In my early teens I was a decent school-level chess player, but my skill and achievement plateaued quite quickly. Our coach encouraged us to study chess books and positions but it seemed boring and I couldn’t see the point. Only many years later did I read about why studying past games is so important: pattern recognition.

There’s too much going on in the world to conduct detailed analysis of every important issue, event or person. Fortunately, we don’t need to: by engaging with deeper dynamics and learning to spot patterns, we can shortcut the process of understanding what’s going on. Pattern recognition is what chess players use at the highest levels, because it substitutes for the processing power required to think many moves ahead: once you see a particular combination of moves or position, you can know the exact moves needed to win the game or bring it to a conclusion without having to calculate them from scratch.

Although human affairs are more complicated and probabilistic (rather than deterministic), a similar principle applies. Whether it’s ‘2D’ or ‘3D chess’, as sophisticated strategy is referred to on social media these days. True novelty is extremely rare: the vast majority of occurrences around us have corollaries in the (near or distant) past, or are generated by dynamics that have been in play for some time and produced other such occurrences. So to paraphrase Keynes, as I did when I started this Substack: to understand the future we need to analyse the present in light of the past.

What I aim to do in my articles here is to share an understanding of crucial geopolitical and political economy issues, informed by the patterns I have observed and learned over time. I am not a historian and though I have great respect for competent, critical historians I have no desire to be one. I am interested in history because I am interested in understanding the world now and into the future, and that is the only kind of historical reference you will read here.

These kinds of patterns apply not only to the grand pronouncements of presidents and prime ministers (like Mark Carney’s recent visit to China and speech at the World Economic Forum) and the geopolitical strategies they put into play, but also the more microscopic behaviour of individuals and how they are aggregated on social media platforms. In my last two posts I explained why the hype around Mark Carney’s visit to China was misleading, and sketched a theory as to why a suddenly viral social media geopolitics commentator is probably a CIA creation. In neither case am I actually that interested in the individuals, or even the events, but rather their relevance to far bigger issues. If it wasn’t Carney giving those speeches it would have been someone else (probably my ‘fellow’ Rhodes Scholar Chrystia Freeland - more on her later in the year). If it wasn’t Jiang Xueqin likely occupying a large chunk of the geopolitical commentary space for a Western intelligence agency it would have been someone else: because such interests need to fill these spaces to prevent actual independent and critically minded people from doing so.

I had already written that available evidence about Tucker Carlson’s earlier life suggests he too is probably a CIA plant, doing the same work his father used to do but in the modern world where social media platforms are the ‘new media’. And I raised concerns about Glenn Greenwald’s silence as two key figures from the ‘alternative media platform’ he promotes were appointed as deputy directors of the FBI and CIA. As ‘ordinary citizens’ we are discouraged from knowing obvious facts (like Carlson applying to the CIA, or Xueqin having been arrested as a spy, or indeed Barack Obama’s first job being at a CIA front organisation) and seeing their most likely implications for what they are. We are instead told that this is ‘conspiracist thinking’, as if conspiracies are not happening all the time. I wrote about that previously, but here’s another simple explanation I came across yesterday by the recently deceased historian and political scientist Michael Parenti:

One of the most challenging things about the present moment is that those who have the power to put global strategies into play, also have unprecedented power to control and manipulate our understanding of those strategies. While we also have unprecedented access to information, what matters is what information is accessed and how it is understood and interpreted. In addition to their functionaries in the media cultivated over many decades, those in power have now also cultivated or created functionaries in the social media space. And they have influence or control over the mechanisms by which those platforms operate.

The ‘smoke and mirror’ games that have been played for centuries have now, literally, been amplified to the Nth degree. While most of the discussion about platform manipulation (including what is considered ‘cutting edge’ research) is concerned with ‘bots’ and AI-generated bot swarms, I argued years ago that the real danger is more subtle, more powerful and much harder to detect.

In my forthcoming posts this year I will be covering specific geopolitical issues like the quasi-coup in Venezuela, Trump’s seemingly bizarre tariffs, the attempted overthrow of the government (‘regime’) in Iran, what is going on internally in the United States, what is happening in UK politics and why understanding it is so important, whether the ‘collapsing dollar hegemony’ narrative makes sense, the real situation with France’s global influence and Emmanuel Macron, what is happening in South America, and more supposedly progressive, radical or critical individuals in the social media space who are not what they seem. In my view, understanding and truth need to precede action, but I will also say something about possible solutions to the situation we find ourselves in and how the ‘deep state’ can be reined in.

Meanwhile, in South Africa the scandals and inquiries are almost impossible to keep up with. I will be writing about the assassination of a DJ who linked alt-right political influencers to minibus taxi mafias, the alleged former MI6 operative who embedded himself in South Africa’s criminal justice system and became associates with an anti-apartheid activist who was subsequently appointed as the head of the country’s foreign intelligence branch, the supposedly radical communist political party that Trump showed videos of in the Oval Office whose office-bearers are not what they seem, and much more.

If you’re a new subscriber (welcome!) it might be helpful to know about some arguments I have made previously that I will be applying as lenses to understand many of these issues:

Since my main aim is to provide analysis that helps people figure out the truth and what's actually going on, the majority of my posts are not paywalled.

Nevertheless, writing and research is time-consuming and support means that I can devote more time to this. I paywall articles on using political economy insights for share investing, some where I summarise the main conclusions at the outset but the meat of the analysis is in the paywalled sections, and some posts where I give paid subscribers insight into issues that I will publish in unpaywalled posts later in the year. So whether you want early and extra access to content, or you just find my analysis useful: if you are financially able to do so, consider subscribing or buying me a coffee.

One thing I can guarantee is that you will get an informed perspective here that you will get nowhere else. Whether you agree or disagree remains, of course, entirely up to you.

