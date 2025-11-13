Stocks on US exchanges have suffered some significant daily losses and two bad weeks overall, with swirling speculation about a possible AI bubble. So far the declines are still more in the realm of a ‘small correction’. But in many respects a crash is overdue, based on the growing disjuncture between share prices and business fundamentals. Not to mention gloomy data on the real economy in the United States.

And the investor who famously predicted the 2008 Financial Crisis has placed some large bets on massive declines in major shares like Palantir (which I previously wrote about here) and computer chip-maker Nvidia.

Although I think a crash is warranted, I am not so sure it’s going to happen. Despite that, I am glad not to have much money in US stocks and wouldn’t advise anyone to buy any right now.

In Part 1 I am going to first describe the current situation and why a crash seems imminent. In Part 2 I will explain the two reasons that make me hesitant to endorse the crash predictions - or make investment decisions on that basis.

Signs of a bubble

The value of the NASDAQ top 100 index of 100 largest US listed companies has tripled in the last 6 years (from the November before the Covid-19 pandemic to now). Of that, up to 35% could be attributed to two stocks: Tesla and Nvidia.

In a previous article back in July 2025, I argued that Tesla was already heavily overvalued. At the time I wrote that article, Tesla was priced at $315/share and in my view was already 3x a reasonable valuation. Recently it reached over $430/share, so almost 4x a reasonable valuation (in my view).

When I wrote my critical article about Palantir in February 2025, it had already spiked from about $10/share to over $100/share. It recently hit a high of $207/share, before recent losses that have taken it back down to around $170.

The Nvidia share price has increased from $7/share just before the Covid-19 pandemic to a high of $212 last month. One key difference is that Nvidia is actually earning significant amounts of revenue so even with this dramatic increase in its share price, it is less overvalued than Tesla and Palantir.

The next ‘big short’?

Last week, some of the social media accounts I follow on US markets were abuzz