The Political Economist

a curious mind
Aug 22

Ritter's Rant 024: To the Last Ukrainian, Jul 11, 2025

"Donald Trump thinks sending weapons to Ukraine helps in their defense. All it really does is ensure that Ukraine will, as intended, fight its war with Russia to the last Ukrainian."

https://scottritter.substack.com/p/ritters-rant-024-to-the-last-ukrainian?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=6892&post_id=168107465&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=1oxuh7&triedRedirect=true

Alsartawi
Aug 22

There is no paradox. The death toll in gazza is reported by the authority in gazza in a daily basis. And published in all media To let the world be aware of the commited crime that has been going on for 80 years. Whereas in Ukraine, the authority does not want to report the death toll in order to keep the war going and to keep recruiting soldiers.

