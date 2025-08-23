The title of this post is what I think the newspaper headlines would have been if a Member of Parliament who didn’t serve the vested interests behind the large media conglomerates in South Africa had taken a gun to an official oversight visit and ended-up shooting an 18 year old with it. Not least if that MP was chairperson of Parliament’s committee on policing. It does not give the full context, but that has never been a problem when the media wants to smear someone.

Instead, these are the headlines the public has been given:

As you can see, there was context: the MP was in a car with two colleagues travelling through an area of Cape Town with high crime rates when their windows were smashed by three teenagers carrying bricks. So there can be some claim to self-defence. But the fact is that an adult with a gun shot a teenager armed only with a brick.

Those of us intimately familiar with crime in South Africa will know from the available details that this was almost certainly a ‘smash-and-grab’: where criminals steal cellphones, wallets and other valuables from vulnerable motorists before running back into the community they came from. The BBC calls the attackers a ‘gang’ but there is no actual evidence they were gang members. I have been targeted in this way in Johannesburg and I know friends who were attacked like this in Cape Town. All of us handed over our valuables and the criminals left us otherwise unharmed.

Multiple media reports also claim it was a ‘hijacking’, but there is no testimony or evidence that the teenagers wanted to steal the actual car. That is very unlikely in such a context because getting away with a car in rush-hour traffic is near impossible and the teenagers appear to live in the same area the crime happened so they would not have had anywhere away from the scene to take the car to.

Unasked and unanswered questions