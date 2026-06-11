The Political Economist

The Political Economist

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ib's avatar
ib
2d

Thanks for the article, even when you are busy something like this is much appreciated.

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Oxygene84
2d

To add some extra's to the US imperial Monroe Doctrine currently targeting Cuba.

Mexico's Sheinbaum in front of audiences never seizes to claim that Mexico will continue supplying oil to Cuba yet there have been none since Maduro's abduction.

The current Venezuelan authorities spearheaded by Delcy Rodriguez and Cabello extradited Alex Saab to the US empire on the false pretext that he was some kind of DEA agent which of course is a total unscrupulous vile lie. Venezuela nor Cabo Verde where Alex Saab was imprisoned and abducted years earlier a first time by the US empire had any extradition treaties with the US. This extradition and the US troop presence in Caracas prove that Delcy and Cabello are dismantling Chavez's legacy and overseeing its return into the US imperial blob.

In regards to Bolivia, Brazil under Lula Da Silva sent supplies to the current Bolivian authorities to break the siege of the population. So effectively, Brazil is aiding the current Bolivian crackdown on its own population.

Can't find back https://nitter.poast.org/rosendo_joe takes but here's one from https://www.laizquierdadiario.com/Lula-da-Silva-del-discurso-anti-neoliberal-a-solidarizarse-con-el-gobierno-asesino-de-Rodrigo-Paz

(auto translated): "The political and material assistance of the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to the Bolivian government of Rodrigo Paz in the face of the growing popular rebellion brings back to the table a contradiction that has been going through the so-called Latin American “progressivism” for years: while discursively denouncing the consequences of neoliberalism, in fact it acts as a support for governments whose hands are stained with blood for murdering protesters who are fighting against their brutal adjustment."

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