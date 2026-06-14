The Political Economist

The Political Economist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mshanelo's avatar
Mshanelo
6dEdited

This is how I've always viewed it when white supremacists use "the Jews/ Israel" control everything narrative. I think western elites like Henry Ford, Hitler, and the likes promote this lie to manipulate and control lower class whites.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Luna Basheve-Singer's avatar
Luna Basheve-Singer
6dEdited

Exactly my thoughts. Especially when I saw Tucker mouthing off. Additionally,several years ago, Senator Dick Durbin actually said that American could invade Iran and "blame Israel for it." I saved the article where he was quoted as saying this, but the laptop it was saved on got stolen in summer 2024.

Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 SM Muller · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture