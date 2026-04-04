The overriding purpose of my writing here is to uncover the truth.

That wouldn’t be necessary if the mainstream media did its job, but unfortunately that has largely not been the case for decades.

Social and ‘alternative’ media appear to provide a way out, but of course the same interests that compromised mainstream media will inevitably turn their attentions to any other socially influential source of information. The absence of formal structures, and the ability to directly manipulate social media platforms, means that the manipulation of social and alternative media can be far more extensive and more complex.

Attempting to expose truth faces a serious limitation: the people and institutions concealing or distorting the truth have vastly more resources. And they pump out untruths, half-truths, and a dizzying array of misleading and deceptive content on a daily basis. Look up any major current affairs topic on YouTube - and even Substack - and you will see ample evidence of that.

With the issues I am interested in here there is usually just one truth. But there are an infinite number of untruths that can be manufactured.

Right now I aim to write about one post a week. Even if I had more time, writing much more than that wouldn’t make sense because most of my audience would not have time to fully engage with more than a couple of posts a week.

On the face of it, then, the situation seems hopeless.

Fortunately, I don’t think that’s the case - and you can rest assured that as long as I am writing it means that I believe genuine change is possible. Part of the reason for my sustained optimism is related to what I said before in my post about pattern recognition. I don’t need to expose every untruth and you don’t need me to do that. What we all need to do is cultivate our discernment: our ability to spot the patterns in the untruths, the manipulation and the deception. Once you do that, vast swathes of deception and distraction disappear like a fog when the sun burns through.

Or to use a different analogy: it is like being able to see where a rabbit hole is leading (and misleading) you without actually having to go down it.

In that regard, the primary purpose of my exposes of the likes of Tucker Carlson, Jiang Xueqin and Mehdi Hasan is to show you these patterns using examples of high profile and highly influential people who are affecting global understanding of critical issues for humanity. The secondary purpose is the one people tend to focus on: exposing these individuals as duplicitous fronts who are trying to deceive the public in specific ways on specific topics. To be clear: this secondary purpose is very important. But the institutions and interests behind these individuals have the capacity to create far more of them then I would ever have time to analyse or write about. I already have a list of dozens of individuals I would like to write about - from Jackson Hinkle to Adam Tooze - and I will not get to many of them by the end of the year. So if you only engage with the second part, we will never really turn the tide.

What I want to do in this article is give you a brief illustration of how layers of deception and misdirection are operationalised through social media. They are designed to send you down the wrong rabbit holes. Understanding that social media phenomena like Jiang are created to deceive and misdirect the public is only the first layer. With this understanding, you will be increasingly better equipped to start seeing, and seeing through, this deception yourself.

A brief recap of Jiang Xueqin

In a previous article I argued that Jiang Xueqin is likely to be a CIA-created social media phenomenon. I will not repeat the reasons here, but I stand by that thesis and would argue that subsequent evidence has provided even more support for it.

I wrote that article quite casually, after Jiang came across my ‘feed’ one too many times and I noticed similarities between some of his content and mine. I did not elaborate much on why I thought he had been created, so many have asked: what is Jiang’s purpose?

It is important to start by understanding that not all such projects have a clear or singular purpose from the outset, even for those behind them. Sometimes they are just intended to occupy a space and a more specific purpose is decided or developed later. And sometimes they have multiple potential purposes that are contingent on other events.

In Jiang’s case I would summarise my view of his likely purpose as follows:

Occupy the space created by public demand for deeper understanding of global geopolitics Occupy the space created by public interest in China and demand for voices from the Global South on geopolitical issues Conceal truth by deluging people with mystical and conspiratorial distractions (‘chaff’ in military parlance) Promote particular narratives and propaganda that serve the CIA’s agendas (‘Russian civilisation is built on violence’, ‘the Iran war is driven by Israel not the United States’, ‘dystopia is a necessary phase before the situation for ordinary Americans improves’, etc).

But there could be other motives that will only become apparent later. And the mere fact of having exposed him may itself change how this all plays out, as I explained before in a different context:

it is important to remember that analysis and social commentary is ‘endogenous’: it can influence the same systems and dynamics it seeks to describe or predict. As an obvious example: if a journalist discovers that a major bank robbery is planned for Saturday 9 March 2024 and publishes an expose on Friday the 8th of March, there is a significant probability that the bank robbery will not happen. That depends on how likely the robbers are to find out someone has been tipped off about their plans, how likely the authorities are to act on such information, and whether or not the robbery could be pulled off anyway.

Before proceeding let me also note a point made by many others before me: one of the best ways to obfuscate truth is to blend it with lies and half-truths. This is why the analysis of Jiang and others like him often appears to skate close to the truth before diverging from it.

Understanding layers of deception: an illustrative example

Regardless of his specific purpose(s), critical scrutiny of Jiang is a problem for those who created him. So what can they do? Exactly the same thing: create misdirection.

I have seen dozens of examples of this across social media platforms since I published my expose in January. Understanding how these second layer deceptions work is important for confidently identifying people like Jiang. By the time most people become aware of legitimate concerns about one of these constructs, this kind of misdirection is often already in play.

So here is just one example of a deceptive ‘rabbit hole’.

Background: John Kiriakou

Some readers may have heard of a ‘former’ CIA operative known as John Kiriakou. Kiriakou is suddenly everywhere on social media these days, from TikTok to Twitter (X) to YouTube.

Kiriakou was famous for reportedly whistleblowing on torture by the CIA in the post-9/11 period. But although he and his interviewers are often keen to emphasise that, ‘CIA whistleblower’ is a somewhat misleading title.

Kiriakou was a dedicated CIA operative for decades before moving into more lucrative employment in the private sector. He was arguably also not really a whistleblower: long after the main period when torture was taking place, and after anonymous disclosures by others, he carelessly disclosed the name of an operative involved in waterboarding to a journalist. Even then, he was only prosecuted many years later under the Obama administration, receiving a relatively light sentence and serving two years in a low security jail.

In his most high-profile recent interview, on Diary of a CEO (which has millions of viewers), Kiriakou made a discernible effort to claim that Jeffrey Epstein was linked to Israel and not US intelligence agencies. His most notable lie in that interview was Kiriakou claiming that only Israeli and Russian intelligence agencies use extortion. As I noted in my first article on the Epstein Files (follow-up coming soon): it is obvious that Epstein must have been first-and-foremost a US intelligence operation, by virtue of the location of his activities, his background, and his targets.

Both Kiriakou and Jiang seek to obfuscate the truth, especially when it is quite self-evident.



Seeing down the rabbit hole

That was just some background for you on Kiriakou because he features in my example. Here is the example itself, of how layers of deception are designed to draw you down the wrong rabbit holes.

Jiang Xueqin recently posted a new video where he analyses the attack on Iran and suggests that we should seriously consider the possibility that Trump is ‘a genius’ who actually wants to lose against Iran and thereby ‘destroy the American empire’

Kiriakou published a video recently in which he takes questions from viewers and unconditionally endorses Jiang

Christo Grozev, former ‘journalist’ for an organisation called Bellingcat [see below] published a tweet suggesting that Kiriakou is promoting Jiang because he (Kiriakou) is funded by Russian president Vladimir Putin…

In case you haven’t come across Bellingcat, which is on my list of organisations to profile, I usually explain it as: a fake media outlet created to launder Western intelligence agency information about their opponents under the cover of OSINT (‘open source intelligence analysis’).

Now, let us step back and look at this situation. We have at least 5 layers of deception:

Jiang is not what he purports to be (an independent geopolitics expert) Jiang’s ‘theory’ about Trump and Iran is intended to deceive the audience about the real reasons for the attack (making it about Trump as an individual and a bizarre theory that Trump’s genius plan is to destroy US empire) Kiriakou is not what he purports to be (an anti-establishment commentator pursuing or exposing the truth) and strengthens Jiang’s deception by endorsing him Grozev is likely also not the neutral investigative journalist pursuing truth he claims to be (instead he is arguably a launderer of Western intelligence information) Grozev correctly notes suspicions about Jiang and Kiriakou but diverts them to Putin and Russia rather than the very Western intelligence agencies they are all working for.

Notice that each layer is directed at an audience who are dissatisfied with whatever dominant mainstream narratives are available, and are genuinely seeking the truth.

If you are gullible enough to fall for Jiang then the agenda succeeds at Level 1 and you would go no further.

If your critical capacities make you suspicious of Jiang, or you come across a critical analysis like mine, then you find yourself at Level 3 where Kiriakou offers the reassurance of an endorsement by a ‘CIA whistleblower’.

If you are still sceptical, perhaps because you notice how both Jiang and Kiriakou seem to be dramatically amplified on the platforms controlled by the establishment power they claim to be independent or critical of, you find yourself at Level 5: Grozey diverts that suspicion to one of the main opponents of the agencies behind Jiang and Kiriakou: Vladimir Putin.

And if you lack the time and energy to go through all these layers - as many people do - despite having sound sceptical instincts, then you are likely left with a sense of confusion and uncertainty about why the US attacked Iran. And that itself is an achievement because, as I noted in my article, the reasons for the US attacking Iran are not at all hard to fathom.

The deeper down the proverbial rabbit hole you go, and the more rabbit holes you have to explore, the more the entire exercise becomes mentally taxing. Understandably, many people end-up opting out altogether.

Setting limits will always be important, but by navigating this kind of deception with more awareness of what’s going on you can attain a higher level of understanding before reaching your threshold.

Some lessons

So what are the broader lessons from all this?

First, that maintaining a general, critical skepticism is key, especially of content that keeps getting pushed into your ‘feed’. If you’re reading this you probably already know that.

Second, that social and alternative media has rapidly been co-opted by exactly the same interests that co-opted traditional media.

Third, deception can be very sophisticated and is layered as much as necessary in order to obfuscate the truth or manipulate public sentiment. But it still follows a certain logic, and that can be used to unravel it.

Fourth, the identities and backgrounds of individuals often provide valuable clues as to what assertions cannot be trusted. Although generic principles of argumentation often tell us to avoid scrutiny of people and focus on their arguments (‘play the ball, not the man’), counterintelligence experts know the opposite is true. In a sense, we all have to think like counterintelligence analysts now.

Fifth and finally, sometimes there is an unexpected bonus to all this deception: we may be able to figure out truths we would have struggled to discern in the absence of manipulation, by seeing what certain kinds of people try to steer us away from.

The problem is not going down the proverbial rabbit hole: the problem is knowing when it’s necessary and then choosing the right hole. And of course: avoiding untrustworthy guides.

or buy me a coffee

Postscript

On a lighter note: if you have watched any of Jiang Xueqin’s videos, you may enjoy this funny spoof of his pseudo-authoritative style.