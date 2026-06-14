One reason my analysis is so different from much else you will find in the maelstrom of informed opinions, is that I do not accept narratives just because they align with my prior views or political leanings.

I come from a family that has been critical of the occupation of Palestine for two prior generations. One of my relatives was recently arrested for ‘terrorism’ because they participated in a peaceful protest in London (UK) where they expressed support for Palestine Action. I am no exception to the general family stance, and myself have long agreed with the view that Israel is an apartheid state. Furthermore, I think there is a strong case that Israel has been committing genocide in Palestine in recent years — and undoubtedly is guilty of a vast number of crimes and war crimes during this period and long before. Given all that, it would be easy to simply accept recent claims that Israel is behind many more bad things worldwide than even its most vehement critics had imagined. Too easy.

Instead, my view is that Israel is being used as a convenient scapegoat, sacrificial lamb or, as I phrased it in Part I, ‘sacrificial wolf’ to cover, primarily, for the actions of successive US governments and intelligence agencies.

In this article (Part II), I want to examine more closely some of the examples I mentioned in Part I.

Pointing all this out should not deflect or detract from Israel’s actual involvement in heinous acts from Palestine to the entire Middle East region and further afield (assisting apartheid South Africa to acquire nuclear weapons is just one of many examples). But I think it is crucial to be able to delimit responsibility between Israel and its even more powerful backers.

The new JFK conspiracy theory

As I noted in Part I, for decades it was difficult to name the very obvious influence of Israel or pro-Israel lobbyists in the United States and elsewhere without being falsely accused of anti-Semitism. Yet now the opposite is true: almost any theory about nefarious Israeli influence is platformed, provided it deflects from US responsibility.

The JFK assassination conspiracy theory is a striking example. As I have written before, there is nothing wrong with conspiracy theories per se. I presented my first paper at an academic ‘philosophy of conspiracy theories’ conference recently. And I support the (strong) view expressed by one professor of philosophy that, ‘If you are not a conspiracy theorist you must be an idiot’. But what is interesting about this particular conspiracy theory is that there have been hundreds of conspiracies about the murder of JFK, and understandably so, but Israel has never featured in any of the highest profile or most popular ones. Until now.

To get a sense of how seriously this is being taken, Glenn Greenwald and so-called ‘CIA whistleblower’ John Kiriakou have been promoting this and related claims. And that content has been heavily amplified on social media — as illustrated in the screenshots below from the Elon Musk-controlled X (Twitter).

Here is Tucker Carlson promoting the Israel-JFK conspiracy theory with John Kiriakou:

In my view, along with that of many others, the most plausible conspiracy theories regarding the JFK assassination are those involving active or passive roles for US intelligence agencies (FBI and CIA). So how convenient that multiple influential commentators all with links to the CIA are now suggesting ‘Israel did it’. (See my past articles on Tucker Carlson and Glenn Greenwald, as well as this one discussing John Kiriakou). It reminds me of when the Nordstream II pipeline was destroyed and mainstream media worldwide all said ‘Russia did it’ — which was obviously absurd at the time and has unsurprisingly turned out to be false.

Of course, if the CIA and FBI were involved that does not preclude Israeli involvement: ‘outsourcing’ assassinations to foreigners was not an uncommon practice. But the issue is who were the primary movers and the motives hypothesised for Israeli involvement — like JFK blocking their access to nuclear weapons — are arguably less convincing than the ones that point to US intelligence agencies. Consider this reasoning:

‘Israel killed Charlie Kirk’

A more recent assassination that a similarly wide range of dubious high profile individuals have attributed to Israel is that of the right-wing Charlie Kirk. I knew very little about Kirk before he was killed, but one could describe him as the closest thing to a ‘leader of the Trump Youth’.

He was assassinated on the 10th of September 2025 and his alleged assassin was arrested the next day with a plausible but vague motive of ‘combating hate’. But it has been suggested that the apparent motive of the assassin is false and they were in fact somehow working for Israel or are not the real assassin. There are indeed a number of unanswered questions and unsatisfactory explanations relating to the case. But none of those actually point to any particular alternative actor. The main promoter of the Israel theory is the ‘far right political commentator’ Candace Owens.

Owens is in my view just another proxy for the ‘deep state’ who has been heavily amplified to occupy a large part of the social media space - like Joe Rogan, Tucker Carlson and many others. So her stance on this is entirely consistent with the broader theory of deflection.

Owens has cited Kirk’s apparent refusal to take money from the pro-Israel lobby as the likely cause of his assassination, which seems like quite a leap. Unsurprisingly, she has also promoted the Israel-JFK theory and connected the two assassinations. Other influential individuals amplifying Owens’ claims are Tucker Carlson (again), Jackson Hinkle (who I previously classified as a fake leftist) , and right-wing politician Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The war in Iran is due to Israel manipulating the USA

In my previous article (Part I) I noted:

The narrative we are supposed to believe, it seems, includes the following:

In the immediate moment, the attack(s) on Iran were due to direct manipulation of the United States by Israel. And, more specifically, the manipulation of Donald Trump by Benjamin Netanyahu.

I published that article on the 22nd of March. A month later the former Yale academic and supposed propaganda specialist Jason Stanley published an article in The Guardian promoting the same narrative.

Stanley essentially implores US media to attribute responsibility to Israel and assures them that they cannot be legitimately accused of anti-Semitism for doing so: ironic given that most such media outlets were quick to smear others that way for criticising such dynamics.

Well, here’s a fun fact about Jason Stanley: his father worked for the CIA. And we know this because Stanley tweeted that on his now-deleted Twitter account, saying something along the lines of ‘it’s no big deal, everyone was doing it back then’ (referring to the 1960s). Isn’t it amazing how almost all of the people cited can be tied back to US intelligence agencies in some way?

The narrative positioning Israel as the cause and the US as the ‘victim’, is not confined to such ‘journalists’ and commentators. Here’s one example of hundreds: the actor Morgan Freeman (with 630,000 followers on X) suggesting that Trump’s support for Israel’s crimes in Palestine have been because Netanyahu blackmailed US leaders.

Additionally intriguing is that, despite over 600,000 views there is no apparent evidence to substantiate the claim and also the post has not received a ‘community note’ (X’s supposed community fact checking initiative). It conveniently serves to promote a narrative that partially exculpates not only Trump and the US government under him, but indirectly also the prior Biden administration (since Blinken is the one cited as supposedly revealing this).

Inverting truth

The extent of these deflections is such that someone like Tucker Carlson has asserted that the United States is ‘occupied by Israel’.

The absurdity of this should be obvious if one has regard to any facts about the relative power of the US and Israel. While it was convenient for the US to allow the Israeli lobby to thrive it did, and now that it is not that influence is being curtailed. A quite simple explanation and one that I would suggest is far more plausible than the notion that Israel controls the USA. While it is not strictly impossible that a tiny nation like Israel could be the tail that wags the dog that grew it, it is extremely improbable and no serious analysis of the evidence supports that.

Which leaves us with a much more plausible explanation: that the US ‘deep state’ is trying to conceal its own complicity behind the monstrosity it helped to create, fund and arm.

In the final part of this series (Part III), I will return to the religious element of this, which to my surprise keeps reappearing when I analyse the narratives being amplified in the media and on social media.

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