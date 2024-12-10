Today I was threatened on social media by the chairperson of South Africa’s standing committee on public accounts. (There are lots of problems with Twitter/X, especially under Elon Musk, but if you are on there you can follow me at: @politicaleconza)

This threat came in response to my pointing out that Zibi was on the board of George Soros’s Open Society Foundation at the same time as his interviewer (Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh, who I will be writing about soon) was added to the ‘alternative media stable’ of — and presumably receiving funding from - the South Africa Media Innovation Program, and suggesting that’s a clear conflict of interest that should be declared.

I also noted some other concerns linked to Zibi:

For almost two years I have been asking questions and expressing concerns about the funding sources of Songezo Zibi, corporate spokesperson-turned-politician and aspirant president. Specifically: the funding of his political party Rise Mzansi and, at least as important, the funders of the non-profit organisation Rivonia Circle he setup while trying to build his political base and public profile.

I am not the only one, and indeed was not the first, to ask questions about his funding sources. However, due to media bias, such issues were hardly ever ventilated in the mainstream media prior to the 2024 elections. Mainstream media houses published numerous puff pieces on Zibi prior to the election, actively promoted him as a political alternative, and studiously ignored unanswered questions about his funders. This left those outside the traditional media, such as myself, to take up these crucial public interest issues.

After asking employees of Rivonia Circle such as Lukhona Mnguni and Tessa Dooms repeatedly, and politely, on social media for answers, I eventually got a lucky break in late 2023. A friend (and possibly mentor) of Mnguni’s told me, authoritatively, that Rivonia Circle and Rise Mzansi were both being funded by the Brenthurst Foundation — a so-called thinktank that advances the ideology and interests of the billionaire Oppenheimer Family. Even then, I did not publish immediately: I wanted to get the answer from the proverbial horse’s mouth.

Only with the elections looming — and after being on the receiving end of further insults and attacks from Rivonia Circle employees while it failed to declare its funders despite having promised in 2022 to do so — I finally decided to publish that story here:

To date, despite taking the time to insult me repeatedly on social media, no representative or employee of Rivonia Circle or Rise Mzansi has ever denied funding from the Brenthurst Foundation. On that basis, and the status of my source who would seemingly have had no interest in lying, it appears reasonable to conclude that indeed the Oppenheimer-funded Brenthurst Foundation indeed was the main source of funding for both organisations up until late 2023.

In 2024 Rise Mzansi twice disclosed receipts of the maximum possible individual donation (R15 million) from Rebecca Oppenheimer — but only because they were compelled to do so by party funding laws. This is obviously consistent with their being funded by the Brenthurst Foundation: different conduits, but same apartheid billionaire family.

Under the new post-election coalition, Zibi has been appointed the chairperson of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA). It is concerning that someone who failed to disclose the funding sources for his ‘civil society organisation’, and who sat on the board of the foreign-funded Open Society Foundation for five years, chairs a committee that has ultimate oversight of public expenditure. At the very least, Zibi should disclose the funders of Rivonia Circle.

I have no intention of being silenced on such matters and will continue to write, probe and inquire for as long as I deem it necessary. In my view, Zibi is attempting to use a well-worn strategy to silence critics known as ‘SLAPP’: ‘strategic lawsuits against public participation’. South African courts have confirmed the legal defences against SLAPP. Unfortunately the media organisations that raise that issue are silent when politicians they favour behave this way.

This threat is merely further confirmation that what I am publishing here is materially different to everything else that is in the media (mainstream and ‘alternative’) and that some of those in power would rather members of the public are kept unaware of these facts and machinations.

