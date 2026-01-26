The Political Economist

The Political Economist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paulo Kirk's avatar
Paulo Kirk
2d

Systems thinking, and understanding shifting baseline disorder. 3 D chess is not going to cut it.

We are ruled by the most dysfunctional members of our species. The most wounded, neurotic and sociopathic among us. The least wise, caring and insightful.

What drives a person to claw their way to the top of a wildly sick society and become a lord of the dystopia?

What compels someone to amass obscene amounts of wealth in a world where so many have far too little?

What causes someone to ascend to political leadership of a power structure that’s built for the purpose of robbing and oppressing the most underprivileged populations on earth?

Nothing wholesome, to be sure. That impulse is never coming from anywhere good.

The worst among us are striving to prevail in this dystopia by riding the tides of its ugliest inclinations, while the best among us are striving to dismantle the dystopia and replace it with something kind and equitable. This causes the worst of us to be elevated to the top and the best of us to be smacked down to the bottom.

Under our current system the easiest way to set yourself on a trajectory from millionaire to billionaire to trillionaire is to exploit workers, crush your competition, plunder the available resources of the global south, externalize the costs of industry onto society and the ecosystem, bribe the government to advance your corporate interests via lobbying and campaign donations, contract with the most murderous military and intelligence agencies in the world, and psychologically manipulate the public into consuming products and services they don’t need.

Who is going to be most successful in this endeavor? The very worst people alive. People whose hearts and minds are so stunted and dysfunctional that they see other human beings as tools for their own personal enrichment, to be used up and discarded like juice boxes or condoms.

These are the people who are touching the most lives on this planet. These are the people whose decisions affect the most of us.-- C. Johnstone

+--+

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/cuntology-101-going-around-like-the

Reply
Share
Rainbow Roxy's avatar
Rainbow Roxy
9h

This article comes at the perfect time, honestly. I remember you touching on pattern recognition in a previous post, and this really builds on it beautifully. I'm always a bit skeptical about applying such exact logic to human affairs, but your point about true novelty being rare definetly makes one think. Such a valuable shortcut to understanding.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 SM Muller · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture