This analysis offers a compelling counternarrative to the prevailing "multipolar world" discourse. The comparison to the BRICS trajectory is particularly instructive - what initially appeared as genuine multipolarity later revealed itself as strategic maneuvering within a persistent unipolar framework.

The Carney visit raises an interesting question about the nature of diplomatic signaling in the current era. If, as you suggest, these overtures to China serve dual purposes - legitimate trade interests alongside strategic misdirection - then we're witnessing a sophisticated form of geopolitical theater. The Five Eyes alliance context is crucial here; it's nearly inconceivable that such a significant diplomatic initiative wouldn't be coordinated with Washington.

What I find most intriguing is how this pattern might be replicating across multiple middle-power states. If Canada, South Africa, and others are indeed pursuing this dual-track approach, it represents a new model of alliance management where public positioning and private commitments diverge more dramatically than in previous eras. This creates analytical challenges for observers trying to distinguish genuine shifts in alignment from coordinated deception.

The Trump administration's approach you mentioned - using apparent chaos as cover for strategic moves - adds another layer of complexity. Traditional diplomatic analysis may be inadequate for understanding these dynamics.

