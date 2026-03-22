The Political Economist

The Political Economist

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user19854's avatar
user19854
3d

Watched Tucker Carlson’s Prof. Jiang interview and it genuinely baffled me the extent to which America was being praised for its “openness, imagination and creativity…” as well as the New World Order agenda which I don’t really know how to feel about. When I first read your argument on Jiang I was a bit skeptical and against it because I do really like the guy and all his lectures. But subscribing to your substack changed the way I look at things and I honestly don’t know what to think or what to believe anymore, it’s like constantly something or someone is trying to feed me some bullshit they don’t even believe. The internet and social media are the greatest psy-ops ever it drives me nuts.

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Mohammed Elsoukkary's avatar
Mohammed Elsoukkary
3d

This is an unusual position, but one that I have considered valid for some time for a number of reasons, not least of which is the alignment of action with broader America geopolitical goals in the Middle East.

Since the last 1960s and the early 1970s the US assumed effective guidance of policy in the region as it gradually secured its positioning vis-à-vis regional actors to secure the flow of energy and consolidate control over a geostrategically critical region for power projection into Asia, Africa, and Europe after it brushed off the last attempts by former regional colonial powers (UK and France) to secure the Suez transport corridor in 1956.

Israel has proven immensely useful for that purpose, particularly as it allowed for positioning the US as the irreplaceable interlocutor for every actor in the region; as it positioned itself as the regional fulcrum, actors became dependent on it to achieve regional stability, which it could also disrupt when necessary for increased leverage.

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