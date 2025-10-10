A couple of years ago I was travelling through Colombia and I encountered a very talkative American who had supposedly been honourably discharged from the (US) military, become rich from Bitcoin and settled on the Colombian north coast. There were various aspects of his story that didn’t really add up. The most interesting part was the revelation that he had bought a farm close to the Venezuelan border with a few other foreign nationals. My guess was that rather than the early retirement mecca he made it out to be, it was more likely to be some kind of staging post for surveillance and possible future military assault on Venezuela. The fact that he drove around in a Jeep with an FBI license plate (the first 3 letters were ‘FBI’) certainly added some additional spice to the situation.

I was reminded of that incident today, when it was announced that the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado.

Machado dedicated her award to Donald Trump. Trump has recently been insinuating that he may order military strikes against Venezuela and a full-scale invasion. Indeed, it was Machado who shortly after the 2024 US elections called on Trump to overthrow the incumbent leader, Nicolas Maduro. Machado also reportedly has a decades-long relationship with Marco Rubio which it has been suggested she is leveraging to encourage some kind of US intervention. Whatever one thinks of Maduro, asking a foreign power to overthrow your direct political competitor who at least at some point credibly beat you in a contest is fairly dubious, to say the least. So much for the Trump the peacemaker. And so much for the Nobel ‘Peace’ Prize.

While much is made of Machado’s persecution for her political opposition, no mention is made of the fact that from very early on in her supposed public interested activism she was funded by a foreign state: the United States, through the infamous National Endowment for Democracy.

The appropriate way for dealing with such foreign interference in democracy remains unsettled, but those who merely dismiss the issue cannot be taken seriously. If a foreign state was funding a political candidate in the United States who sought to overthrow the incumbent, you can be sure that the reaction of the intelligence services would be at least as ‘authoritarian’ as the reaction of the Venezuelan authorities was. Furthermore, it is useful to remember that according to one of the founders of NED, it took over a number of the functions that the CIA had responsibility for under the Cold War.

An additional detail is that Machado began her political career with the encouragement of a man by the name of Alejandro Plaz, who himself started his supposed democracy activism while on a one year sabbatical from the infamous consulting firm McKinsey. [You can’t make this stuff up….] Although McKinsey is most famous for bleeding governments across the world dry for mostly useless consulting work, and proposing privatisation and harmful restructuring at every opportunity, it has also been a key player in undermining some democracies. South Africa is one recent example.

Finally, in relation to Machado, many others have noted her hypocritical stance on Israel and its occupation of Palestine:

In 2020, Machado’s opposition party, Vente Venezuela, signed a pact formalizing strategic ties with Israel’s Likud party led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Machado has said that, if elected, she’ll move Venezuela’s Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

A growing track record of CIA-aligned awardees

What is perhaps even more interesting, in the bigger picture, is that Machado is only the latest awardee who plausibly has connections to the US foreign intelligence branch, the CIA. Henry Kissinger is of course the most infamous recipient of the Prize in 1973. And one could argue, looking at the composition of recipients since then, that the Award has been slanted in that direction ever since.

Almost as controversial an awardee was Barack Obama, who received the Prize shortly after he was elected in 2009 and before he had even done anything. In his two subsequent terms he cannot, objectively, be said to have brought genuine peace to any part of the world and instigated numerous wars and a great deal of human suffering in countries like Libya. As I have mentioned before, Obama’s first job was for a CIA front company called Business International Corporation. (The kind of work BIC did in foreign countries was not dissimilar to the kind of work McKinsey does).

Another recent awardee who seems very likely to have close associations with the CIA is Maria Ressa, who received the award in 2021. Ressa now heads the NED’s ‘World Movement for Democracy’.

But even more worrying is that she also oversees the disbursement of funds from Western governments to media outlets across the world through the ‘International Fund for Public Interest Media’ (IFPIM). The initiative she leads claims to be ‘promoting independent media’ but what they actually appear to be doing is capturing, controlling and manipulating the media environment in other countries primarily on behalf of the United States - or more specifically, the US ‘deep state’ - and some of its allies. All 5 of the ‘Five Eyes’ network governments, which Edward Snowden revealed were engaged in worldwide mass surveillance, are among the main funders of this initiative. The Open Society Foundation is also a major funder, as is Pierre Omidyar’s Luminate which often complements OSF initiatives to manipulate democracies in other countries but has managed to stay more off-the-radar.

Given the above, it would seem a bad idea to place any weight on the Nobel Peace Prize. Except, perhaps, that it can be used as a (probabilistic) measure of the extent to which the recipients are viewed favourably by the CIA. It might be interesting to revisit some other past, post-Kissinger recipients through that lens.

Edward Snowden is still ‘missing’…

As a closing note, it is interesting that neither Edward Snowden nor Julian Assange received a Nobel Peace Prize despite being one of the most important whistleblowers and one of the most important journalists, respectively, of the 21st century who exposed (likely ongoing) mass surveillance of the entire world’s digital information and various war crimes.

Worryingly, there is still no sign of Snowden since his meeting with Glenn Greenwald earlier this year. That only amplifies concerns I elaborated previously about Greenwald’s dubious associations and Snowden’s well-being:

