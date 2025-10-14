The president of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina, has fled to France after the military of that country took power.

The military’s action followed street protests by youth, which the mainstream media are predictably linking to the supposedly organic phenomenon of ‘Gen Z' revolutions. The Associated Press framed the situation like this:

[‘Gen Z’ refers to young people born between the mid-1990s and 2010, but in these contexts is used as a generic reference to young people who are heavily reliant on social media]

This fails to give any consideration to whether protests of this kind are manipulated.

That’s quite strange when you think about it, given the acres of column space in mainstream media over the last few years that have been devoted to social media harms and issues like ‘misinformation’ and ‘disinformation’. Yet when entire coups are brought about via social media platforms that are based in the United States and which employ hundreds of ‘former’ Western intelligence operatives, we are supposed to believe that is just organic.

In contrast, my view is that Rajoelina’s removal reflects a confluence of two crucial covert initiatives that are playing out. The first is the phenomenon of externally instigated and manipulated protests. We have seen these in Indonesia, Kenya, Morocco and Nepal. In short: ‘Gen Z protests’ are just the newest version of ‘colour revolutions’ which in turn were just the modern version of ‘soft coups’.

This is not to say that the young people involved in these revolutions are themselves working on behalf of these external and covert actors. To the contrary: the genius of this approach is that it often leverages genuine grievances and leaves no fingerprints because the people on the ground are not knowingly acting on behalf of anyone. Furthermore, there are of course many protests that are not externally or covertly instigated. In Peru, that Time incorrectly lumps into the ‘Gen Z protest’ category, protests are the continuation of long-standing domestic concerns among the indigenous population with the current president who set the security apparatus on an initial series of protests, killing dozens.

Learning to see the signs

I said above that the coup in Madagascar exemplifies two important dynamics playing out right now. The first is the use of ‘Gen Z protests’ to topple leaders who are not serving US interests. The second, is the role of France in global - and especially African - geopolitics: that deserves a post of its own and it is a topic I will get back to.

In pointing all this out, I should be clear that I am not suggesting for a moment that Rajoelina was necessarily a good leader. But what I want to understand - and if you’re a reader or subscriber of this Substack I believe you also want to understand - is why things happen? From that we can then make informed assessments of whether we think occurrences are good or bad, justified or unjustified. But if you don’t even understand the real reasons a leader was deposed, how can you hope to come to a sensible conclusion on the other issues?

Despite the fact that I had not spent any significant time looking at political developments in Madagascar before the coup, I had a sense a few weeks ago that Rajoelina would be removed soon one way or another. Explaining how I came to that conclusion may be useful in learning how to ‘see the signs’ in mainstream media.

In particular, the article that made me think this was published in the South African online newspaper Daily Maverick, three weeks before Rajoelina fled and just before the protests started. The title of the article was, “We have a European citizen as head of SADC – and no one seems to care”.

Now on the face of it this seems like a perfectly reasonable question. Having a leader with only citizenship of the former colonial occupier of your country is bizarre, and having him as the new chair of the Southern African Development Community is potentially concerning.

Ironically, Rajoelina himself came to power via a similar process: protests, followed by him being appointed by the military, and only later holding an election that he won. It is worth mentioning that the United States condemned that at the time.

The inconsistency in this case arise from who is asking the question and who is publishing the article with great prominence. The publisher, Daily Maverick, was founded as a right-wing ‘lads’ magazine, by a Serbian, a Greek South African and apparently a ‘former’ employ of the US Embassy in South Africa. They made the US Embassy employee their foreign affairs editor, and there’s a good chance he may have vetted this article. So it’s safe to say this is not a publication that in general is inclined to question Western imperialism through proxies.

Now let’s look at the author. She appears to be a middle-of-the-road, non-radical White lawyer working for a private consulting firm that specialises in mediation and facilitation. Certainly no evidence of being any kind of Pan Africanist or anti-imperialist. What’s a little more interesting is that her LinkedIn profile reveals that she “was an intern at the US African Development Foundation in Washington D.C…which came as part of [her] participation in the South African Washington International Program”. SAWIP is one of those interesting US programmes that identifies young leaders in other countries and then helps them advance their career ambitions. Such programmes are obviously also a good way of identifying and recruiting people who may serve US interests over the interests of their own countries.

In short: the above facts don’t add up. A right-leaning publication that actively promotes Western (US) geopolitical interests suddenly taking exception to an apparent Western puppet as an African president and chair of the African Union does not make sense.

The alternative, and I believe correct, interpretation is that the United States - and in particular the US ‘deep state’ - was not happy about a French puppet leader taking the chairmanship of SADC. In other words, what I am suggesting is that the article appears to have been a planted piece of propaganda in the South African press to influence public thinking on Rajoelina prior to a planned coup. Its usefulness outside Madagascar is in influencing the reaction to the protests and coup within SADC itself.

Of course, there is nothing new about this strategy: most governments and leaders overthrown by CIA-instigated coups were the subject of smear campaigns beforehand. Nevertheless, it is useful to be reminded that this modus operandi remains very much in operation. For example, I have seen signs of certain individuals - often with links to the same foreign interests I describe above - testing these waters in South Africa over the last few years.

To recap, the timeline was as follows:

25 September: Daily Maverick article published

25 September: the main wave of protests begins

29 September: President Rajoelina removes the prime minister and dissolves the government

6 October: Rajoelina appoints a military general as the new prime minister

10 October: protests reach their peak

11-13 October: military coup and Rajoelina flees

Maybe once you start parsing media and social media like this you’ll see the next ‘Gen Z’ coup coming a few weeks in advance…

Note: the first version of this article stated that the Daily Maverick article in question had been published a week before the main protests started, that was an error - it was published on exactly the same day the main protests started. That has been corrected. Of course, to publish on 25 September means the article would likely have been submitted substantially before in order to be checked, edited and queued for publication - so the point remains the same.