The Political Economist

The Political Economist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jessica Friday's avatar
Jessica Friday
Oct 30

Clearly Yanis has never heard of the secret third option: community wealth and the wellbeing economy. That is already being built all over the world (groundwork has been being laid for decades), hundreds of movements.

And it's emergent everywhere like with the mass of burnt out tech people exiting to build moral alternatives

It's wild that all these influencers are not seeing this at all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Political Economist and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 SM Muller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture