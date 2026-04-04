The Political Economist

The Political Economist

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Terje M's avatar
Terje M
2d

A rule of thumb is that "if they have been interviewed by Tucker Carlson, there is something wrong with them". It holds up remarkably well.

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1 reply by Political Economist
BJ's avatar
BJ
2d

{The deeper down the proverbial rabbit hole you go, and the more rabbit holes you have to explore, the more the entire exercise becomes mentally taxing. Understandably, many people end-up opting out altogether.}

Great article as was your last. As someone who spends the vast majority of my time reading (retired) I concur, searching for the truth has become truly exasperating and exhausting. They're are many times I too have opted out completely overcome by insurmountable feelings of futility. But knowledge is power and I always return. You have to remain constantly aware of the magnitude of subterfuge.

If you're a critical thinker and entirely openminded you will see there are glaring obvious patterns. I start every article and/or video as it is just yet another lie, propaganda and/or paid opposition. I search for clues that defy all of it which is where it becomes exhausting.

Sometimes it's apparent right from the start but with people like Norman Finkelstein and Roy Casagrande sometimes their facts are correct but their opinions have been severely influenced.

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