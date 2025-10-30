Is resistance useless?
According to Yanis Varoufakis it is, but the alternative is dystopia.
In a recent discussion, the ostensibly radical economist Yanis Varoufakis raised the role of big tech in the atrocities being committed by Israel in Palestine.1 He specifically mentioned Google and Palantir. I think this Substack may have been the first to widely publicise Palantir’s key role in facilitating Israel’s atrocities:
And I have been glad to see that many others have picked up on that since then.
Varoufakis knows quite a lot about these issues, having coined the term ‘technofeudalism’. So it was surprising, and disappointing, to hear him say this:
You’re not going to attack Palantir, you’re not going to attack Google…this is impossible
Instead he endorsed a general boycott-divestment-sanctions (BDS) strategy against Israel. Here’s a clip:
While I am in favour of BDS as one component of action, a BDS campaign that from the outset excludes companies like Palantir or Google seems bizarre.
Moreover, seeing a company like Palantir as unassailable already essentially amounts to defeatism about dystopia. If we give up on reining in, maybe even shutting down, companies like Palantir, then we are essentially giving up on preventing a genuinely unassailable dystopia.
I haven’t given enough thought to this problem, but there are clearly steps that could be taken in terms of regulation of data usage, technology development, and treaties on weapon types.
If we accept the inevitability of companies like Palantir controlling and using vast databases on human activity to design systems of monitoring, control, autonomous weapons and mass murder, then we may as well give up on the future of humanity.
Contrary to Varoufakis, I would say: resistance is never useless.
And in this case, the sooner it starts the better. Even now Palantir, Google [‘do no evil’ really was a bad joke], Meta and others are only scaling-up their mass surveillance and artificial intelligence systems for malevolent uses. There is arguably no better time to fight for comprehensive, national, regional and multilateral regulations and treaties to rein them in.
The broader conversation was centred around David Adler, who I have elsewhere listed as a likely stooge for the US deep state being positioned as a supposed hero on the Israel-Palestine issue () . Adler , who leads the ‘Progressive International’, deserves more critical analysis but I don’t have time for that now.
Clearly Yanis has never heard of the secret third option: community wealth and the wellbeing economy. That is already being built all over the world (groundwork has been being laid for decades), hundreds of movements.
And it's emergent everywhere like with the mass of burnt out tech people exiting to build moral alternatives
It's wild that all these influencers are not seeing this at all.