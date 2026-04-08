A ceasefire has been announced in the war of the United States and Israel on Iran. The ceasefire was reportedly brokered by Pakistan, which in turn suggests it was initiated by the United States: the incumbent Pakistani government is one of a number of US-approved authoritarian states in the region. It came shortly before a threatened deadline from Donald Trump to ‘kill a whole civilisation’.

That threat was the subject of much outrage on social media and in the mainstream press. I will return to the civilisation reference in later writing, since it is quite an apt framing of the current global situation.

The general tenor of commentary is that this statement shows that Trump is a genocidal maniac, who furthermore started the war with no clear plan and is not serving US interests. Moreover, that the ceasefire reflects a major strategic defeat for the United States. The British commentator Owen Jones - who I should warn you is another fake/establishment progressive - illustrates both these positions very well when he claims that the ceasefire reflects, “the biggest strategic defeat suffered by the US since its emergence as a superpower.”

Aside from Trump possibly having genocidal inclinations, none of the other representations are accurate.

Is Trump’s aggression an aberration?

Trump was most likely supposed to be the buffoon who handed Hilary Clinton the presidency through the sheer unlikeableness of his personality and series of serious accusations about his conduct (fraud, sexual assault and so forth). Somehow, things did not go to plan. The official story is that Russia interfered in the 2016 election. An alternative is that a faction in the US ‘deep state’ (intelligence agencies and other powerful interests) decided they would rather have Trump than Clinton. Not many commentators seem to think that Trump won the election fairly, but perhaps he won because he was slightly less unlikeable than Clinton in key states.

Regardless of the explanation, a consistent theme since Trump’s first election has been the US establishment across the aisle using him to make themselves look good. Trump’s first term was filled with cross-aisle performances of greater moral virtue by establishment Democrats and Republicans, reaching a bizarre apogee of manufactured, saccharine triviality with George W Bush offering Michelle Obama sweets at John McCain’s funeral in 2018: this ‘candy exchange’ was featured in Time, Elle, and more serious outlets like NBC. And of course it went viral on social media. It was, the establishment press gushed, a ‘feel good moment’ that demonstrated the ‘bipartisanship the nation is hungry for’.

George W Bush taking his country to war, at the cost of tens of thousands of lives, on false pretenses was forgotten. Michelle Obama’s husband massacring an entire wedding party in a drone strike was also forgotten. Ultimately, they have a lot in common. And it was apposite that this sugarcoating of war crimes happened at the funeral of one of the US politicians with the most hyper-aggressive and militaristic rhetoric, especially towards Iran.

While Trump was used to burnish McCain’s legacy at the time of his death, the truth is that McCain had more murderous inclinations with less excuse for them: since as a military officer in Vietnam he had direct experience of many of the horrors of war as a participant. In the sugarcoating of McCain’s legacy, his infamous response to a veteran’s question about Iran has been ‘memoryholed’:

The point being that in his attitude to Iran, Trump is no aberration among US politicians.

Trump the boorish outsider from a family of near-criminal hustlers had his uses but was never supposed to ascend to the presidency. But the notion that he is worse on foreign policy aggression than his establishment compatriots, whether among Democrats or Republicans, is demonstrably wrong. In his first term, Trump did not initiate any new military confrontations - though he did continue many of those of his predecessors.

The most extreme military action he took in his first term was the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), using a drone strike while on supposedly neutral soil (Iraq). I have noted before that Trump’s stated hostility to Iran in particular can be traced as far back as the late 1980s. That appears to have been leveraged to pursue pre-existing geopolitical objectives. Although the need to distract from the Epstein Files could certainly have played a part in the decision as well.

Has Iran won?

I have mentioned in passing in a few previous articles that the US has official ‘psychological operations units’. Tulsi Gabbard served in one and was subsequently appointed to lead another - something that should have caused many people to question her ‘anti-war’ and libertarian stances on the campaign trail. It is my view that these are constantly active: meddling in and manipulating public discourse worldwide. That is not the official story, which is that these units are only tasked with activities linked to conflicts.

Either way, the official account means that these units would be active now. So one question you should ask yourself is: what have the psychological operations been during the recent war on Iran?

If you had asked yourself this question at the outset, as I did, you would have noticed something strange. The false or misleading content that appeared to be most amplified on social media platforms was pro-Iranian content claiming major strategic victories…

Among the ones I counted were claims that the head of the Israeli defence forces had been killed in an airstrike, that Netanyahu himself had been killed, that Iran had sunk a US aircraft carrier, and that Iran had struck Dubai’s Burj Khalifa building. All of these were false but were heavily amplified on platforms like X and TikTok. That’s very hard to explain within a framework that says the US is overclaiming its victories.

In my view, this is another instance of the broader Sun Tzu-style strategy being followed by the United States:

Appear weak when you are strong, and strong when you are weak.

I argued previously that the entire narrative about the decline of the US empire and shift to multipolarity has likely been encouraged by, maybe even originated from, Western intelligence agencies. Read my article on that alongside the one on the death of BRICS. And I am going to maintain that thesis in relation to the current conflict.

This is the strategy being followed by the ‘deep state’ - intelligence agencies, military, select billionaires and other key strategists and interests. But Trump has a fragile ego which leads to boasting that potentially threatens to expose the full extent of the US’s dominance. Fortunately, for this strategy, Trump’s claims can be put down to that same fragile ego and historical tendency to lie. Here is a simple illustration of how easy it is to discredit Trump’s claims of success:

But it is not just dubious commentators like Glenn Greenwald and Owen Jones suggesting the US has been defeated, even John Mearsheimer said something similar today:

It seems clear to me that Trump is desperate to end this war, because he knows the US and Israel have lost and he better end it before even greater damage is done to his presidency, the US, and the world economy.

Mearsheimer also peddles the ‘Israel made him do it’ theory about why Trump started the war:

What a colossal blunder Trump made allowing the Israelis to bamboozle him into launching this war.

Perhaps even as independent a thinker as Mearsheimer is being unduly swayed by the propaganda along those lines.

In the fog of war it is even harder to know what is true than it is under ‘normal’ circumstances.

But if we look at the apparent hard facts, that both sides and observers agree on, they tell quite a different story. (See for instance this tracker by Al Jazeera). The United States and Israel have successfully assassinated dozens of key Iranian leaders, and destroyed hundreds of military assets - from missile silos to Iran’s naval fleet. It is not even clear whether any kind of leadership succession has been possible, or whether the continued military responses from Iran have been from decentralised command units operating under their own discretion.

What Iran has managed to do in response, thus far, is prevent complete social collapse, and through its leverage over the Strait of Hormuz and ability to strike US assets (such as radar installations) and proxies in the region, has caused significant indirect pressure on the United States and Trump. While every aircraft shot down has been trumpeted on social media as a major Iranian success, the tally is massively asymmetrical.

Some commentators disparaged the claims of the US administration that the recent rescue mission for one shot down fighter was a major success. But the most significant aspect of that mission was that it demonstrated that US aircraft were largely able to fly into and out of Iran with relatively little difficulty.

The harsh truth is that despite Iran’s relatively impressive military capabilities by global standards, the US and Israel have still been able to kill key Iranian leaders like they are shooting fish in a proverbial barrel.

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What next?

In my initial analysis of the war I argued that there were 4 major strategic objectives:

Exert geopolitical control over the Middle East - to which Iran is the last main obstacle Destabilise or gain control of Iran as a stepping stone to confronting Russia and China Exert greater US control over global oil supply - and in particular obtain the ability to restrict supply to China if or when it is strategically useful to do so Weaken Iran as a counterweight to Israel.

As things stand, none of these has been entirely achieved but contrary to the dominant narrative I would say that the US and Israel will be chalking up significant successes on all fronts. Nevertheless, the strategists involved are likely to see it as job unfinished.

In my view, a number of possibilities remain open.

It is possible that the military and intelligence strategists will decide that Iran has been weakened enough and that with no popular revolution, or more US-neutral grouping, in sight it would be better to end the war.

However, as I argued before, Trump is a useful tool for these institutions and they may not want to pass up the possibility to use him to ‘finish the job’ in Iran. Trump can do things that other leaders would not and then be blamed for the consequences. And the same is true of Israel.

That means there is a significant chance that the deep state strategists will want to use Trump and Netanyahu to do more ‘dirty work’ in the region before ultimately washing their hands of that. Even Iran’s successful military responses will have provided the US and Israel with more intelligence to target subsequent attacks. And it seems likely that Netanyahu’s ‘kill list’ that he showed to visiting Trump envoy Mike Huckabee has not yet been completed.

Moreover, it is useful to remember that Israel attempted to assassinate Hamas negotiators on notionally neutral territory during the Gaza ceasefire - there is little reason to think it will behave any differently with Iran.

They and Trump are likely to be reluctant to commit US or Israeli troops, but there are other options. In particular, we have seen in Syria how the US used Turkey to covertly arm the ISIS leader al-Jolani to take over that country. Despite misleading commentary on social media, Russia and Vladimir Putin - who had been supporting the incumbent leader Bashar al-Assad - were dramatically outmaneuvered. There are disaffected groups in countries surrounding Iran, and in Iran itself, that the US and Israel would much rather mobilise for this purpose than commit their own trips. But that is unlikely to meet with widespread popular support so it would be more of a destabilisation strategy than a ‘regime change’.

Their first preference, however, is likely to be the kind of leadership change the US deep state just secured in Venezuela: replacing an openly defiant leader (Maduro) with a pliant one (Delcy Rodriguez) who will acquiesce to US demands and strategic interests when necessary. Trump has already gestured at that possibility in Iran, but as yet there is no evidence it has occurred.

In short: Iran has been severely affected, contrary to the misleading ‘decline of empire’ hype, and unfortunately there’s a good chance this war is not over yet.

or buy me a coffee