A South African court recently ruled that South Africa’s Financial Sector Conduct Authority can fine a US-based consultancy (Viceroy) for spreading (supposedly) false reports about one of the country’s biggest private banks (Capitec). One thing that struck me from one media report was the reference to the FSCA’s ‘unrelenting pursuit’ of Viceroy.

This is in stark contrast to the country’s Independent Electoral Commission, which used the excuse of a lack of resources to outsource the monitoring and combating of electoral misinformation and disinformation to a ‘civil society organisation’ funded by at least two organisations (the Millenium Trust and the Open Society Foundation) whose funders arguably had a direct interest in influencing those very same elections.