In my previous post, I described an apparent paradox: mainstream Western media outlets report far more on deaths of Palestinians in Gaza than deaths of Ukrainians, yet the dominant narrative is that the Western media is pro-Israel and anti-Russia.

In this post I propose a resolution to that apparent paradox. Aside from the big geopolitical issues, it is an educational example of situations where the public are persuaded to believe contradictory things because different agendas are at play.

Some time ago I wrote about Noam Chomsky’s discussion of a similar kind of contradiction: that Russia on the one hand was on the verge of taking over Europe, and on the other hand was on the verge of collapse.

Ultimately what I try to pin down in my analysis and writing is the truth: wherever it leads me and however unpalatable it might be. On the other hand, these cases show that most media outlets would rather hew to a particular agenda, or agendas, than give their audience accurate information and analysis.

Resolving the paradox

The resolution of the paradox is quite simple, but it just requires you to discard at least one of the premises/assumptions you have been sold.

Western media is following their governments’ covert pivot on Israel

The first incorrect premise is that Western governments and media are solidly pro-Israel.

This is an entirely understandable belief since it has, largely, been true for quite some time. But I have written extensively here [1, 2, 3, 4] on reasons to believe that a pivot is happening. Including the sudden epiphanies of the likes of Greta Thunberg and Ta-Nehisi Coates. I have argued that contrary to claims that Iran was behind South Africa’s application to the International Court of Justice, it is much more likely that the Biden administration gave the greenlight to that through backchannels between the two governments. And I wrote about all this before the shift in media coverage.

In short: the theory that Western governments are covertly pivoting on Israel is consistent with the much greater media coverage - and indeed academic coverage - of deaths of Palestinians.

The Western media does not care about Ukrainians

I haven’t written much about the Russia-Ukraine war because I think the key insights have been provided by others. One is John Mearsheimer who predicted years before the war that ‘Ukraine is going to get wrecked’ if the USA and its allies kept arming it and trying to get it into NATO. Another is a Canadian academic, Ivan Katachowski, who has systematically and doggedly chronicled what actually happened in the Maidan coup in Ukraine in 2014. For his efforts, Katachowski was placed on a ‘kill list’ by the Ukrainian state. I highly recommend the analyses of both if you want to get very credible and substantive alternative views

From the analyses of the likes of Mearsheimer it was not surprising that the US deep state showed it would ‘fight to the last Ukrainian’ in this proxy war for its own geopolitical interests that have nothing to do with the well-being of Ukrainians.

As Lindsey Graham made clear, in words remarkably similar to the ones Joe Biden used about Israel back in the 1980s, “this is a great deal for America”.

Now listen to Joe Biden on Israel back in the 1980s:

Just these two videos show how sociopathic the US deep state’s foreign policy has been over many decades now. At the time of Graham’s interview, over a hundred thousand Ukrainians were likely already dead; hundreds of thousands more have died since. As of course have hundreds of thousands of Russian soldiers.

Once you understand all the above context, it is clear why the Western media have massively downplayed the deaths of Ukrainians in the war - especially in combat. Reporting the extent of the carnage would likely lead to a massive swing in public opinion against the war - and the billions of dollars, Euros and pounds spent on weaponry - and in favour of some kind of peace agreement. Just as public opinion in the United States swung against the Vietnam War when deaths and atrocities were revealed. In short: the Western media doesn’t care about Ukrainians, it cares about serving the geopolitical interests of the US deep state and its allies or functionaries.

So the apparent propaganda paradox is resolved. That’s why you’re seeing a lot of reporting on deaths in Gaza (as should be the case) and hardly any on Ukraine (large-scale suppression of truth).