Canada’s new Prime Minister, Mark Carney, is on an official visit to China: the first in 8 years. Carney has made headlines and set geopolitics commentary alight with his apparent desire to strengthen ties with China at a time when the USA has identified China as its main geopolitical threat and target.

Carney’s references to a ‘new world order’ have been interpreted by widely-read geopolitical commentators as further evidence of China’s geopolitical success, even as the US flexes its military muscle in Venezuela and the Middle East, and facilitates regime change in countries like Syria.

This is being used to resurrect the popular narrative of a move to a ‘multi-polar’ world order, away form the unipolar order dominated by the United States.

As I have said before, however, in relation to BRICS: that hype did not withstand close scrutiny. In fact, I argued the opposite is true: while BRICS was a threat to US unipolarity, that threat was first neutralised and then co-opted to strengthen US power covertly.

Similarly, the apparent weakening of US influence in the Middle East turned out to be a manufactured mirage as a man who the US officially put a bounty on swept across Syria with covert support from Turkey to assert US power. Russia, which had supported Bashar al-Assad, appears to have been caught completely unawares.

In the case of leaders like Carney visiting China, something similar is true. First just look at the bare facts. Canada is a long-standing member of the Five Eyes intelligence and surveillance alliance led by the US. Mark Carney is a conservative central banker who spent the largest part of his career at Goldman Sachs, with no sign of even the slightest radical inclinations. Canada is on the US border and we have just seen how a leader (Nicolas Maduro) much further away who was deemed a geopolitical threat was simply removed (kidnapped) in an audacious early morning raid. It is completely implausible based on these facts alone that Carney would really seek to shift Canada away from its long-standing alliance with the United States towards one with China.

So what is happening? Very simply, two things:

Other (non-US) countries are genuinely seeking to secure their economic and trade interests with China This is being used to further the false narrative of multi-polarity in order to downplay US strength and make its adversaries complacent.

Exactly the same thing happened in South Africa - one of the 5 founding BRICS countries - after the 2024 elections. China was the first country to receive a major delegation after that election, including President Ramaphosa and multiple cabinet ministers.

But in terms of domestic politics this made no sense: the political coalition formed was far more geopolitically hostile to China than the predecessor government. I have no doubt that if an actual war breaks out between the US and China where South Africa has any crucial strategic leverage, it will suddenly pivot in the US’s favour. Until then, however, it makes sense to reassure the Chinese and build bridges overtly to benefit trade and the economy, while instead using covert backchannels to further strengthen ties with the United States.

These dynamics are also very much a function of Trump’s term, as I explained before. The deployment of NATO troops to Greenland is another example: Trump’s alleged threat to invade was actually used as a ruse for a NATO deployment that if done without that cover would have been seen as a more obviously aggressive move against Russia.

This is the game for as long as Trump is president. To save a great deal of misdirected energy (and, unfortunately, wishful thinking about a more balanced global order) it is crucial to understand it and not take the kinds of analysis I described at the beginning of this post at face value.

What Carney is primarily doing is securing Canada’s trade and economic interests, with backchannel permission from US military and intelligence allies. He may also be engaging in subterfuge: seeking to enter into broader, but fake, alliances with China that can be weaponised at a later stage. Neither supports the notion of a pivot away from US hegemony.

