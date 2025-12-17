If you believe the mainstream media, Russia is a sophisticated, nefarious actor in African countries, controlling their politicians, manipulating their public narratives, rigging elections, instigating coups, and generally running rampant. Similar, slightly less hyperbolic claims are made about China. My view for some time has been the opposite: it is frankly remarkable how inept both countries’ influence and intelligence operations are. The Wagner mercenary group had some limited successes in parts of the continent, but nothing to compare to the extent of the US military and security presence. The reality is that it is Western actors - primarily the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Germany, France and of course Israel - that are really running amok. Many possible examples of which, such as the ‘rise of ISIS’ in Mozambique that happened to block the development of Mozambican gas reserves (indirectly benefitting the US) and psychological operations on US-controlled social media platforms targeting African elections, remain largely uninvestigated.

But this post is about Russia’s ineptness, which I want to illustrate with two recent examples from South Africa. Both relate to apparent attempts to recruit mercenaries (paid fighters) to participate in the war in Ukraine.

A brief note on the Russia-Ukraine war

As a precis, let me just note that I tend to agree with the view - expressed convincingly by John Mearsheimer - that the Ukraine war was completely unnecessary and largely the consequence of deliberate US and NATO attempts to weaken Russia. Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians and Russians have died in a completely avoidable war because of psychopathic power games. Hundreds of billions of dollars have been spent on weapons and destruction, including environmental destruction, in a world where billions still live in poverty and our top priority is supposed to be prevent global warming. It’s arguably the biggest and most overt failure of ‘civilisation’ in the 21st century so far. All the ‘leaders’ who have urged escalation and ‘fighting to the last Ukrainian’ are a disgrace to humanity.

While the legal case against Vladimir Putin was most strongly on the basis of a ‘war of aggression’, charging him with that would have made the double-standard obvious (in contrast to the invasions of Iraq and Libya, for instance). So instead other charges were laid, of which Ukraine is probably guilty of more than Russia. But ‘kidnapping children’ is an easier propaganda narrative sell in the Western media than saying invading a country is illegal.

I have not written much about it, but here are a couple of pieces if you want to check my published thoughts to date: here and here.

South African recruits fighting for Ukraine and Russia

It appears that Russia has been recruiting or trying to recruit mercenaries from South Africa. During apartheid the country was an infamous exporter of mercenaries, to the extent of that becoming a plot line in a number of Hollywood movies. (Blood Diamond with Leonardo Di Caprio and Black Panther being two of the most high profile). But in the post-apartheid period legislation was passed to criminalise mercenary activities by South Africans: the Prohibition of Mercenary Activities and Regulation of Certain Activities in Country of Armed Conflict Act was passed in 2006.

Prohibition of mercenary activity 2. (1) No person may within the Republic or elsewhere— (a) participate as a combatant for private gain in an armed conflict; (b) directly or indirectly recruit, use, train, support or finance a combatant for private gain in an armed conflict; (c) directly or indirectly participate in any manner in the initiation, causing or furthering of— (i) an armed conflict; or (ii) a coup d’etat, uprising or rebellion against any government; or (d) directly or indirectly perform any act aimed at overthrowing a government or undermining the constitutional order, sovereignty or territorial integrity of a state. (2) Any person who contravenes subsection (1) is guilty of an offence.

Multiple media reports have revealed that despite this, South Africans have been recruited to fight both in Ukraine and in Russia. In both cases, when things have gone sour and the recruits have wanted to leave they inevitably claim that they were lured there under false pretences. That’s possible but it seems more likely that they frame it that way to avoid prosecution under the Act.

The first such story to emerge, in January 2025, involved two South Africans who claimed to have gone to Ukraine as medics:

Interestingly, this story was not widely publicised in South Africa. It did get picked up by one major publication, which downplayed the likely criminality. It remains unclear who recruited the men and no journalists appear to care enough to find out.

More recently a number of similar stories on the Russian side have been the subject of much more attention and controversy. The main reason is that the South African media is heavily biased towards (captured by) Western deep state interests. But the involvement of a radio presenter and member of Parliament, who is also the former President’s daughter, certainly provided some basis for the additional controversy.

In the first case, member of Parliament Duduzile Zuma, was allegedly involved in recruiting and sending a dozen men for ‘bodyguard training’ in Russia. The men apparently ended-up on the frontline of the war and unsurprisingly wanted to leave. At which point information about the arrangement flooded out. Zuma has subsequently resigned as a member of Parliament. Unlike the Ukrainian recruits, this story made headlines in major international outlets:

In the second case, a radio presenter on a public radio station was implicated in recruiting men and sending them to Russia as combatants - for which she was allegedly paid a fee. That presenter and some of the others involved have already been arrested and appeared in court. That also made a splash internationally:

Russian ineptness

This is useful news to know, but my main point here is about Russian ineptitude.