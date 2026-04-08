The Political Economist

The Political Economist

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RegretLeft's avatar
RegretLeft
19mEdited

This is a breath of fresh air - you can engage with it grapple with it (vs the utter inanity of any version of Israel -is calling-the-shots)

My main point of disagreement is that I think The Deep State is nowhere near as unitary as you seem to think There are serious factional stress lines - maybe almost at random I could pose Soros father and son vs Peter Thiel as (vaguely) defining one such fissure.

And I think you are premature in your win / loss judgements. Yes, obviously, "massively asymmetrical" tactical losses but an adversary willing to absorb such losses and with other elements of leverage may still prevail. And that brings us to Hormuz - and to drones - and to the apparent (so far) reluctance and tactical inability of the US to take on that challenge. No military has an "answer" to drones - they have changed lots; Donbas suggests that drones may have made it impossible for either adversary in a conflict to win or to lose in anything like a traditional sense.

Still very much in play. Early afternoon Apr 8 (EDT) Iran backed out of the key ceasefire element - the Straight is closed; they control all passage and are charging for it (and not in petrodollars ha ha). Many hours have passed and the US has said nothing and is pretending that all goals have been achieved and negotiations in Pakistan are on track.

About 8pm EDT Apr 8: "Multiple explosions and air defense activity reported across Iran ... air‑defense systems at the Montazer Ghaem power plant in Fardis, Alborz province, were active"

Likely US forces. History happening as we speak. But one is tempted to simply fall silent after repeating Zhou Enlai's famous remark in a similar context: "Ask me in 200 years".

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menaquiñone4's avatar
menaquiñone4
3h

Exactly. Another complete ZOG victory, masterfully executed. In 2 months they destroyed a entire country, one the size of Western Europe, with decades-old weapons.

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