Iran The smouldering embers of the war by the United States and Israel on Iran have reignited. I previously expressed scepticism that a final resolution had been reached, and even more scepticism that the result was a victory for Iran and defeat for the United States - as scholars like John Mearsheimer and compromised commentators like Mehdi Hasan had argued. I keep returning to what I wrote last year when the war began: the war on Iran is very clearly part of a much larger and long-planned encirclement of Russia and China, combined with a geopolitical strategy to leverage the US’s new energy independence. That built on my earlier writing where I said that the most important graph in global energy politics you need to understand is the one showing how the US has become a net energy exporter. This remains a pivotal consideration, more so with the US now clearly being in full control of Venezuela’s oil reserves. And as I said in my second article, contrary to the narrative that has been heavily pushed by both mainstream media and supposedly independent commentators, Trump is more a useful tool than the real originator of what is going on. The question is not whether the US will get strategic victories out of the war, because it already has, but what the extent of those will be.

United Kingdom There is a new prime minister in the United Kingdom, Andy Burnham from the Labour Party. When Burnham’s name was first flighted there was much scepticism on social media, including about his dubious positioning that emphasised his supposedly working class background. But once it became clear that he was the leading (i.e. chosen by the establishment) candidate, the media swung behind him, neutrals followed along and critics were drowned out - a common dynamic. A strong indication of Burnham being just another establishment proxy is the mainstream media generally giving him positive coverage: when CNN calls a supposedly left-wing leader ‘charismatic’ who only has slightly more charisma than a dead fish (i.e. his predecessor Keir Starmer) you can be sure that he will not be challenging deep power in any way. The right-wing tabloid The Mirror also gave Burnham a sweetheart profile. There is no doubt that Burnham will continue with all the authoritarian policies introduced by his predecessors, along with new initiatives for social media control and surveillance, and funneling money to the US deep state’s proxy war with Russia in Ukraine. Given that a key purpose of Burnham - just like Starmer and Polanski - is to sideline Corbyn, it’s no surprise that Burnham used a line from Jeremy Corbyn in 2018 on what his first priority would be as prime minister: fake progressives are always parasitic on real progressives.

In Hungary, the new prime minister Péter Magyar continues with his enthusiastic purging of the state of any and all individuals linked to former prime minister Viktor Orbán. To remove the president before his term ended, Magyar went to the extent of passing a constitutional amendment. The only thing you really need to know is that Orbán leaned towards Russia and Putin, whereas Magyar is serving the interests of a European Union that is now almost entirely under the control of the United States. Everything else is just detail.

The narrative that there is a schism between Europe and the US, or other powers within Western alliances like the Five Eyes is simply deceptive: in a previous analysis I criticised such hype around speeches by Mark Carney of Canada that supposedly showed a break from the US, and that analysis was proven right within weeks. All major geopolitical decisions in Europe are now determined in one of two ways: direct, public and fawning acquiescence to the demands of Trump; acquiescence to what are essentially covertly communicated demands from the US intelligence services (deep state) that US proxies like von der Leyen (EU), Merz (Germany), Macron (France) and various others then implement.

The most recent major development in this direction is Germany and France (Merz and Macron) announcing collaboration on nuclear weaponry and deterrence. While the media continue to frame such developments as the result of a fracturing Western alliance, the truth is that the Ukraine war was provoked by the United States (CIA) which is now using it to push and pull Europe towards the long-standing vision that Henry Kissinger had for it: as I wrote here.

Japan Similar developments are happening in other parts of the world, as illustrated by the increasing militarisation of Japan which this month took the first steps towards the creation of a new centralised intelligence agency. The new Japanese prime minister previously grovelled in front of Trump even while he made a bad joke about Pearl Harbour, making her geopolitical leanings and loyalties very clear. Much as with Europe, there is no convincing evidence of imminent or increased threat to Japan from China or Russia, but the media pliantly frames militarisation as a necessary response to supposed threats.

The Russia-Ukraine war rumbles on, with Russia advancing on multiple fronts and the Western media doing their best to make the public believe that’s not happening. One rhetorical strategy is to report Russian advances only in the negative, claiming for example they have slowed down while not having reported on the original, supposedly faster advances. Zelensky has just fired his second military head in the last year after infighting that the media cannot be relied on to explain: he sacked the commander-in-chief of the army a few weeks after sacking the defence minister. The US, UK and European countries have sent billions to Ukraine for weapons while telling their own citizens there is not enough money for basic social services and job creation. Zelensky’s former chief of staff has appeared in court as part of the prosecution of a major corruption case. The Western media reported extensively on corruption under Zelensky before the Russian invasion, but then turned a blind eye to it for years afterwards - claiming that any such reports were ‘Russian propaganda’ - until presumably the extent of plundering of Western resources became too much to ignore.

In India a new political movement has rapidly gained millions of followers in months, predominantly among young people. The story goes that it was founded in response to a remark by India’s chief justice that appeared to refer to young people as ‘cockroaches’ - the chief justice denied this and said he was referring to people who used fake degrees to enter the legal profession. That movement has now turned its attention to more substantive political affairs, including protests against the Modi government. I have only written in passing about Narendra Modi in the context of BRICS, where I noted that he was a pivotal figure in a new US-India relationship that was part of the former’s strategy to fracture and capture BRICS. So I am no defender of Modi: indeed my view is that the global right-wing wave that many leaders, including Modi, have rode to power has its origins in the US intelligence agencies. However, there are familiar tell-tale signs of foreign meddling in or behind the ‘Cockroach Janta Party’.

It turns out that the individual who created the online petition that coordinated anger at the remark, and then became the leader of the movement, was a political communications graduate based in the United States at the time… Abhijeet Dipke then returned to India to lead protests. This brings back memories of the unsuccessful ‘colour revolution’ in Egypt, when a remarkably gormless Google employee, Wael Ghonim, flew in to Cairo and the Western media attempted to position him as a leader of the revolution. Although Ghonim’s role and the media hype around him was quickly memory-holed once the Egyptian military crushed the protest movement, it was already quite clear at the time that Ghonim was likely a US intelligence asset. It is hard to overstate how completely unconvincing he was as an activist, and how unconvincing his supposed 11 day detention by the secret police was. Combine that with his being listed by Time and the World Economic Forum as the face of the Egyptian democratic revolution and you have the usual signs and indicators of a manufactured leader.

This may seem confusing to many readers: is it not contradictory to suggest that Modi and youth protesters against him are both functions of US meddling in India? Not really. That is exactly what happened in the Egyptian case, with the US playing a careful balancing act of covertly supporting and infiltrating protest movements while also maintaining its relationship with the military backed government of the time. Ultimately the latter won, and the US threw its full weight behind its new leader (el-Sisi), as reflected by the fact that the global media now almost entirely ignores the fact that Egypt is a dictatorship. Whether something similar lies in India’s future, as a quite different country to Egypt, remains to be seen.

18 July is officially Nelson Mandela Day. As I mentioned above, fake progressives are always parasitic on real progressives - and the bigger the profile of the real progressive, the more the parasitism. And they do not get much bigger than Nelson Mandela, one of the giants of the anti-apartheid struggle in South Africa. So it was no surprise that Donald Trump’s favourite fake progressive, Zohran Mamdani, was the most high profile guest at the Nelson Mandela Foundation’s self-aggrandising ‘Global Leadership Forum’. Yes, the Mandela Foundation that is supposed to be the custodian of Mandela’s legacy (whatever that really means) is itself parasitic on it… More on that in another post. Mamdani did release a highly critical video about Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel, which his fans would no doubt use to argue that he is ‘the real deal’. Unfortunately, Mamdani’s stance is entirely consistent with him being a fake progressive - as my series on Israel as a sacrificial wolf explains. The South African ‘journalist’, Redi Tlhabi, who the Mandela Foundation got to speak at the UN General Assembly is also very loud in her criticism of Israel and is also demonstrably close to multiple probable US intelligence operatives - such as two former US ambassadors to South Africa. Tlhabi’s most widely viewed show in South Africa before she moved overseas was also funded by George Soros. What a coincidence.

Given the above, Mandela Day seems like a good moment to point out that the CIA were apparently the ones who tipped off the apartheid security services about Nelson Mandela’s whereabouts, which led to him being arrested and ultimately imprisoned for 27 years:

Tesla has again quietly walked back bombastic earlier claims about one of its products, Robotaxis. It has been clear for years that Elon Musk has overclaimed and underdelivered again and again, so the real mystery is why the Tesla share price has remained so high in the face of consistent underperformance that would have hammered even large, established corporations. Although the share price has dropped nearly 30% in the last two months, it is probably still at least 3 times a sensible market value. I wrote previously that the Tesla share price was likely inflated in order to finance what are effectively highly expensive exploratory projects for the US defence and intelligence agencies. Meanwhile, the stockmarket listing of SpaceX was a resounding success off the back of a huge amount of hype and very questionable fundamentals, as was the case with Tesla previously. Unsurprisingly Musk is now reportedly considering combining SpaceX and Tesla, which if it happens will just be a way of trying to use the hype around the newer SpaceX to conceal the failures and underperformance of Tesla. But SpaceX has already suffered its first failed launch since it listed and is now down 15% from its listing price. As Radiohead once sang, ‘Gravity always wins’ - a bit like truth.

Dystopian technology: I have a fairly intense dislike of mosquitoes having been hounded by those bloodsuckers for large parts of my life in the places I’ve lived. But I won’t be celebrating the launch of a tiny AI-based drone that tracks and kills mosquitoes, or the plans to create swarms of these drones for that purpose. Although such dystopian technology has been on the horizon for some time, seeing it come into existence is still chilling. It really is only a matter of time before swarms of tiny drones can be created and programmed to kill humans: so an existentially important conversation that of course is nowhere in the public domain (or in reports on these developments) is about the development of countermeasures that can be used by civilians against the abuse of these things.

Jiang Xueqin plans to leave China: one of my most widely-read posts was a short analysis in which I suggested that the viral ‘Professor Jiang’ was probably a CIA asset and seemed to have, bizarrely, taken some inspiration from my Substack. There have been many other critical analyses since then, but that was the first: so it won’t be any surprise to longtime readers that Jiang has announced he will be leaving China to go back to the United States. Specifically he said, “I am planning to transition out of China…I am sick and tired of this place…this place is hopeless”. So much for the ‘alternative voice from the Global South’.

Needless to say, my view remains that Jiang is a Western intelligence asset, that his virality was almost entirely the result of platform manipulation/amplification, and that his primary purpose is to spread confusion, misdirection and (subtle) propaganda. Unfortunately most of his audience will likely never even see this, or other, criticism that will help them navigate such rabbit holes on social media.

It has been another busy month of deadlines and travel but thanks to what is now a large archive of articles, the number of subscribers to The Political Economist has continued to grow apace: there are now over 14,000 subscribers and over 22,000 followers. I am grateful to all my readers, but especially my (much smaller number of) paid subscribers for your forbearance and of course for covering the costs of my coffee! Some original and substantive analysis is coming your way in August, including the last of the series on Israel as a Sacrificial Wolf, the first of a new series on Latin America, and the first in a new series on France and Francophone West Africa. Stay tuned.

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