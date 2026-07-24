The Political Economist

The Political Economist

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Zanzibar9CH's avatar
Zanzibar9CH
Jul 25

Thank you for this piece, translated in French here : https://zanzibar.substack.com/p/quelques-sujets-dactualite-quil-est

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Sallyann
Jul 25

You indicate the US has already had strategic victories out of the war. What precisely are those victories?

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