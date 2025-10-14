The Political Economist

The Political Economist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AussieManDust's avatar
AussieManDust
Oct 14

Madagascar,,Nepal, Vietnam, Venezuela... the USA Empire financing it's rapine around the planet...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
IVN's avatar
IVN
Oct 14

Andry Rajoelin was one of five leaders in the world that stood up against the rollout of COVID 19 vaccines in their respective countries, and subsequently survived an attempted assassination in 2021 as a result... 'They' need him gone.

"In 2021, Malagasy President Andry Rajoelina survived a foiled assassination attempt linked to political unrest and broader conspiracy theories surrounding his promotion of a herbal remedy for COVID-19 called COVID Organics. The plot was uncovered in July 2021, with Madagascar's attorney general announcing the arrest of several suspects, including high-ranking military officials and foreign nationals, on charges of undermining state security. Two French citizens were among those arrested.

Rajoelina had promoted COVID Organics, a drink derived from the Artemisia plant, as a cure for the coronavirus, launching it in April 2020 through the Malagasy Institute of Applied Research.

He claimed the World Health Organization (WHO) offered him a $20 million bribe to poison the remedy, alleging global scepticism stemmed from racism and condescension toward African innovation. The WHO, however, maintained that the remedy lacked scientific validation and cautioned against its use without clinical evidence.

The assassination plot was not isolated to Rajoelina; authorities reported plans to "eliminate and neutralize" other senior political figures as well. This incident occurred amid broader regional instability and coincided with Rajoelina’s refusal to adopt Western-developed COVID-19 vaccines in favour of his country’s herbal alternative as recently as March 2021.

The failed attempt drew international attention, with some framing it as part of a larger conspiracy targeting African leaders who resisted global health mandates or challenged pharmaceutical interests, though such claims remain unproven. Rajoelina has been president since 2019, following a contested election, and previously led a transitional government after seizing power in 2009."

Awesome post. Keep up the good work!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 SM Muller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture