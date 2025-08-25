One of the most unexpected realisations I have come to over the last decade is that the mainstream media, including the business press, systematically mislead their own readers - on issues that could lose those readers significant sums of money. What this means is that the typical subscriber to a business newspaper or magazine is paying money to lose money…

This is one reason why I have little sympathy for angst around the decline of reader-based funding for media: if you mislead and harm your readers you do not deserve to be paid for that. (I would say you also don’t deserve special constitutional protections but that’s a discussion for another time). I say this as someone who once used to spend a large proportion of my disposal income from my first job buying daily and weekly newspapers.

In this post I am going to give a very specific example of how this dynamic works, why it happens and what you can learn from it. The lesson applies almost everywhere, it seems, but the two main countries where I have invested in the stock market are South Africa and the United States. The example I use in this post is from South Africa, in 2024. It is a case where I got an 80% return on a share investment within a year, but if you had taken the political and economic analysis of the business press seriously you would probably have sold that stock just when I bought it - either for a loss or missing out on a large profit.

I previously promised to write articles on how to combine understanding of political economy with share investing and financial decisions for paid subscribers. I’ll be aiming to publish one a week from now on. On occasions where I have an actual or potential conflict of interest, whether through ownership of specific shares, consulting work or policy positions, I will make that explicit in anything I publish.

Here are the first two articles I wrote, about how to think about share investing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) under the new coalition government (‘GNU’) and in light of the Trump presidency:

Share investing in South Africa: the 'GNU S-curve' Political Economist · Jan 28 This is the first of a series of posts on the potential implications of political economy factors for investing in the South African stockmarket. These posts will be pay-walled on the basis that anyone who has enough money to invest in shares should have enough money to subscribe. Read full story

And yes, this is a plug for alternative, independent analyes such as my own. Support people who try to give you the unvarnished truth rather than media conglomerates that exist primarily to warp public opinion and narratives to serve large corporations, billionaires and other powerful interests.

If you’re a share investor, the returns - whether in the form of profits or avoided losses - for you are likely to be much higher than whatever small subscription you pay.