In a recent article I argued that BRICS is effectively dead: it’s a walking zombie covertly taken over by the United States through a series of successful countermeasures targeted particularly at the leaders of the three main member countries with democratic systems: Brazil, India and South Africa.

That might be the single most important article I have published here so far, for two reasons. First, the narrative around the ‘move to multipolarity’ now dominates global discussions of geopolitics and many individual issues are being analysed and reported through that lens. Second, my argument goes completely against the tide: I have not seen any analyst or commentator come close to proposing a similar view - despite the evidence available to support it.

Some of those who objected to the claim pointed to the example of India continuing to buy Russian oil in the face of US sanctions that were imposed after Russia invaded Ukraine. The claim being that this showed how despite India’s notional alliance with the US, its ties to its fellow BRICS countries are stronger. Serendipitously, in the last few days a video has emerged definitively showing otherwise. US Ambassador Eric Garcetti explains, very lucidly, how the United States encouraged India to buy Russian oil to stabilise world energy markets: ‘we wanted someone to buy Russian oil at a price cap’. He describes a ‘multiplicative [and] loyal relationship’ between India and the United States and ‘it’s real soft, or smart, power advantage’. Watch for yourself:

He also explains how the US used India to win over Russia during a G20 disagreement and thereby ‘box in China’. Modi, like Erdogan in Turkey, is a useful pawn for the United States in sowing division and confusion within BRICS and the Global South more broadly. The level of sophistication and the extent to which Russia and China keep being outmanoeuvred is consistent with my argument and entirely inconsistent with the narrative of declining US hegemony. More on that in subsequent articles.

Postcript

Unsurprisingly, the argument in my original BRICS article was met with some hostility. The two main sources of that were: people whose job appears to be actively spreading the false narrative about BRICS(+) being in the vanguard of a move to multipolarity, and people who are very invested in that being true in the sense that they want to see a decline in US hegemony.

I am sympathetic to the latter group, which I am sure includes many of the readers of this blog. The former group, however, really need to be exposed more than is currently the case. One example was particularly amusing and definitely worth recording here for posterity:

It took me less than a minute to discover that Ms Serval is a recent (maybe even current) employee of the UK Ministry of Defence:

The fact that a current/recent employee of the UK’s Ministry of Defence was literally the first person to criticise my analysis and argue that BRICS is really a counterweight to Western dominance is valuable evidence in favour of my original argument!

