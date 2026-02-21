Over the weekend a South African-based online publication claimed it had an explosive story about Russian influence operations across Africa. That story has subsequently been fed through to other ‘media’ outlets that have amplified it further.

In this article I will show that the media outlet that is the source of the story is funded by a CIA cut-out organisation. And its partner organisations disseminating the story include one also funded by that same CIA cut-out organisation, an initiative funded by the Open Society Foundation, and a media conglomerate headed by the children of apartheid operatives that has received funding from German right-wing thinktanks. This suggests that the story itself appears to be an influence operation.

That is important for a number of reasons.

First, although I think it is very likely Russia does run such influence operations, the background of those exposing this story, and its timing, suggest it cannot be trusted.

Second, the publication in question has been held up as an exemplar of successful ‘new generation’ online media by organisations such as the Nieman Lab, Reuters Institute, Agence France Press and the International Press Institute. Its funders and its role as a conduit of US influence operations exposes those organisations, and its other partners, as at best incompetent and at worst actively providing cover for Western influence operations themselves.

History tells us that this would be nothing new for the United States ‘deep state’, whose intelligence agencies recruited hundreds of journalists inside and outside the USA, and even created new media entities, through Operation Mockingbird. Why would it not still be happening? Of course it must be, and it remains important to show that and map it out. That’s also useful because once you know the interests a publication serves, you can actually use its content to join other dots. For example, the publication behind this exposé of Russian influence supposedly cares about democracy in Africa, but over multiple years has published no real criticism of the Egyptian dictatorship of Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. That is less surprising once you realise that Egypt is too important a regional ally for the United States for its dictatorship to be subjected to serious criticism.

Real democracy and freedom requires that people know the truth, which in turn requires exposing and neutralising all influence operations, regardless of their origins.

[For those interested: my next post will be an update on the Epstein Files and how to navigate the maelstrom of revelations from them, along with the misdirection and propaganda that is being generated in response to those. The article after that will explain in more detail why I think Zeteo founder Mehdi Hassan’s stellar career began with working for UK police or intelligence agencies in the 2000s. I still need to write about what’s really going on in Venezuela and Iran, but time is limited.]