This week, some notable countries - the United Kingdom, France, Canada and Australia - formally recognised the State of Palestine at the United Nations. If you doubt their significance, note that three of these are members of the ‘Five Eyes’ global surveillance and intelligence network exposed by Edward Snowden. (The other two are the United States and New Zealand, the latter of which is expected to recognise Palestine soon as well).

On the face of it, this should seem very strange. These are among the least ‘progressive’ leaders many of these countries have had. Some endorsed Israel’s disproportionate response to the Hamas attack on the 7th of October 2023. Keir Starmer of the UK infamously said that he believed Israel ‘has the right’ to cut off food and water to Gaza, long before it happened on a scale that caused large-scale death and disease. Even now many of these leaders equivocate on condemning the massive human rights violations and possible genocide happening in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump posted on Truth Social (his personal alternative to Twitter) that he believes Ukraine can win back all of the territory it has lost to Russia and that the US will continue sending weapons ‘to NATO’ to provide to Ukraine. This is a sharp u-turn on his previous remarks and positions. Moreover, it goes completely against (unsubstantiated) suggestions that Trump is some kind of ‘Russian asset’.

Both these events would have seemed highly unlikely a mere 6 months ago.

However, if you have been following my writing here neither of these events should surprise you at all.

Recapping three key points

Previously I made these three key claims:

The US ‘deep state’ is pivoting away from Israel - despite the apparent continued public support for it. [I have written a dozen articles on this but the first, linked below, was in October 2023]

What is really happening with Israel-Palestine? Political Economist · September 6, 2024 So far my writing here has been almost entirely on domestic, South African issues. Appropriately so, given the crucial elections that just took place, in which power in the country has shifted dramatically and probably in a very carefully manipulated fashion. There is still a lot to write about on that front. But there are many important developments in… Read full story

The deep state had strategically positioned many key individuals in Trump’s inner circle and would manipulate his stance to the extent possible to serve its pre-existing plans and strategies.

How to understand Trump's second term Political Economist · Feb 16 As expected, Donald Trump has started his second term as president with a whirlwind of executive orders and controversies. It’s easy to get caught up in any one of these and emerge mentally battered without necessarily any greater insight into what’s really going on. The purpose of this piece is to step back from the maelstrom and look at the overarchin… Read full story

That the supposed pivot away from US hegemony is a falsity deliberately spread by the US deep state itself for strategic benefit and European leaders who were allies/assets of those deep networks would continue to serve its interests - as in the notable case of Ukraine.

Europe, Ukraine and Trump: Henry Kissinger's vision rules from the grave Political Economist · Mar 2 There has been much drama and hysteria in the last few days since the angry press briefing at the White House involving Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, US president Donald Trump and his deputy JD Vance. The dominant narrative is that the ‘global order is fracturing’, the United States is breaking away from its alliance with the broader West into… Read full story

Explaining recent developments

Now put all these three points together and it should be no surprise that:

apparently conservative or ‘centrist’ European leaders are taking a relatively radical stance on Palestine even against the strong, overt disapproval of the very same superpower (the US) that they previously were happy to be mere functionaries of under the Biden administration

Trump has been persuaded to keep funnelling weapons into the proxy war in Ukraine.

In fact, it follows from my analysis over the last two years that these were precisely the kinds of outcomes we should expect. What was in doubt was: how Trump would be manoeuvred into changing his view on Ukraine, and how the plan to pivot away from Israel would continue under Trump.

In the case of Ukraine it seems quite obvious. Trump’s advisors gave him a set of options to propose to Vladimir Putin that Putin was clearly never going to accept. The obvious example is the proposal to freeze the conflict on its current lines and have troops from countries like the UK acting as peacekeepers. Putin would never accept such terms in his right mind, since the primary stated purpose of the invasion was to prevent Ukraine joining NATO: the UK is a member of NATO, so having its troops stationed across Ukraine would be a worse situation for Russia than what was in place before the war.

After Putin predictably rejected that and similar proposals, Trump (also predictably) became frustrated, threw his toys out of the cot and has now told Putin in effect to ‘got to hell’.

The situation with Israel and Palestine is a little more complicated. It is clear that the Western media has fallen in line with the deep state pivot - as I explained here and here:

Nevertheless, the psychopathic orientation of Netanyahu’s administration in Israel has also been useful for Western intelligence agencies. It is fair to assume they gave the greenlight to its assassinations across the Middle East:

Furthermore, Netanyahu is a wily operator and Israel has formidable intelligence and propaganda capabilities of its own. Without a US president who is ‘in on’ the plan, as Biden would have been, the pivot has floundered even as Israel commits more and more atrocities.

Share The Political Economist

The recognition of the State of Palestine is likely to be one stepping stone en route to a slower and more complex pivot than the deep state may have intended. The absence of major European players such as Germany and Italy shows that this is still slow. And it raises the question: if Netanyahu could not be displaced or major concessions forced despite all the atrocities that have been widely publicised, what strategic options remain?

In a future post I will make a preliminary attempt to address that question, but in reality we will only have a better sense of the plan when the next moves are actually taken. There is no doubt in my mind that apartheid in Israel has become a strategic liability for the United States, just like apartheid in South Africa ultimately was too, so a pivot will happen and is happening. How it will proceed and how long it will take is much less clear since Trump took office.