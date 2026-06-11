Finding the time to write detailed analysis has been difficult over the last few weeks, with work travel and deadlines. In lieu of that, here is a round-up of some current affairs you should know about. My next detailed post will be published over the weekend.

South Africa is in the grip of a psychological operation that is mobilising black South Africans against foreign nationals from other African countries. The latest development is that the current group of organisers have given ‘illegal foreign nationals’ a deadline of 30 June to leave the country. This has already generated violence against African foreigners, such as Malawians, without any verification of their immigration status. In a previous article I laid out the evidence for the role of an apartheid ‘nepobaby’ from the billionaire Hersov mining family. Rob Hersov had prior connections to Jeffrey Epstein and Rupert Murdoch, but also all three of the prior xenophobic movements in South Africa since 2015. Murdoch of course had ‘pioneered’ the creation of anti-immigrant sentiment with his right-wing newspapers in the UK, Australia and USA.

The most recent xenophobic movement, called March and March, does not appear to be directly linked to Hersov but rather, directly, to the United States government: more on that in a forthcoming article. What is striking is how the leaders of the movement, despite having no electoral mandate, no prior credibility and no proven popular support, have been given extensive coverage on all large media platforms in South Africa, which itself provides further evidence of powerful ‘hidden hands’ behind the mobilisation. It is unlikely that the movement would have gained any significant traction without extensive media coverage and social media amplification.

Bolivia is in a state of near-civil war with indigenous peoples taking to the streets to oppose the current US-backed government.

Bolivia has been one of the few remaining Latin American countries that did not have a president who was directly or indirectly backed by the United States. That was until last year when both candidates in the election run-off emphasised their desire to strengthen Bolivia’s links to the US and one, Rodrigo Paz, was elected. Paz is a freemarket conservative who intends widespread privatisation, including of natural resources, and follows in the footsteps of his father who was largely an enthusiastic participant in George Bush Sr’s ‘War on Drugs’ - which is now widely recognised to have been cover for US imperialism in Latin America. Paz Jr acquired all his university education at the American University in the United States. Here’s a suggestive photograph of Paz Jr with Bush Sr in 1990:

The electoral collapse of the previous governing socialist party followed disagreements within the party and an old playbook of using the judiciary against the popular former leader Evo Morales (as was done in Brazil against Lula and Rousseff, and in Argentina against Kirchner). Inevitably, proxies for the US government like the Atlantic Council framed the change in leadership as a ‘move to the center’ rather than a move to the right. The reality is that the current president’s support is represented most accurately by the first round election result, in which he won 32% of the vote. The mainstream international media prefer not to report the fact that Morales called for his supporters to spoil their ballots and in the first round there were more spoiled or blank ballots (1,543,844) than the second largest party (1,430,176). The ‘electoral collapse’ of the party that represented the majority of indigenous people in Bolivia, was therefore far more complicated than how it was presented by most of the media. Current events are a consequence of that.

The war in Iran continues with Donald Trump first threatening large-scale military strikes and a takeover of Iran’s oil and gas industry, then walking that back on the basis that progress in talks had been made. In my view the geopolitical objectives I outlined at the outset remain accurate and those who have claimed the US had been defeated in the conflict were both wrong and premature in their assessment. Furthermore, a Trump administration official quoted by the Washington Post made a clear statement at the outset that they would keep killing Iranian leaders until they found a leader who would give them what they want (whatever that is):

“If the Iranian side is not flexible, then they can keep killing them until you find someone who is willing to cut a deal”

The evidence suggests the US, along with Israel and its allies and proxies in the Middle East, has the capability to do that: another reason not to believe claims that Iran has somehow defeated the US.

Cuba remains on the edge of economic and societal collapse because of the current United States blockade on oil. Successive US governments have tried to implement regime since Fidel Castro and his small band of revolutionaries overthrew the US-backed Batista dictatorship in 1959: it looks like the combination of Trump and Cuban-American Marco Rubio are determined to be the ones to push Cuba over the edge. But it is important to remember that there is very little difference between the Democrats and Republicans on this: Biden maintained the sanctions that Trump introduced in his first term and only repealed them in an absurd gesture at the very end of Biden’s term - knowing that Trump would immediately reintroduce them.

The current crisis in Cuba reveals a lot more than just the relationship between those two countries. It shows that the US government is able to exercise extreme power over the actions of other countries. Many people are unaware that since the US abducted Nicolas Maduro from Venezuela, all oil deliveries to Cuba have been successfully stopped without any successful opposition by his replacement Delcy Rodriguez. Similarly, Claudia Sheinbaum in Mexico halted oil deliveries and Lula da Silva in Brazil has not directed any of Brazil’s large oil output to Cuba, despite their supposedly progressive politics. This provides further evidence against the ‘rise of BRICS’ and ‘collapse of US hegemony’ narrative, as I have argued previously here (on US hegemony) and here (on BRICS).

The United Kingdom has begun to introduce what is effectively an internet and social media surveillance system that requires individuals to age verify their devices before they can access a wide range of internet sites - often using official forms of identification. In other words, it ties an individual’s legal identity to their online activity: creating the foundation of a formal surveillance state. This extreme intrusion on privacy is justified by ‘protecting children from harmful content’: a continuation of an old tactic of rolling back civil liberties on the supposed basis of protecting children. That argument is rarely credible, but even less so under a prime minister (Keir Starmer) who was the head of the UK’s prosecution service when it decided not to prosecute one of the country’s worst and highest profile child predators (Jimmy Savile).

It is also obvious that these laws and regulations do not seriously resolve any problems. Parents who responsibly limit their children’s internet access will already have been doing that; if parents are not doing it then it is quite likely their children will be able to bypass age verification anyway by using their parents’ devices or devices provided by their parents. The move to age verification is spreading worldwide, despite having very little (if any) evidential basis. It is also striking that there are cryptographic solutions to the problem that would allow age verification without enabling individuals to be identified. But the governments implementing these policies appear completely uninterested in adopting those: again pointing to ulterior motives.

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