be mapped out by investigating why, as a non-radical journalist for ITV in the UK, he was preaching extremist views in mosques at the same time.

Gary Lineker (UK) - a close friend of probable MI6 operative Rory Stewart and infamous Iraq War propagandist Alistair Campbell, Lineker appears to have been positioned in the UK to detract attention from the long-standing progressive politician Jeremy Corbyn on a range of issues including Palestine. Another sign of an establishment proxy is that they tend to benefit from taking stands on issues that other people get persecuted for. Lineker appears to have benefitted handsomely, while the average British citizen gets thrown in jail and charged for terrorism for merely expressing criticism of Israel’s crimes in Gaza.

Share

Bassem Youseff (US/Egypt) - Youseff’s move from comedian to Harvard’s Kennedy School with a little involvement in the Egyptian ‘colour revolution’ in-between is suggestive. He later joined Mehdi Hassan’s Zeteo initiative.

Trevor Noah (US/South Africa) - sometimes referred to as a ‘CIA comedian’ whose mystification of the origins of the conflict in the past drew criticism but has been gradually shifting his rhetoric towards acknowledging or criticising the atrocities in Gaza.

Owen Jones (UK), The Guardian - exposed his real political leanings when he participated in the false smears of Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn as ‘anti-semitic’ at a pivotal moment in the campaign for the UK’s 2019 elections

Barnaby Raine (UK) - from a family of Zionists and son of the executive of a ‘payday loan’ company that was infamous for exploitative lending practices, supposedly became a radical, left-wing anti-Zionist in later life for reasons that have never been convincingly explained. Given a high profile very early in Israel’s invasion of Gaza.

Piers Morgan (UK) - interestingly, Morgan has been a key individual in raising the profile of individuals like Youseff by inviting them as guests onto his show and attacking them unnreasonably for their (apparently) pro-Palestine views. His ‘clash’ with Youseff got 23 million views on YouTube alone.

I’m sure there are dozens of others, but this list of high-profile figures should provide a good enough indication of what to look for and who (not) to idolise.