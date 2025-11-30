Mearsheimer is wrong about South Africa
The fundamental error is conflating Trump's sabre-rattling with deeper US strategy
John Mearsheimer has shot to global fame because of his analysis of the geopolitical situation in Ukraine and accurate prediction that ‘Ukraine will get wrecked’ long before Russia’s invasion. Rightly so, his analysis of that case has been excellent. His application of' ‘great state’ theory to US-China relations is also extremely valuable. But his recent analysis of South Africa-United States relations is fundamentally mistaken, and shows the limits of taking developments at face value and not having deep local knowledge.
I have argued that, South Africa’s case at the ICJ is not what it seems:
BRICS has been effectively infiltrated, with the ‘deep state’ having secured influence over three of the five founding members (India, Brazil and South Africa):
And it is a fundamental mistake to conflate Trump’s behaviour with the strategy of the US deep state that transcends Trump’s presidential term:
Two obvious and crucial missing puzzle pieces in Mearsheimer’s analysis are:
Trump’s sabre-rattling has not been matched by concrete actions
The notion that there has been a shift to more radical foreign policy under the new governing coalition in South Africa makes absolutely no sense: the ANC faction now in government is more US friendly than its predecessors and its coalition partners have long sought to advance Western interests in South Africa.
The facts support my thesis that the new coalition is serving US deep state interests in South Africa, while making a performance of standing up to US pressure.
