In my last post I noted the irony that Elon Musk is referred to as an ‘apartheid nepo(tism) baby’ when the actual apartheid nepotism billionaires who are directly manipulating South African politics are never referred to as such. The most (in)famous of these families are the Oppenheimers, once majority owners of two of the world’s most profitable mining companies: Anglo American (gold, platinum) and De Beers (diamonds). It’s reasonable to say that no other family has benefitted more from the exploitation of South African minerals and labour as the Oppenheimers - first under quasi-colonial rule, then under apartheid.

One of the main mechanisms by which the Oppenheimers have sought to exert power across the African continent has been the Brenthurst Foundation, which was established in the early 2000s.

Last week one of its former employees revealed that the Foundation has apparently shutdown. I suspect that is for three main reasons:

The interests behind Brenthurst, not just the Oppenheimers but also their foreign associated, achieved their core objective of removing the African National Congress’s political majority, with the result that they now have direct influence over the State. The Foundation’s activities and implications of those have increasingly been exposed [including thanks to yours truly], weakening their efficacy. The Foundation’s director, Greg Mills, may have been (for some time) more of a liability than an asset in how he ran the organisation.

The breathtaking arrogance of the organisation’s approach is illustrated by an absolutely bizarre music video, where the lead singer is the (supposedly radical) Ugandan opposition politician and musician Bobi Wine, with a host of former African presidents, and a motley crew of senior South African opposition politicians all literally dancing to the tune of the Brenthurst director Greg Mills (playing the marimba).

(link to original source)

In the main part of this post, I will discuss the full extent of the Foundation’s dubious influence on South African politics, which has reached as apogee now - just as it closes down. Among the key individuals involved are former president Kgalema Motlanthe, newly appointed presidential envoy to the United States Mcebisi Jonas, former opposition leader and now co-chair of the rigged ‘National Dialogue’ Lindiwe Mazibuko, and the newly appointed acting minister of police Firoz Cachalia. I also address the educational case of supposed Uganda radical opposition leader Bobi Wine and his relationship with another supposed radical (Julius Malema).